Welcome to Tally’s help center—the one-stop-shop for learning everything about building forms with Tally. Tally is the simplest way to create forms for all purposes in seconds. Without knowing how to code, and for free!
Get started
Tally is a new type of form builder that works like a doc. It makes form building easy, fun and offers tons of powerful features for free. Just type
/ in your form to get started!
Start here
Make it your own
Share your form
Settings
Features
Creating forms with Tally is free. 99% of our features are available to all users without limits on number of forms, submissions or questions.
Input blocks
💳 Payments
Integrations
Connect Tally to your favorite tools with our powerful integrations, and automate your workflows.
Direct integrations
📄 Notion
🧩 Coda
☁️ Airtable
💬 Slack
🪝 Webhooks
Automation tools
⚡️ Zapier
⚙️ Make
Guides
Take your Tally skills to the next level with our (advanced) guides and tutorials.
Common use cases
🙋♀️ How to create a quiz
Embed guides
👩🏻💻 Embed on Webflow
Hidden fields
Plans & pricing
99% of Tally's features are available to all users for free and without limits. If you’re looking for that little bit extra, you can spice things up with Tally Pro’s empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators.
Explore
⚡️ Tally Pro
Tally Pro features
💅🏻 Custom CSS
Resources
Discover what we’re up to, where we’re headed and how we compare to others. Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for? Don’t hesitate to contact us!
Product
🚌 Roadmap
Community
🎬. YouTube
Terms & privacy
🕵️♀️ Privacy policy
🇪🇺 GDPR
🏴☠️ Report abuse