Help Center

Welcome to Tally’s help center—the one-stop-shop for learning everything about building forms with Tally. Tally is the simplest way to create forms for all purposes in seconds. Without knowing how to code, and for free!
 
 
Get started

Tally is a new type of form builder that works like a doc. It makes form building easy, fun and offers tons of powerful features for free. Just type / in your form to get started!
 

🚀  Create your first form
⌨️  Keyboard shortcuts
📂  Start with a template
🙏 Create a Thank You page
🏷  How to name fields
🎨 Customize your form
📖 Create a multi-page form
🔖 Remove Tally branding
䷖  Column layout
🍫 Progress bar
 
 

🌐  Embed your form
🍭  Popup forms
🔗  Custom domains

⚙️  Form settings
🇺🇳  Supported languages
Bulk insert lists
 
 
Features

Creating forms with Tally is free. 99% of our features are available to all users without limits on number of forms, submissions or questions.
 

🧱  All input blocks
📱  Phone number
🗄  File uploads
💳 Payments
✍️ Electronic signatures
🤖  reCAPTCHA
🙈 Hidden fields
🧮 Calculated fields
🎨  Customize your form
🐇 Conditional logic
🔗 Redirect on completion
🎥 Embed anything
🪄 Answer piping
📝 Pre-populate form fields
📧 Email notifications
🔗  Custom domains
All features
 
 
Integrations

Connect Tally to your favorite tools with our powerful integrations, and automate your workflows.
 

📊  Google Sheets
📄  Notion
🧩  Coda
☁️  Airtable
💬  Slack
🪝  Webhooks
→  All integrations

⚡️  Zapier
⚙️  Make
🔌  Integrately
🛠  Pipedream
 
 
Guides

Take your Tally skills to the next level with our (advanced) guides and tutorials.

🙋‍♀️ How to create a quiz
How to create an 'other' option
🛠 How to create and email PDF files
💳  How to create a checkout form
All guides

💌  How to grow your newsletter
🗄  How to build a free CRM
🙋🏻‍♀️  How to collect audience feedback
🛒  How to create e-commerce store
😌  How to build a fundraiser
 

👀  Embed on Wordpress
👩🏻‍💻  Embed on Webflow
📝  Embed on Notion
👻  Embed on Ghost
💻 Embed on Framer
 

✉️  Populate hidden fields with Mailchimp
✉️  Hidden fields and ActiveCampaign
 
Plans & pricing

99% of Tally's features are available to all users for free and without limits. If you’re looking for that little bit extra, you can spice things up with Tally Pro’s empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators.
 

⚡️  Tally Pro
✌🏻  Fair Use Policy
👩‍🎓  Tally for education
🌳  Tally for non-profit
 
 

🔖  Remove Tally branding
🔗  Custom domains
🤝  Team collaboration
🍰  Partial submissions
💌  Customizable emails
💅🏻  Custom CSS
All Pro features
 
 
Resources

Discover what we’re up to, where we’re headed and how we compare to others. Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for? Don’t hesitate to contact us!
 

✨  What's new
🚌  Roadmap
📚  Templates
🗣  Press kit
🏅  Hire an expert

🤺  Tally vs Typeform
🤺  Tally vs Jotform
🤺  Tally vs Google Forms
 

🎤  Get involved
🐦  Twitter
👾  Reddit
👥  Facebook
🎬. YouTube

📄 Terms and conditions
🕵️‍♀️ Privacy policy
🍪 Cookie policy
🇪🇺 GDPR
🏴‍☠️ Report abuse
 
 
