Welcome to Tally’s help center—the one-stop-shop for learning everything about building forms with Tally. Tally is the simplest way to create forms for all purposes in seconds. Without knowing how to code, and for free!

Get started

Tally is a new type of form builder that works like a doc. It makes form building easy, fun and offers tons of powerful features for free. Just type / in your form to get started!

Features

Creating forms with Tally is free. 99% of our features are available to all users without limits on number of forms, submissions or questions.

Integrations

Connect Tally to your favorite tools with our powerful integrations, and automate your workflows.

Guides

Take your Tally skills to the next level with our (advanced) guides and tutorials.

Plans & pricing

99% of Tally's features are available to all users for free and without limits. If you’re looking for that little bit extra, you can spice things up with Tally Pro ’s empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators.

Resources

Discover what we’re up to, where we’re headed and how we compare to others. Didn’t find the answer you’re looking for? Don’t hesitate to contact us!