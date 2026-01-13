reCAPTCHA is an add-on that helps protect your forms from spam and abuse. It uses risk analysis and adaptive challenges to distinguish between human and automated form submissions. This helps prevent spam and abuse from malicious software while allowing legitimate users to complete your forms easily.

We support reCAPTHAv2, which is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

Type /recaptcha to insert a CAPTCHA in your form. We suggest placing it just before the submit button.

Click to Publish your form, and the CAPTCHA will be active. By default, your respondents will be required to pass it.

To prevent spam and abuse, a verification challenge may appear if suspicious activity is detected. The form can only be submitted after successfully completing the verification test.

If you add the reCAPTCHA at the very beginning of a multi-page form, its validation can expire while the respondent is still filling out the later pages. Always place the reCAPTCHA field right above the Submit button; otherwise users may have to solve the challenge again and will be taken back to the first page.

Accessibility

reCAPTCHA works with major screen readers, such as ChromeVox (Chrome OS), JAWS (IE/Edge/Chrome on Windows), NVDA (IE/Edge/Chrome on Windows), and VoiceOver (Safari/Chrome on Mac OS).

reCAPTCHA will alert screen readers of status changes, such as when the reCAPTCHA verification challenge fails or is complete.