On this page you'll find our logo, product screenshots, descriptions, and portraits of our team.

Tagline

Tally is the simplest way to create forms, for free.

Short Description

Say goodbye to boring forms. Meet Tally — the free, intuitive form builder you’ve been looking for.

Boilerplate Description

Tally is a simple, yet powerful form builder that allows you to create any type of form without breaking the bank. Creators and teams use Tally to kickstart their business, validate ideas, gather customer feedback, perform market research or sell products.

Works like a doc: Just start typing and use shortcuts to create any type of form in seconds.

Unlimited forms & responses for free: Tally is the only form builder out there that offers unlimited forms, responses and advanced features for free.

Tally Pro: 99% of the features are available for free, combined with an empowering Pro plan aimed at the needs of creators & teams such as team collaboration, custom domains, removal of Tally branding, and more.

Tally was founded in 2020 in Ghent, Belgium by Marie Martens and Filip Minev , with the mission to make form building easy, beautiful, and free. The company is completely independent, self-funded and bootstrapped.

