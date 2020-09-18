Tally

What’s new

July 11, 2025 — Tally’s MCP server is out in beta

Video preview
Tally's MCP integration lets you create and update forms directly through AI assistants like Claude. Just describe what you want to build and watch your forms come to life 🪄
👉 Learn about Tally's MCP
 

June 26, 2025 — Form Insights

notion image
Your new superpower for understanding how people interact with your forms. From views to submissions and drop-offs, Insights help you spot what’s working (and what’s not) so you can make smarter tweaks, faster.
👉 Learn about form insights
 
notion image

Conditional logic update

You asked, we built it! You can now use the new “is not any of” option in conditional logic. Perfect for excluding multiple answer options in one go.
 

June 12, 2025 — Restore your form to a previous version

notion image
Tally automatically saves versions of your form as you make changes. This allows you to restore your form to a previous version at any time — helpful if you make a mistake, want to undo recent edits, or simply revert to an earlier version of your form without having to start over. All Tally users can restore form versions from the past 7 days for free.
 
👉 Learn about version history
 

June 4, 2025 — Tally’s API is now in public beta

notion image
The Tally API is now publicly available to everyone. With the API developers can programmatically create forms, update input blocks, delete or fetch submissions and more. The API is available for free and during the public beta, we’ll continue improving it based on your feedback. 👉 Explore the API documentation
 

April 11, 2025 — Custom domains from the “Share” tab and Smoother block moving

notion image

Use custom domains directly from the Share tab

No more jumping between settings — you can now configure your form’s custom domain right from the Share tab. This makes sharing your forms under your brand quicker and simpler than ever.
  • Select any of your verified custom domains via a new dropdown
  • Customize the path of your share link directly in the same place
  • Changes are saved automatically, making it fast and frictionless to publish branded URLs
 
notion image

Smoother block moving in the editor

We’ve made moving blocks — especially into columns — much easier and more intuitive. You’ll notice a more predictable and forgiving editing experience when rearranging content.
  • Improved visual hints when dragging blocks
  • Eliminated gaps and “dead” zones when dragging blocks around
  • Drag start is less sensitive, reducing accidental moves
 
notion image

Send verification emails from your custom email domain

Organizations on the Business plan can now send email verification messages using their own domain. This is especially useful for teams that care about branding and email deliverability.
  • New “Verify email sender” setting
  • Configure the From name and From email with your branded domain
  • Helps ensure a consistent sender identity across all Tally emails
 

April 2, 2025 — Date input updates, Notifications with answered-only questions, and Design refresh

notion image

Date input updates

  • Format setting: You can now change the default date format via the :: block settings menu. Set it to MM/DD/YYYY, DD/MM/YYYY, or choose from several other options.
  • Set the default answer to Today: The pre-filled date will update automatically based on when respondents fill out the form.
  • Design refresh: We’ve updated the date picker look and feel.
 
notion image

Notifications with answered-only questions

No more blank fields cluttering your inbox! Now, you’ll only receive the questions your respondents actually answered. This is enabled by default for self email notifications and the Slack integration. For respondent email notifications and the Notion integration, simply type “@All answers” to enable the same behavior.

Design refresh

We’ve given buttons and badges a fresh new look.

Irish Gaelic language support

We now support Irish Gaelic default form messages.
 

February 27, 2025 — Change blocks with "Turn into"

notion image
 
Plans change, and now your forms can change just as easily. Our new "Turn into" feature lets you easily update block types. Turn an H1 into H2, checkboxes into dropdowns, or multiple choice into multi-select. Simply open the block settings to access the "Turn into" option.
 

February 24, 2025 — Send emails from a custom domain

notion image
 
You can now send email notifications from your custom domain. Go to your form's email settings and click the + button next to the “From:” field, or open the menu to select any active sender email domain.
 

February 18, 2025 — Advanced form customization

notion image
 
With this update, you get full creative control! Click Customize to access advanced design options and tailor every element of your forms from layout, to inputs and buttons. Now available to Tally Pro users.
 

January 22, 2025 — Customize form link preview

notion image
 
Tally Pro and Business users can now customize their form link preview and control how it's displayed around the web and on social media. Just head over to the Share tab of your published form and click Customize to make your link stand out.
 

December 6, 2024 — Respondent’s country

FEATURES
 

🌍 Respondent’s country field

Type /country to capture your respondent’s country based on their IP address, helping you better understand your audience. This is a free feature available to all Tally users.
Preview
notion image
 
 
 

October 3, 2024 — Password protect forms, submissions data retention & verify emails

FEATURES
 

🔐 Password protect forms

Add an extra layer of security to your forms by enabling password protection. When activated, respondents must enter the correct password before accessing the form content.
Preview
notion image
 
 

🛡️ Submissions data retention

Automatically delete form submissions after a set period to comply with privacy frameworks. This is a Tally Business feature.
Preview
notion image
 

📩 Verify emails

When enabled, a verification code is sent to the respondent’s email. The code must be entered in the form to confirm ownership before proceeding or submitting. This is a Tally Business feature.
Preview
notion image
 
 
IMPROVEMENT

🔑 Login with Apple & Google

Now you can sign in to your Tally account using your Apple or Google account. It's a quick and secure way to access your Tally dashboard without remembering another password. Find these options on the login page and manage connected accounts in your settings.
Preview
notion image
 
 

June 27, 2024 — Prevent duplicate submissions

FEATURES
 

🚫 Prevent duplicate submissions

You can now enable a feature to permit only one submission per respondent. Turn on the toggle in form settings and select any form field (such as input field, hidden field, calculated field, or others) as the unique identifier for preventing duplicate submissions.
Preview
notion image
 

May 8, 2024 — New user management options

FEATURES
 

👑 New user management options

The new feature lets current organization owners easily transfer the organization ownership and remove members. Find these options in the Members tab of your Tally dashboard.
Preview
notion image
 
 

April 9, 2024 — “Other” option, Lock options in place, and Download file uploads

FEATURES
 

✍️ ”Other” option

Introducing the "Other" option! Now available for multiple choice, dropdowns, checkboxes, and multi-select questions. Simply activate it in the :: menu, customize the text, and start gathering free text responses alongside your predefined choices.
Preview
notion image

📌 Lock options in place

Available only when "Randomize options" is enabled. This setting keeps important choices like "None of the above," "Don't know," or "Not applicable" fixed in their original positions while randomizing the rest of the options to prevent bias in responses.
Preview
notion image

💾 Download file uploads

Download file uploads with ease! Simply click "Download" next to each file or use the convenient "Download file uploads" button at the top of the submissions table to retrieve all files from the specific submission page in one go.
Preview
notion image

🇮🇸 Icelandic language support

We now support Icelandic default form messages.
 

March 6, 2024 — Improved question groups & field naming

IMPROVEMENT
 

📚 Improved question groups

We updated question groups to include all blocks between the title/label and the last block of an input group. This means you can edit questions more efficiently, either as groups or as individual blocks. You can:
  • Delete all blocks in the group (or Option/Alt-click to only delete the title/label)
  • Move all blocks in the group
  • Click ⋮⋮ on the title/label to Duplicate or Hide the entire question group
Preview
notion image
 
FEATURES
 

🔽 Edit field names

You can now edit the internal field name of your questions, separate from the question title/label. This new feature will make it easier to manage and locate questions for answer piping and mapping out Tally fields when adding integrations.
Preview
notion image
 
 

February 29, 2024 — Google Consent Mode V2

FEATURES
 

🛡️ Google Consent Mode V2 Support

Our forms with Google Analytics integration now support Google Consent Mode V2. You can enable a consent cookie banner in one click to comply with privacy regulations such as GDPR, and respect user privacy preferences.
How it works
notion image
 

December 20, 2023 — Fold blocks

FEATURES
 

🔽 Fold blocks

You can now fold blocks with multiple answers or option lists to save space in your form editor. Click the v next to your question block title or label to fold or unfold the following blocks:
  • Checkboxes
How it works
notion image
 

November 15, 2023 — Webhooks: signing secret and custom HTTP headers

FEATURES

🔐 Signing secret and HTTP headers

You can now secure your webhooks by using a signing secret to verify that Tally generated a webhook request and that it didn’t come from a server acting like Tally. Furthermore, you can optionally configure custom HTTP headers that will be sent with each webhook request.

November 6, 2023 — Number formatting

FEATURES

🔢 Number formatting

You can now customize number inputs your way. Open the block settings :: of your number input block to see the options:
  • Decimal/Thousands Separators
  • Pre-defined Formats (Currency, Percent...)
  • Custom Prefix & Suffix
Example
notion image
 
 

Discard not published changes

When you make changes to a published form, these changes are automatically saved as a draft, but not published until you click Publish. To revert not published changes, click the Changes button. The form will discard the changes and revert back to the last published state.
How it works
notion image
 

October 6, 2023 — Conditional logic update & collapsable sidebar

FEATURES
 

🧮 Conditional logic update

New comparisons

We introduced 4 new comparisons for the use of conditional logic, available depending on the input types you’re using:
  • Is any of (available for all questions with options)
  • Is every of (for questions that support “multiple selection”)
  • Does not start with (for textual inputs)
  • Does not end with (for textual inputs)
Example
notion image

New action: hide button to disable completion

With this new action, it is now possible to conditionally prevent respondents from submitting your form by hiding the submit button.
How it works
notion image
 
 

🏳️ Language updates

We now support default form messages in Euskara and Farsi.
 
 
 
IMPROVEMENT

↔ Collapsible sidebar

The sidebar in your dashboard and in the form builder is now collapsible.
Preview
notion image
 
 
 

September 19, 2023 — Introducing Tally 2.0

Support our launch We have a new logo, a redesign and lots of product improvements in store for you—making Tally 2.0 even more user-friendly and powerful. We’re now live on Product Hunt →
FEATURES

 🎨 Redesigned dashboard

Say hello to a complete redesign of Tally's dashboard! You commented, and we listened. Here's what's new:
  • Fresh new dashboard design with a simplified header menu
  • Sticky sidebar (it stays visible when you edit a form)
  • Breadcrumbs for easier navigation when you open a form to see the page hierarchy
Preview
notion image

Command menu

The new command menu (/Ctrl + K) helps you use Tally faster via keyboard shortcuts. Use it in the dashboard to find or create forms and workspaces and in the form builder to add new pages, go to preview mode, insert blocks, and more.
Preview
notion image

🔐 Two-factor authentication (2FA)

A highly-requested feature is here! You can now set up 2FA for double the security to protect your Tally account. Your authenticator app of choice is all you need for the setup.
 
 
IMPROVEMENT

💳 Payment block update

Previously, our payment block had its own Pay button that allowed respondents to complete their payment without clicking Submit. This resulted in incomplete form submissions for some users.
Here’s how we’ve improved our payment block:
  • We removed the Pay button in the new version, and the payment will only happen when the respondent clicks the ‘Next’ or ‘Submit’ button.
  • The payment block has been redesigned to look more sleek and professional
  • The form name is now included as a description for your payments in Stripe, making it easier to identify payments
Preview
notion image
 
 
 

August 21, 2023 — Date setting: Disable days

IMPROVEMENT

📆 Disable days in the date picker

We improved our data input block with a ‘Disable days’ setting allowing you to disable certain days for respondents. Open the date settings :: to adjust.
How it works
notion image
 
 

August 3, 2023 — Restore deleted forms, workspaces and submissions

FEATURES

🗑️ Restore forms, workspaces and submissions

You can now restore forms, workspaces and submissions deleted in the last 90 days.
Click the Trash icon in the Product section of your dashboard to access deleted content.
notion image
 
IMPROVEMENT

💾 Auto-save published forms

Published forms are now automatically saved. This means you won’t loose your progress if you refresh the form builder without publishing the form. You still need to click the Publish button to push changes to the live form.
 
 
 

June 29, 2023 — Authenticated file upload URLs

IMPROVEMENT
 

🔗 Authenticated file uploads URLs

File uploads available in your Tally form submissions dashboard can be accessed through a link.
  • You now must be logged in and have access to the form to be able to open the files.
  • When you choose to export your file uploads to third-party tools using our integrations, an access token is added to the links, which makes them accessible without the need to be logged-in.
 
 

June 5, 2023 — New multiple choice settings

FEATURES
 

1️⃣ Multiple choice settings

The new multiple choice settings allow you to:
  • Accept multiple responses
  • Add color codes
  • Remove the letter badge or use numbers
Preview
notion image
 
 

⬇️ Multi-select setting for dropdown

Turn your dropdown question into a multi-select by enabling the Multiple-selection option.
 
 
 
 

May 31, 2023 — Multi-select question

FEATURES
 

👯‍♀️ Multi-select question

The multi-select question allows respondents to select multiple answer options from a dropdown menu. This type of question is commonly used to gather information on preferences, opinions, or behaviors that may have multiple possible answers.
Preview
notion image
 

May 23, 2023 — Matrix question

FEATURES
 

😎 Matrix question

Type /matrix to create a matrix question. The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. It can be used to create a Likert scale or for questions that involve multiple statements or criteria with a common set of response options.
Preview
notion image
 

April 19, 2023 — Add multiple integrations & view sync history

FEATURES
 

 Add multiple integrations of the same type

You can now connect your form to multiple integrations of the same type, for example: send your form submissions to 2 different Notion databases. Simply click Connect to add another connection.
Preview
notion image

🕓 Integration sync logs

You can now get insights into the submission sync requests of your integration. Just click 🕓 next to your integration connection.
Preview
notion image
 

💅🏻 Redesign integrations tab

Our integrations tab got a fresh design, resulting in a better overview of the available integrations and popular Make/Zapier connections.
Preview
notion image
 
 
 
 

April 3, 2023 — Reorder forms & workspaces

FEATURES

↕ Reorder forms and workspaces

You can now drag and drop to reorder forms and workspaces in the sidebar and dashboard view.
Preview
notion image
 
 

March 28, 2023 — Progress bar & RTL support

FEATURES

🍫 Progress bar

The progress bar provides a clear way for respondents to understand how much of the form they have completed, and encourages them to continue until the end.
Preview
notion image
 

؏ RTL support

Tally now supports right-to-left text, which makes it easier to use for forms written in Arabic, Hebrew, and Yoruba. You can now enable RTL support from the form’s language settings.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

⚙️ Notion integration

We don't truncate options' text anymore (no more 80 characters limit).
 
 
 

March 9, 2023 — Click to open workspaces & insert Respondent/Submission ID.

FEATURES

📂 Open a workspace

You can now click a workspace title in the sidebar to open a new page with only this workspace’s forms.
Preview
notion image
 

Mention Submission & Respondent ID

You can now mention the Submission ID & Respondent ID on custom Thank you pages (just type @).
 
 
BUG FIXES

🔝 Form embed

  • Respondents will now scroll to the top of the form on page change.
  • Form embed in WordPress: if people use the HTML snippet, we detect and remove the sandbox attribute, which was preventing form submissions.

📆 Clear date input

Respondents can now remove the selected date by clearing the input.
 
 

March 6, 2023 — Submissions tab update

FEATURES
 

🗑️ Delete multiple form submissions

You can now select and delete multiple or all form submissions at once. Select and deselect all is not supported on mobile.
Preview
notion image
 
IMPROVEMENTS

✨ Submissions table update

  • The header of the submissions table is now sticky on scroll
  • The pagination of the submissions table is now sticky on scroll
 
 

February 28, 2023 — File upload settings

FEATURES

🌅 File Upload settings

  • Allow multiple files (and set a minimum and maximum number of files)
  • Set a maximum file size
  • Define the allowed file types
Learn more about file uploads
 
 

February 16, 2023 — Ranking & Randomization

FEATURES

🥇 Ranking question

The ranking question allows respondents to quickly and easily compare multiple options and determine which they prefer most and least.
Preview
notion image
 

🤹‍♀️ Randomization of answers

Respondents may be inclined to select the first presented answer option, so Tally from creators can now randomize the order of answer options to improve the quality of collected data.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

⚙️  Airtable integration update

Upgraded to the latest Airtable API which allows for better integration experience. The base, table and fields can now be selected instead of being manually added.
 
 
 

February 7, 2023 — Image block updates

FEATURES

🌆 Image block: Caption, link & Alt-text

You can now add a caption, URL and Alt-text to the images in your form.
Preview
notion image

📆 Date block: choose week start

Choose on which day the weeks displayed in the date picker should start.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

🐇 Auto-jump pages with hidden blocks

Your respondents can now automatically jump to the next form page, even when your page contains hidden blocks.
 
 
 

January 26, 2023 — General improvements

IMPROVEMENTS

💳 Payment block

Incomplete payments are not being created anymore in Stripe when respondents don’t complete a payment form.
 

☎️ Phone number block

Morocco is now shown on the op the list for +212 calling code
 
 

December 2022 — Performance improvements

IMPROVEMENTS

📉 Performance improvements

  • Form load time: 2x faster
  • Web resources transferred: 3.5x less
 
 

November 21, 2022 — International phone number format

FEATURES

📱 Formatted phone number block

The new Phone Number block is designed to help you collect phone numbers in a formatted and neat-looking way. It’s a powerful update to ensure that every phone number you collect is clean, readable, and valid.
How to update your existing phone number fields
 

🇧🇬 Bulgarian language support

We now support Bulgarian default form messages
 
 

September 15, 2022 — New embed options

IMPROVEMENTS

🤹‍♂️ Improved embed options

We now support 4 new form embed options:
  • Dynamic height for standard embeds
  • All embed types now have automatic forwarding of website's current page and query parameters (as hidden fields)
  • Popup: Show only once option
  • Popup: Don't show after submit option
Read more about embedding Tally forms
 

🚦 Notion Status property

Our Notion integration now supports the new status property type.
 
 
 
 

September 9, 2022 — Keyboard shortcuts

FEATURES

⌨️ New keyboard shortcuts

Build your forms even faster with our keyboard shortcuts.
 

🇷🇴 🇭🇷  Romanian and Croatian language support

We now support Romanian and Croatian default form messages.
 
 

August 22, 2022 — Change From name in email alerts

FEATURES

📧 Change ‘From name’ for email alerts

You can now customize the name of the sender when using email notifications. The email domain of the sender is not customizable yet. All emails are sent from the domain [email protected].
Preview
notion image
 
 
 
 

August 17, 2022 — Custom CSS

FEATURES

💄 Style your form with custom CSS

You can now fully control the design of your forms by injecting custom CSS. This Tally Pro feature and can be found in the design options in the form builder.
How to inject custom CSS
notion image
 
 
 

August 8, 2022 — New form settings

FEATURES

🐇 Enable Auto-jump to next page

Auto-jumping to the next page is now disabled by default. You can enable it in Settings → Behavior → Auto-jump to next page. Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating or linear scale questions.
 

🗄 Save answers for later

Save answers of not-submitted forms, so respondents can continue from where they left off. The answers are stored in the local browser storage and never leave the respondent’s computer. Go to Settings → Behavior → Save answers for later.
 

Catalan language support

We now support Catalan default form messages.

August 1, 2022 — Select and hide/show multiple blocks

FEATURES

🪄 Mass hide/show blocks

Drag to select multiple blocks and open the block options  :: to hide, delete or duplicate the selected blocks
Example
notion image
 

☑️ Select and deselect grouped blocks

When using conditional logic, you can now click the question title to select or deselect all child blocks at once.
Example
notion image
 

🇷🇸 Serbian language support

We now support Serbian default form messages.
 
 

July 14, 2022 — Input block updates

IMPROVEMENTS

⏰ Clear time input

Respondents can now clear their answers to the time input block by selecting -

✏️ Character limit for short answers

You can now add a character limit to short answers by opening the block settings :: of your input block.

🎨 Copy formatted text

When copy + pasting formatted text the formatting will remain intact.
BUG FIXES

✔️ Checkbox results

Empty checkbox results are now always displayed as - in the form submissions.
 
 

July 8, 2022 — Customization: Change fonts

FEATURES

🔠 Change form fonts

You can choose any font from the Google Fonts library (900+ fonts) to use in your Tally forms.
How to change fonts
IMPROVEMENTS

% File upload progress

The file upload block now shows the upload progress to your form respondents.
See example
notion image
 
 

June 9, 2022 — Customization: Change form colors

FEATURES

🎨 Change form colors (beta)

Customize the colors of your form background, buttons, text and accents (links, selected options and focussed inputs). You can pick a pre-made theme or create your own custom one.
Learn more
 

🇺🇦 Ukrainian language support

We now support Ukrainian default form messages.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

🌈 Color picker for text formatting

You can now apply your own custom color to text and highlights.
Read more
 

May 16, 2022 — Pipedream integration

FEATURES

🛠  Pipedream integration

Build and run workflows using the Tally API with Pipedream. Use 1000s of open source triggers and actions across 700+ apps. Or write custom code to integrate any app or API in seconds. Learn more about the Pipedream integration
 

Turkish and Yoruba language support

We now Turkish and Yoruba default form messages.
 

May 3, 2022 — Column layout

FEATURES

🚧 Column layout (beta)

Column layout is now out in beta. We’re working hard on polishing this feature with the help of your feedback. So if you have any questions, thoughts or found a bug, please let us know.
How to create columns
 

Chinese, Arabic and Hebrew language support

We now support Chinese (simplified and traditional), Hebrew and Arabic default form messages.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

💬 Placeholder text for dropdown questions

You can now add placeholder text to your dropdown questions.
How it works
notion image
 
 

April 12, 2022 — Vietnamese & Spanish (Mexico) language support

FEATURES

🇻🇳🇲🇽 Vietnamese & Spanish (Mexico) language support

We now support Chines default form messages.
 
 
 

April 1, 2022 — Chinese language support

FEATURES

🇨🇳 Chinese language support

We now support Chines default form messages.
 
 

March 14, 2022 — Date formatting & translation

FEATURES

📆 Date formatting and translation

By adjusting the language of your form in the form settings, the date block and date format will automatically be translated as well.
A French example
notion image

  🇵🇭🇧🇷 Filipino & Brazilian Portuguese language support

We now support Filipino and Brazilian Portuguese default form messages.
 
 

March 9, 2022 — Page names

FEATURES

✍️  Edit page names

You can now edit the names of the pages in your form. Renaming your pages helps to structure your forms and set up conditional logic.
Simply click the page number to rename
notion image
 
IMPROVEMENTS

🐇 Page jumps are now linked to page blocks

The action ‘jump to page’ used to be based on the page number, which caused issues when you add or move pages around. Now, the logic is linked to the page block, which will automatically update the page numbers in your logic jumps.
 
 

March 3, 2022 — Dropdown search

FEATURES

🔎 Dropdown search

Respondents can now search a dropdown and find their answer more easily.
See it in action
notion image

🇮🇩🇱🇻 Indonesian and Latvian language support

We now support Indonesian and Latvian default form messages.
 

March 2, 2022 — Bulk insert lists

IMPROVEMENTS

➕ Bulk insert option lists

With Bulk Insert you can import lists of answer options into your form, instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when want to include long lists such as countries or dial codes in your form.
How it works
Simply paste your options in the first answer option of your question or open the block settings :: and choose Bulk insert options .
notion image
 
 

February 23, 2022 — Tally Pack for Coda

FEATURES

🧩 Send form responses to Coda

Use this pack to send form responses to Coda and leverage all the power from Coda tables, including creating unique views, groupings, and charts from your form submissions.
Preview
notion image
 
 

February 17, 2022 — Rename forms & questions

FEATURES

✏️  Change form names and question titles

When you create a form, the form and question titles are automatically displayed in your form dashboard and results. Nothing changes there, but we've added the possibility to rename your form and questions in your dashboard, without changing the actual form title and questions in your form. This results in a better overview of your results and helps you retrieve forms more easily in your dashboard.
How to edit titles
→ Click the arrow or dots icon to edit the titles.
notion image
 

February 12, 2022 — reCAPTCHA

FEATURES

🤖 Protect your forms from abuse with reCAPTCHA

Protect your forms from spam and bots with reCAPTCHA.

🇩🇰🇳🇴 Danish and Norwegian language support

We now support Danish and Norwegian default form messages.
 
 

January 19, 2022 — Electronic signatures

FEATURES

📝 Collect electronic signatures

You can now add a signature field to your Tally forms to collect signatures for contracts, proposals, payments and more.
Click + or type /signature and enter to insert the signature field
Here’s how it works
 
 

January 12, 2022 — Divider block

FEATURES

🎁 Divider block

You can now insert a divider to break up content in a form and add structure.
  • Click + and select the Divider block
  • Type /divider and enter
Example
notion image
 
 

January 7, 2022 — Language update

FEATURES

🇯🇵 Japanese and Russian language support

We now support Finnish and Swedish default form messages.
 

December 1, 2021 — Popup forms

FEATURES

🍭 Create beautiful popup forms

Collect feedback from your audience, convert visitors into leads and offer promotions with Tally's beautiful popup forms.
Create a popup form
 

October 29, 2021 — Slack integration

FEATURES

💬 Send form submissions to Slack

  • Use our Slack integration to get notified when someone completes your Tally forms, and always stay up-to-speed with the latest form submissions.
  • You can send Tally form responses in real-time to a Slack channel or a direct message, and fully customize your Slack message. Sending form responses to Slack is free, and available to all Tally users.
 
 

October 22, 2021 — Facebook Pixel integration

FEATURES

👾 Track your forms with the Facebook Pixel

  • By integrating the Facebook Pixel into your Tally forms, you can track visitor activity on your forms and measure the effectiveness of your ads.
  • This is a Tally Pro feature
How the activate the pixel
 

October 20, 2021 — Google Analytics integration

FEATURES

📊 Track your forms with Google Analytics

  • This is a Tally Pro feature
 

🇫🇮🇸🇪 Finnish and Swedish translations

We now support Finnish and Swedish default form messages.
 
 

October 13, 2021 — Partial Submissions

FEATURES

🍰 Capture unfinished form responses

What if you could view unfinished submissions of respondents that don't complete your form? Partial Submissions does just that! Gather data from lost leads, find drop off points and improve your form conversion rates. Partial Submissions is available for Tally Pro users.
How to enable partial submissions
 
 

October 6, 2021 — Notion integration update

IMPROVEMENTS

🌁 Map Tally file uploads to Notion file properties

When using our Notion integration, file uploads from Tally forms will no longer be displayed as links in your Notion database, but can now be mapped to a Files & media property.
Example
notion image
 
 

September 29, 2021 — Embed online content in Tally form

FEATURES

🎥 Embed audio, video, maps and more

You can embed pretty much any online content within Tally forms — from video and audio players to maps, calendars, and online PDFs. Embeds are available for free for all Tally users.
Click + and search for embed to see the available embed options or type:
/video: to embed a video /audio: to embed audio /image: to embed an image /embed: to embed anything else
 

August 30, 2021 — Undo / Redo

FEATURES

🔙 Undo and redo changes

Made a mistake in your Tally form? You can now undo and redo changes to text, form blocks, and block settings.
  • Undo on Mac: Cmd + Z
  • Redo on Mac: Cmd + Shift + Z
  • Undo on Windows/Linux: Ctrl + Z
  • Redo on Windows/Linux: Ctrl + Y
 
 

August 24, 2021 — Account settings

FEATURES

👤 Manage your account settings

You can now manage your account settings and change your name, email and password in your Tally dashboard.
 
 

August 23, 2021 — Improved Notion integration

IMPROVEMENTS

📝 Sync form responses to Notion page content

You can now also sync responses to the page content of your Notion pages. This is useful for answers with longer text and is visible when you open a row in your Notion database as a page.
notion image
 
 

August 17, 2021 — Improved Google Sheets Integration

IMPROVEMENTS

⚙️ Send form responses straight to Google Sheets

With Tally's Google Sheets integration, you can send your Tally form responses straight to Google Sheets.
Every time someone submits your form, a new row is created and the results automatically appear in a spreadsheet.
  • A new spreadsheet is created when you connect a Tally form to Google Sheets
  • You can move or delete columns as you like, and your form results will appear accordingly.
  • When you export responses from an existing form, all existing responses will be added to your spreadsheet at once, and new rows will appear whenever someone submits a form.
Connect Tally to Google Sheets
 

August 10, 2021 — Webhooks

FEATURES

🔗 Webhooks

Developers can now use webhooks to send Tally form submissions to a URL or third-party web application.
Go to the integrations tab to connect webhooks
notion image
IMPROVEMENTS

⚡️ Instant triggers for Zapier

Our Zapier integration has been improved with instant triggers, which means new form data is being pushed instantly to Zapier (instead of every 1 to 15 minutes). → Recreate old zaps (made before 10/08/2020) to use the latest version.
 
 

July 22, 2021 — Integromat integration

FEATURES

⚙️ Integromat

Connect Tally to other apps and automate workflows with our Integromat integration.
 

July 16, 2021 — Czech language support

FEATURES

🇨🇿 Czech translations

You can adjust your form language in the form settings of your published form. Default text and error messages can now also be displayed in Czech.
 
 

July 5, 2021 — Emails: self- and respondent notifications

FEATURES

💌 Fully customizable email notifications

We've made improvements to our self email notifications and launched respondent notifications. You can now:
Send emails to yourself for new form responses
  • All answers are now included in the email by default
  • Change recipients and fully customize the email Pro
  • Send to different recipients based on form responses Pro
 
Send emails to respondents after form submission Pro
  • Send follow up emails to respondents and fully customize recipients, subject, and email body
  • Create dynamic emails by inserting variables
 
 

June 25, 2021 — Translations update

FEATURES

🇵🇱 Polish language support

You can adjust your form language in the form settings of your published form. Default text and error messages can now also be displayed in Polish.
IMPROVEMENTS

🙋🏻‍♀️ New help center

We improved our blog and help center with guides and an easier way to find answers to your Tally questions.
 
 

June 7, 2021 — Pre-populate form fields

FEATURES

🦄 Pre-populate form fields

You can pre-fill all input fields with a default text or numerical value (except for payment and file upload blocks).
  1. Click  on the left of your input block
  1. Switch on the toggle next to 'default value'
  1. Just type a custom default answer or choose the value you want to pre-fill from the dropdown menu. You can insert data from input -, hidden - and calculated fields.
 
 
 

June 2, 2021 — Pass data to another form

FEATURES

🔗 Pass form data to another form or web page

Redirect on completion now also allows you to pass submitted form data from one Tally form to another form or web page. You can pass on:
  • Metadata (Response and Respondent ID)
  • Input fields
  • Hidden fields
  • Calculated fields
Go to form settings → Redirect on Completion and simply type '@' to get a dropdown with available data to add to your URL.
notion image
 
 

May 25, 2021 — Quality of life update

FEATURES

👀 Show and hide blocks

You can now also show blocks instead of hiding them.
  1. Click :: next to your input field to hide it.
  1. Hidden blocks will be greyed out in the form builder.
  1. Use conditional logic to show the block based on your conditions
Demo

⚙️ New answer settings

Click :: on the left next to your input field to find the new answer settings:
  • duplicate blocks
  • hide blocks
Demo
notion image
IMPROVEMENTS

⚙️ Quality of life improvements

Insert a thank you page by typing / or clicking + and search for 'thank you page'
notion image
Forms now automatically jump to the next page after the respondent answers a stand-alone question on a page (without having to click the next button). Only applicable to multiple choice, ratings, linear scale and dropdown questions.
notion image
We've added a direct link from the builder view to the Share, Responses, Settings and Integrations tab of published forms.
notion image
 
 

May 13, 2021 — Introducing headings & public Notion integration

FEATURES

📓 Notion integration

Notion has rolled out their API publicly. All Tally users can now sync form responses to Notion databases.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

✍🏻 Introducing Headings

Use different sizes of headings to give your form more structure and context. There are three sizes of headings available.
Click '+' or type '/' followed by 'heading' 1, 2 or 3 and enter.
notion image
 

April 27, 2021 — Selecting form blocks

FEATURES

🧱 Selecting form blocks

You can now select form blocks to:
  • Move
  • Delete
  • Duplicate (copy + paste) in your form and between tab
How it works
 

April 21, 2021 — Multiple language support

FEATURES

🇰🇷 Tally now supports multiple languages

You can adjust your form language in the form settings of your published form. Default text and error messages can be displayed in:
  • English (default)
  • French
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Dutch
  • Italian
  • Korean
 

April 13, 2021 — Notion integration (Private Beta)

FEATURES
 

📓 Sync form responses to Notion

Notion is testing a private beta of their API with a small number of users before they roll it out to the public in Spring 2021. If you have access to the private beta Notion API you can now sync your responses to your Notion database.
Video preview
 
 
 

March 23, 2021 — Airtable integration & duplicating forms

FEATURES

⚙️ Airtable integration

  • Available for free to all Tally users
 
IMPROVEMENTS
 

👯 Duplicating forms

You can now duplicate your forms from your Tally dashboard
notion image
 
 
 

March 1, 2021 — Form builder settings

FEATURES

⚙️ Form builder settings

The new form settings allow you to:
📆 Close your forms on a scheduled date 🔟 Set a response limit 🔗 Redirect on completion 💌 Get email notifications for new responses
You can find your form settings in the 'Settings' tab of your published form.
 
 

February 22, 2021 — Custom domains

FEATURES

🌎 Connect custom (sub)domains

Make your Tally forms recognizable and easier to share, by mapping any (sub)domain you own directly to your Tally forms. Available to Tally Pro users.
notion image
 
Read more about custom domains
 
 

February 4, 2021 — Calculator & Hidden fields update

FEATURES

Calculator

  • Add magic to your Tally forms by using your respondent’s answers to calculate (and optionally display) scores, prices or other values.
  • Use calculated fields to calculate prices, create checkout pages, update shipping costs or apply discounts.
 
IMPROVEMENTS

👀 Hidden Fields update

New design of the hidden fields block
notion image
 
 
 
 

January 20, 2021 — Conditional logic & team collaboration update

FEATURES

🪄 Conditional logic

  • Jump to pages, hide blocks and make fields required based on your respondent's input
IMPROVEMENTS

👯‍♂️ Team collaboration update

  • Improved invite system for team collaboration
 
 

December 2, 2020 — Full page embed & export to CSV

FEATURES

🛠 Full page embed

  • Embed a full page form in your website
 

⬇️ Export results to CSV

  • Download your form responses as a CSV file
  • Head to the responses tab of your published form to export to CSV
 

November 22, 2020 — Embedding forms & accessibility update

FEATURES

🛠 Embed forms in your website

  • Embed forms by copying the embed link or embed code
  • Customize your form before embedding by adjusting the embed options
Head to the Share tab of your published form to find the embed options
Read more about embedding Tally forms
 
IMPROVEMENTS

🔎 Accessibility update

  • Making Tally easy to use for all users
Read more about the first steps we took
 
 

November 18, 2020 — Form templates

FEATURES

Form template gallery

Find the template gallery in the sidebar of your dashboard or when you start creating a new form
 
 
 

November 9, 2020 — Zapier integration (beta)

FEATURES

🔗 Zapier integration in private beta

  • Tally users can now test our Zapier integration
Head over to the Integrations tab of your forms and try it out by accepting the invitation link. Let us know if you find any issues!
notion image
Read more about Tally + Zapier
 
 
 

October 29, 2020 — Answer piping

FEATURES

🎩 Answer piping

Just type @ to mention answers or hidden fields and personalize your forms
 
Read more about answer piping
 
 

October 21, 2020 — Expand responses

IMPROVEMENTS

🔎 Expand responses

Get an overview of all answers from a respondent
 
 
 
 

October 19, 2020 — New dashboard design

IMPROVEMENTS

💅🏻 New dashboard design

Hope you like it!
notion image
 
 
 

October 10, 2020 — Introducing Tally Pro

FEATURES

⚡️Spice things up with Tally Pro

  • Team collaboration
  • Workspaces
  • Unlimited file uploads
  • Remove Tally branding
  • Skip 5% payment commission
Read more about Tally Pro
 
 
 

September 25, 2020 — New customization options

FEATURES

🖋Customizing submit button

Edit the submit button text by clicking the settings icon next to it
 
 
IMPROVEMENTS

🐶 Repositioning of cover image

Hover over your cover image and drag it in the right position
notion image
 
 
 
 

September 22, 2020 — Question + answer combinations

IMPROVEMENTS

👯‍♂️ Question answer combinations

  • You can now easily insert question + answer combinations into your Tally form
Tap 'questions' to see all combinations and insert with one click
 
 
 

September 18, 2020 — First integration with Google Sheets

FEATURES

🔗 Integration with Google Sheets

  • You can now export your form responses to Google Sheets
Open any form in your dashboard, go to the Integrations tab and click connect
notion image
 
 

📓 Notion integration

