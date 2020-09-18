As a bootstrapped company, Tally grows through word of mouth and the support of amazing customers like you. If you love using Tally, the best way to support us is by leaving a quick review. It only takes a minute, and it makes a huge difference. ❤️ Leave a review →
July 11, 2025 — Tally’s MCP server is out in beta
Tally's MCP integration lets you create and update forms directly through AI assistants like Claude. Just describe what you want to build and watch your forms come to life 🪄
June 26, 2025 — Form Insights
Your new superpower for understanding how people interact with your forms. From views to submissions and drop-offs, Insights help you spot what’s working (and what’s not) so you can make smarter tweaks, faster.
Conditional logic update
You asked, we built it! You can now use the new “is not any of” option in conditional logic. Perfect for excluding multiple answer options in one go.
June 12, 2025 — Restore your form to a previous version
Tally automatically saves versions of your form as you make changes. This allows you to restore your form to a previous version at any time — helpful if you make a mistake, want to undo recent edits, or simply revert to an earlier version of your form without having to start over. All Tally users can restore form versions from the past 7 days for free.
June 4, 2025 — Tally’s API is now in public beta
The Tally API is now publicly available to everyone. With the API developers can programmatically create forms, update input blocks, delete or fetch submissions and more. The API is available for free and during the public beta, we’ll continue improving it based on your feedback. 👉 Explore the API documentation
April 11, 2025 — Custom domains from the “Share” tab and Smoother block moving
Use custom domains directly from the Share tab
No more jumping between settings — you can now configure your form’s custom domain right from the Share tab. This makes sharing your forms under your brand quicker and simpler than ever.
- Select any of your verified custom domains via a new dropdown
- Customize the path of your share link directly in the same place
- Changes are saved automatically, making it fast and frictionless to publish branded URLs
Smoother block moving in the editor
We’ve made moving blocks — especially into columns — much easier and more intuitive. You’ll notice a more predictable and forgiving editing experience when rearranging content.
- Improved visual hints when dragging blocks
- Eliminated gaps and “dead” zones when dragging blocks around
- Drag start is less sensitive, reducing accidental moves
Send verification emails from your custom email domain
Organizations on the Business plan can now send email verification messages using their own domain. This is especially useful for teams that care about branding and email deliverability.
- New “Verify email sender” setting
- Configure the From name and From email with your branded domain
- Helps ensure a consistent sender identity across all Tally emails
April 2, 2025 — Date input updates, Notifications with answered-only questions, and Design refresh
Date input updates
- Format setting: You can now change the default date format via the
::block settings menu. Set it to MM/DD/YYYY, DD/MM/YYYY, or choose from several other options.
- Set the default answer to Today: The pre-filled date will update automatically based on when respondents fill out the form.
- Design refresh: We’ve updated the date picker look and feel.
Notifications with answered-only questions
No more blank fields cluttering your inbox! Now, you’ll only receive the questions your respondents actually answered. This is enabled by default for self email notifications and the Slack integration. For respondent email notifications and the Notion integration, simply type “@All answers” to enable the same behavior.
Design refresh
We’ve given buttons and badges a fresh new look.
Irish Gaelic language support
We now support Irish Gaelic default form messages.
February 27, 2025 — Change blocks with "Turn into"
Plans change, and now your forms can change just as easily. Our new "Turn into" feature lets you easily update block types. Turn an H1 into H2, checkboxes into dropdowns, or multiple choice into multi-select. Simply open the block settings to access the "Turn into" option.
February 24, 2025 — Send emails from a custom domain
You can now send email notifications from your custom domain. Go to your form's email settings and click the
+ button next to the “From:” field, or open the menu to select any active sender email domain.
February 18, 2025 — Advanced form customization
With this update, you get full creative control! Click
Customize to access advanced design options and tailor every element of your forms from layout, to inputs and buttons. Now available to Tally Pro users.
January 22, 2025 — Customize form link preview
Tally Pro and Business users can now customize their form link preview and control how it's displayed around the web and on social media. Just head over to the
Share tab of your published form and click
Customize to make your link stand out.
December 6, 2024 — Respondent’s country
FEATURES
🌍 Respondent’s country field
Type
/country to capture your respondent’s country based on their IP address, helping you better understand your audience. This is a free feature available to all Tally users.
Preview
October 3, 2024 — Password protect forms, submissions data retention & verify emails
FEATURES
🔐 Password protect forms
Add an extra layer of security to your forms by enabling password protection. When activated, respondents must enter the correct password before accessing the form content.
Preview
🛡️ Submissions data retention
Automatically delete form submissions after a set period to comply with privacy frameworks. This is a Tally Business feature.
Preview
📩 Verify emails
When enabled, a verification code is sent to the respondent’s email. The code must be entered in the form to confirm ownership before proceeding or submitting. This is a Tally Business feature.
Preview
IMPROVEMENT
🔑 Login with Apple & Google
Now you can sign in to your Tally account using your Apple or Google account. It's a quick and secure way to access your Tally dashboard without remembering another password. Find these options on the login page and manage connected accounts in your settings.
Preview
June 27, 2024 — Prevent duplicate submissions
FEATURES
🚫 Prevent duplicate submissions
You can now enable a feature to permit only one submission per respondent. Turn on the toggle in form settings and select any form field (such as input field, hidden field, calculated field, or others) as the unique identifier for preventing duplicate submissions.
Preview
May 8, 2024 — New user management options
FEATURES
👑 New user management options
The new feature lets current organization owners easily transfer the organization ownership and remove members. Find these options in the
Members tab of your Tally dashboard.
Preview
April 9, 2024 — “Other” option, Lock options in place, and Download file uploads
FEATURES
✍️ ”Other” option
Introducing the "Other" option! Now available for multiple choice, dropdowns, checkboxes, and multi-select questions. Simply activate it in the
:: menu, customize the text, and start gathering free text responses alongside your predefined choices.
Preview
📌 Lock options in place
Available only when "Randomize options" is enabled. This setting keeps important choices like "None of the above," "Don't know," or "Not applicable" fixed in their original positions while randomizing the rest of the options to prevent bias in responses.
Preview
💾 Download file uploads
Download file uploads with ease! Simply click "Download" next to each file or use the convenient "Download file uploads" button at the top of the submissions table to retrieve all files from the specific submission page in one go.
Preview
🇮🇸 Icelandic language support
We now support Icelandic default form messages.
March 6, 2024 — Improved question groups & field naming
IMPROVEMENT
📚 Improved question groups
We updated question groups to include all blocks between the title/label and the last block of an input group. This means you can edit questions more efficiently, either as groups or as individual blocks. You can:
- Delete all blocks in the group (or Option/Alt-click to only delete the title/label)
- Move all blocks in the group
- Click
⋮⋮on the title/label to Duplicate or Hide the entire question group
Preview
FEATURES
February 29, 2024 — Google Consent Mode V2
FEATURES
December 20, 2023 — Fold blocks
FEATURES
🔽 Fold blocks
You can now fold blocks with multiple answers or option lists to save space in your form editor. Click the
v next to your question block title or label to fold or unfold the following blocks:
- Checkboxes
How it works
November 15, 2023 — Webhooks: signing secret and custom HTTP headers
FEATURES
🔐 Signing secret and HTTP headers
You can now secure your webhooks by using a signing secret to verify that Tally generated a webhook request and that it didn’t come from a server acting like Tally. Furthermore, you can optionally configure custom HTTP headers that will be sent with each webhook request.
November 6, 2023 — Number formatting
FEATURES
🔢 Number formatting
You can now customize number inputs your way. Open the block settings
:: of your number input block to see the options:
- Decimal/Thousands Separators
- Pre-defined Formats (Currency, Percent...)
- Custom Prefix & Suffix
Example
⏎ Discard not published changes
When you make changes to a published form, these changes are automatically saved as a draft, but not published until you click
Publish. To revert not published changes, click the
Changes button. The form will discard the changes and revert back to the last published state.
How it works
October 6, 2023 — Conditional logic update & collapsable sidebar
FEATURES
🧮 Conditional logic update
New comparisons
We introduced 4 new comparisons for the use of conditional logic, available depending on the input types you’re using:
- Is any of (available for all questions with options)
- Is every of (for questions that support “multiple selection”)
- Does not start with (for textual inputs)
- Does not end with (for textual inputs)
Example
New action: hide button to disable completion
With this new action, it is now possible to conditionally prevent respondents from submitting your form by hiding the submit button.
How it works
🏳️ Language updates
We now support default form messages in Euskara and Farsi.
IMPROVEMENT
September 19, 2023 — Introducing Tally 2.0
Support our launch We have a new logo, a redesign and lots of product improvements in store for you—making Tally 2.0 even more user-friendly and powerful. We’re now live on Product Hunt →
FEATURES
🎨 Redesigned dashboard
Say hello to a complete redesign of Tally's dashboard! You commented, and we listened. Here's what's new:
- Fresh new dashboard design with a simplified header menu
- Sticky sidebar (it stays visible when you edit a form)
- Breadcrumbs for easier navigation when you open a form to see the page hierarchy
Preview
⌘ Command menu
The new command menu (⌘/Ctrl + K) helps you use Tally faster via keyboard shortcuts. Use it in the dashboard to find or create forms and workspaces and in the form builder to add new pages, go to preview mode, insert blocks, and more.
Preview
🔐 Two-factor authentication (2FA)
A highly-requested feature is here! You can now set up 2FA for double the security to protect your Tally account. Your authenticator app of choice is all you need for the setup.
IMPROVEMENT
💳 Payment block update
Previously, our payment block had its own Pay button that allowed respondents to complete their payment without clicking Submit. This resulted in incomplete form submissions for some users.
Here’s how we’ve improved our payment block:
- We removed the Pay button in the new version, and the payment will only happen when the respondent clicks the ‘Next’ or ‘Submit’ button.
- The payment block has been redesigned to look more sleek and professional
- The form name is now included as a description for your payments in Stripe, making it easier to identify payments
Preview
August 21, 2023 — Date setting: Disable days
IMPROVEMENT
August 3, 2023 — Restore deleted forms, workspaces and submissions
FEATURES
IMPROVEMENT
June 29, 2023 — Authenticated file upload URLs
IMPROVEMENT
🔗 Authenticated file uploads URLs
File uploads available in your Tally form submissions dashboard can be accessed through a link.
- You now must be logged in and have access to the form to be able to open the files.
- When you choose to export your file uploads to third-party tools using our integrations, an access token is added to the links, which makes them accessible without the need to be logged-in.
June 5, 2023 — New multiple choice settings
FEATURES
1️⃣ Multiple choice settings
The new multiple choice settings allow you to:
- Accept multiple responses
- Add color codes
- Remove the letter badge or use numbers
Preview
⬇️ Multi-select setting for dropdown
Turn your dropdown question into a multi-select by enabling the
Multiple-selection option.
May 31, 2023 — Multi-select question
FEATURES
👯♀️ Multi-select question
The multi-select question allows respondents to select multiple answer options from a dropdown menu. This type of question is commonly used to gather information on preferences, opinions, or behaviors that may have multiple possible answers.
Preview
May 23, 2023 — Matrix question
FEATURES
😎 Matrix question
Type
/matrix to create a matrix question. The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. It can be used to create a Likert scale or for questions that involve multiple statements or criteria with a common set of response options.
Preview
April 19, 2023 — Add multiple integrations & view sync history
FEATURES
➕ Add multiple integrations of the same type
You can now connect your form to multiple integrations of the same type, for example: send your form submissions to 2 different Notion databases. Simply click
Connect to add another connection.
Preview
🕓 Integration sync logs
You can now get insights into the submission sync requests of your integration. Just click 🕓 next to your integration connection.
Preview
💅🏻 Redesign integrations tab
Our integrations tab got a fresh design, resulting in a better overview of the available integrations and popular Make/Zapier connections.
Preview
April 3, 2023 — Reorder forms & workspaces
FEATURES
March 28, 2023 — Progress bar & RTL support
FEATURES
🍫 Progress bar
The progress bar provides a clear way for respondents to understand how much of the form they have completed, and encourages them to continue until the end.
Preview
؏ RTL support
Tally now supports right-to-left text, which makes it easier to use for forms written in Arabic, Hebrew, and Yoruba. You can now enable RTL support from the form’s language settings.
IMPROVEMENTS
March 9, 2023 — Click to open workspaces & insert Respondent/Submission ID.
FEATURES
📂 Open a workspace
You can now click a workspace title in the sidebar to open a new page with only this workspace’s forms.
Preview
＠Mention Submission & Respondent ID
You can now mention the Submission ID & Respondent ID on custom Thank you pages (just type @).
BUG FIXES
🔝 Form embed
- Respondents will now scroll to the top of the form on page change.
- Form embed in WordPress: if people use the HTML snippet, we detect and remove the
sandboxattribute, which was preventing form submissions.
📆 Clear date input
Respondents can now remove the selected date by clearing the input.
March 6, 2023 — Submissions tab update
FEATURES
IMPROVEMENTS
February 28, 2023 — File upload settings
FEATURES
🌅 File Upload settings
- Allow multiple files (and set a minimum and maximum number of files)
- Set a maximum file size
- Define the allowed file types
Learn more about file uploads
February 16, 2023 — Ranking & Randomization
FEATURES
🥇 Ranking question
The ranking question allows respondents to quickly and easily compare multiple options and determine which they prefer most and least.
Preview
🤹♀️ Randomization of answers
Respondents may be inclined to select the first presented answer option, so Tally from creators can now randomize the order of answer options to improve the quality of collected data.
IMPROVEMENTS
⚙️ Airtable integration update
Upgraded to the latest Airtable API which allows for better integration experience. The base, table and fields can now be selected instead of being manually added.
February 7, 2023 — Image block updates
FEATURES
IMPROVEMENTS
🐇 Auto-jump pages with hidden blocks
Your respondents can now automatically jump to the next form page, even when your page contains hidden blocks.
January 26, 2023 — General improvements
IMPROVEMENTS
December 2022 — Performance improvements
November 21, 2022 — International phone number format
FEATURES
📱 Formatted phone number block
The new Phone Number block is designed to help you collect phone numbers in a formatted and neat-looking way. It’s a powerful update to ensure that every phone number you collect is clean, readable, and valid.
🇧🇬 Bulgarian language support
We now support Bulgarian default form messages
September 15, 2022 — New embed options
IMPROVEMENTS
🤹♂️ Improved embed options
We now support 4 new form embed options:
- Dynamic height for standard embeds
- All embed types now have automatic forwarding of website's current page and query parameters (as hidden fields)
- Popup: Show only once option
- Popup: Don't show after submit option
🚦 Notion Status property
Our Notion integration now supports the new status property type.
September 9, 2022 — Keyboard shortcuts
FEATURES
⌨️ New keyboard shortcuts
Build your forms even faster with our keyboard shortcuts.
🇷🇴 🇭🇷 Romanian and Croatian language support
We now support Romanian and Croatian default form messages.
August 22, 2022 — Change From name in email alerts
FEATURES
📧 Change ‘From name’ for email alerts
You can now customize the name of the sender when using email notifications. The email domain of the sender is not customizable yet. All emails are sent from the domain [email protected].
Preview
August 17, 2022 — Custom CSS
FEATURES
💄 Style your form with custom CSS
You can now fully control the design of your forms by injecting custom CSS. This Tally Pro feature and can be found in the design options in the form builder.
How to inject custom CSS
August 8, 2022 — New form settings
FEATURES
🐇 Enable Auto-jump to next page
Auto-jumping to the next page is now disabled by default. You can enable it in Settings → Behavior → Auto-jump to next page. Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating or linear scale questions.
🗄 Save answers for later
Save answers of not-submitted forms, so respondents can continue from where they left off. The answers are stored in the local browser storage and never leave the respondent’s computer. Go to Settings → Behavior → Save answers for later.
Catalan language support
We now support Catalan default form messages.
August 1, 2022 — Select and hide/show multiple blocks
FEATURES
🪄 Mass hide/show blocks
Drag to select multiple blocks and open the block options
:: to hide, delete or duplicate the selected blocks
Example
☑️ Select and deselect grouped blocks
When using conditional logic, you can now click the question title to select or deselect all child blocks at once.
Example
🇷🇸 Serbian language support
We now support Serbian default form messages.
July 14, 2022 — Input block updates
IMPROVEMENTS
⏰ Clear time input
Respondents can now clear their answers to the time input block by selecting
-
✏️ Character limit for short answers
You can now add a character limit to short answers by opening the block settings
:: of your input block.
🎨 Copy formatted text
When copy + pasting formatted text the formatting will remain intact.
BUG FIXES
July 8, 2022 — Customization: Change fonts
FEATURES
🔠 Change form fonts
You can choose any font from the Google Fonts library (900+ fonts) to use in your Tally forms.
IMPROVEMENTS
June 9, 2022 — Customization: Change form colors
FEATURES
🎨 Change form colors (beta)
Customize the colors of your form background, buttons, text and accents (links, selected options and focussed inputs). You can pick a pre-made theme or create your own custom one.
🇺🇦 Ukrainian language support
We now support Ukrainian default form messages.
IMPROVEMENTS
🌈 Color picker for text formatting
You can now apply your own custom color to text and highlights.
May 16, 2022 — Pipedream integration
FEATURES
🛠 Pipedream integration
Build and run workflows using the Tally API with Pipedream. Use 1000s of open source triggers and actions across 700+ apps. Or write custom code to integrate any app or API in seconds. Learn more about the Pipedream integration
Turkish and Yoruba language support
We now Turkish and Yoruba default form messages.
May 3, 2022 — Column layout
FEATURES
🚧 Column layout (beta)
Column layout is now out in beta. We’re working hard on polishing this feature with the help of your feedback. So if you have any questions, thoughts or found a bug, please let us know.
Chinese, Arabic and Hebrew language support
We now support Chinese (simplified and traditional), Hebrew and Arabic default form messages.
IMPROVEMENTS
April 12, 2022 — Vietnamese & Spanish (Mexico) language support
FEATURES
April 1, 2022 — Chinese language support
March 14, 2022 — Date formatting & translation
FEATURES
📆 Date formatting and translation
By adjusting the language of your form in the form settings, the date block and date format will automatically be translated as well.
A French example
🇵🇭🇧🇷 Filipino & Brazilian Portuguese language support
We now support Filipino and Brazilian Portuguese default form messages.
March 9, 2022 — Page names
FEATURES
IMPROVEMENTS
March 3, 2022 — Dropdown search
FEATURES
🔎 Dropdown search
Respondents can now search a dropdown and find their answer more easily.
See it in action
🇮🇩🇱🇻 Indonesian and Latvian language support
We now support Indonesian and Latvian default form messages.
March 2, 2022 — Bulk insert lists
IMPROVEMENTS
➕ Bulk insert option lists
With Bulk Insert you can import lists of answer options into your form, instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when want to include long lists such as countries or dial codes in your form.
How it works
Simply paste your options in the first answer option of your question or open the block settings
:: and choose
Bulk insert options .
February 23, 2022 — Tally Pack for Coda
FEATURES
🧩 Send form responses to Coda
Use this pack to send form responses to Coda and leverage all the power from Coda tables, including creating unique views, groupings, and charts from your form submissions.
Preview
February 17, 2022 — Rename forms & questions
FEATURES
✏️ Change form names and question titles
When you create a form, the form and question titles are automatically displayed in your form dashboard and results. Nothing changes there, but we've added the possibility to rename your form and questions in your dashboard, without changing the actual form title and questions in your form. This results in a better overview of your results and helps you retrieve forms more easily in your dashboard.
How to edit titles
→ Click the arrow or dots icon to edit the titles.
February 12, 2022 — reCAPTCHA
FEATURES
🤖 Protect your forms from abuse with reCAPTCHA
Protect your forms from spam and bots with reCAPTCHA.
🇩🇰🇳🇴 Danish and Norwegian language support
We now support Danish and Norwegian default form messages.
January 19, 2022 — Electronic signatures
FEATURES
📝 Collect electronic signatures
You can now add a signature field to your Tally forms to collect signatures for contracts, proposals, payments and more.
Click
+ or type
/signature and enter to insert the signature field
January 12, 2022 — Divider block
FEATURES
January 7, 2022 — Language update
FEATURES
🇯🇵 Japanese and Russian language support
We now support Finnish and Swedish default form messages.
December 1, 2021 — Popup forms
FEATURES
🍭 Create beautiful popup forms
Collect feedback from your audience, convert visitors into leads and offer promotions with Tally's beautiful popup forms.
October 29, 2021 — Slack integration
FEATURES
💬 Send form submissions to Slack
- Use our Slack integration to get notified when someone completes your Tally forms, and always stay up-to-speed with the latest form submissions.
- You can send Tally form responses in real-time to a Slack channel or a direct message, and fully customize your Slack message. Sending form responses to Slack is free, and available to all Tally users.
October 22, 2021 — Facebook Pixel integration
FEATURES
👾 Track your forms with the Facebook Pixel
- By integrating the Facebook Pixel into your Tally forms, you can track visitor activity on your forms and measure the effectiveness of your ads.
- This is a
Tally Profeature
October 20, 2021 — Google Analytics integration
FEATURES
📊 Track your forms with Google Analytics
- With our easy-to-use Google Analytics integration, you can track the visitor behavior of any of your Tally forms.
- This is a
Tally Profeature
🇫🇮🇸🇪 Finnish and Swedish translations
We now support Finnish and Swedish default form messages.
October 13, 2021 — Partial Submissions
FEATURES
🍰 Capture unfinished form responses
What if you could view unfinished submissions of respondents that don't complete your form? Partial Submissions does just that! Gather data from lost leads, find drop off points and improve your form conversion rates. Partial Submissions is available for
Tally Pro users.
October 6, 2021 — Notion integration update
IMPROVEMENTS
🌁 Map Tally file uploads to Notion file properties
When using our Notion integration, file uploads from Tally forms will no longer be displayed as links in your Notion database, but can now be mapped to a Files & media property.
Example
September 29, 2021 — Embed online content in Tally form
FEATURES
🎥 Embed audio, video, maps and more
You can embed pretty much any online content within Tally forms — from video and audio players to maps, calendars, and online PDFs. Embeds are available for free for all Tally users.
Click
+ and search for
embed to see the available embed options or type:
/video: to embed a video
/audio: to embed audio
/image: to embed an image
/embed: to embed anything else
August 30, 2021 — Undo / Redo
FEATURES
August 24, 2021 — Account settings
FEATURES
August 23, 2021 — Improved Notion integration
IMPROVEMENTS
📝 Sync form responses to Notion page content
You can now also sync responses to the page content of your Notion pages. This is useful for answers with longer text and is visible when you open a row in your Notion database as a page.
August 17, 2021 — Improved Google Sheets Integration
IMPROVEMENTS
⚙️ Send form responses straight to Google Sheets
With Tally's Google Sheets integration, you can send your Tally form responses straight to Google Sheets.
Every time someone submits your form, a new row is created and the results automatically appear in a spreadsheet.
- A new spreadsheet is created when you connect a Tally form to Google Sheets
- You can move or delete columns as you like, and your form results will appear accordingly.
- When you export responses from an existing form, all existing responses will be added to your spreadsheet at once, and new rows will appear whenever someone submits a form.
August 10, 2021 — Webhooks
FEATURES
🔗 Webhooks
Developers can now use webhooks to send Tally form submissions to a URL or third-party web application.
Go to the integrations tab to connect webhooks
IMPROVEMENTS
July 22, 2021 — Integromat integration
FEATURES
⚙️ Integromat
Connect Tally to other apps and automate workflows with our Integromat integration.
July 16, 2021 — Czech language support
FEATURES
July 5, 2021 — Emails: self- and respondent notifications
FEATURES
💌 Fully customizable email notifications
We've made improvements to our self email notifications and launched respondent notifications. You can now:
- All answers are now included in the email by default
- Change recipients and fully customize the email
Pro
- Send to different recipients based on form responses
Pro
- Send follow up emails to respondents and fully customize recipients, subject, and email body
- Create dynamic emails by inserting variables
June 25, 2021 — Translations update
FEATURES
IMPROVEMENTS
🙋🏻♀️ New help center
We improved our blog and help center with guides and an easier way to find answers to your Tally questions.
June 7, 2021 — Pre-populate form fields
FEATURES
🦄 Pre-populate form fields
You can pre-fill all input fields with a default text or numerical value (except for payment and file upload blocks).
- Click
⠿on the left of your input block
- Switch on the toggle next to 'default value'
- Just type a custom default answer or choose the value you want to pre-fill from the dropdown menu. You can insert data from input -, hidden - and calculated fields.
June 2, 2021 — Pass data to another form
FEATURES
🔗 Pass form data to another form or web page
Redirect on completion now also allows you to pass submitted form data from one Tally form to another form or web page. You can pass on:
- Metadata (Response and Respondent ID)
- Input fields
- Hidden fields
- Calculated fields
Go to form settings → Redirect on Completion and simply type '@' to get a dropdown with available data to add to your URL.
May 25, 2021 — Quality of life update
FEATURES
👀 Show and hide blocks
You can now also show blocks instead of hiding them.
- Click
::next to your input field to hide it.
- Hidden blocks will be greyed out in the form builder.
- Use conditional logic to show the block based on your conditions
Demo
⚙️ New answer settings
Click
:: on the left next to your input field to find the new answer settings:
- duplicate blocks
- hide blocks
Demo
IMPROVEMENTS
⚙️ Quality of life improvements
Insert a thank you page by typing
/ or clicking
+ and search for 'thank you page'
Forms now automatically jump to the next page after the respondent answers a stand-alone question on a page (without having to click the next button). Only applicable to multiple choice, ratings, linear scale and dropdown questions.
We've added a direct link from the builder view to the
Share,
Responses,
Settings and
Integrations tab of published forms.
May 13, 2021 — Introducing headings & public Notion integration
FEATURES
📓 Notion integration
Notion has rolled out their API publicly. All Tally users can now sync form responses to Notion databases.
IMPROVEMENTS
April 27, 2021 — Selecting form blocks
FEATURES
April 21, 2021 — Multiple language support
FEATURES
April 13, 2021 — Notion integration (Private Beta)
FEATURES
📓 Sync form responses to Notion
Notion is testing a private beta of their API with a small number of users before they roll it out to the public in Spring 2021. If you have access to the private beta Notion API you can now sync your responses to your Notion database.
March 23, 2021 — Airtable integration & duplicating forms
FEATURES
⚙️ Airtable integration
- Available for free to all Tally users
March 1, 2021 — Form builder settings
FEATURES
⚙️ Form builder settings
The new form settings allow you to:
📆 Close your forms on a scheduled date 🔟 Set a response limit 🔗 Redirect on completion 💌 Get email notifications for new responses
You can find your form settings in the 'Settings' tab of your published form.
February 22, 2021 — Custom domains
FEATURES
🌎 Connect custom (sub)domains
Make your Tally forms recognizable and easier to share, by mapping any (sub)domain you own directly to your Tally forms. Available to Tally Pro users.
February 4, 2021 — Calculator & Hidden fields update
FEATURES
➗ Calculator
- Add magic to your Tally forms by using your respondent’s answers to calculate (and optionally display) scores, prices or other values.
- Use calculated fields to calculate prices, create checkout pages, update shipping costs or apply discounts.
IMPROVEMENTS
👀 Hidden Fields update
New design of the hidden fields block
January 20, 2021 — Conditional logic & team collaboration update
FEATURES
🪄 Conditional logic
- Create smart forms by creating logic paths with if/then conditions
- Jump to pages, hide blocks and make fields required based on your respondent's input
December 2, 2020 — Full page embed & export to CSV
FEATURES
November 22, 2020 — Embedding forms & accessibility update
FEATURES
🛠 Embed forms in your website
- Embed forms by copying the embed link or embed code
- Customize your form before embedding by adjusting the embed options
Head to the Share tab of your published form to find the embed options
IMPROVEMENTS
🔎 Accessibility update
- Making Tally easy to use for all users
November 18, 2020 — Form templates
FEATURES
✨ Form template gallery
Find the template gallery in the sidebar of your dashboard or when you start creating a new form
November 9, 2020 — Zapier integration (beta)
FEATURES
🔗 Zapier integration in private beta
- Tally users can now test our Zapier integration
Head over to the Integrations tab of your forms and try it out by accepting the invitation link. Let us know if you find any issues!
October 29, 2020 — Answer piping
FEATURES
🎩 Answer piping
Just type @ to mention answers or hidden fields and personalize your forms
October 21, 2020 — Expand responses
October 19, 2020 — New dashboard design
October 10, 2020 — Introducing Tally Pro
FEATURES
⚡️Spice things up with Tally Pro
- Team collaboration
- Workspaces
- Unlimited file uploads
- Remove Tally branding
- Skip 5% payment commission
September 25, 2020 — New customization options
FEATURES
IMPROVEMENTS
September 22, 2020 — Question + answer combinations
IMPROVEMENTS
September 18, 2020 — First integration with Google Sheets
FEATURES