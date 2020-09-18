Leave a review → As a bootstrapped company, Tally grows through word of mouth and the support of amazing customers like you. If you love using Tally, the best way to support us is by leaving a quick review. It only takes a minute, and it makes a huge difference. ❤️

July 11, 2025 — Tally’s MCP server is out in beta

Tally's MCP integration lets you create and update forms directly through AI assistants like Claude. Just describe what you want to build and watch your forms come to life 🪄

June 26, 2025 — Form Insights

Your new superpower for understanding how people interact with your forms. From views to submissions and drop-offs, Insights help you spot what’s working (and what’s not) so you can make smarter tweaks, faster.

Conditional logic update

You asked, we built it! You can now use the new “is not any of” option in conditional logic. Perfect for excluding multiple answer options in one go.

June 12, 2025 — Restore your form to a previous version

Tally automatically saves versions of your form as you make changes. This allows you to restore your form to a previous version at any time — helpful if you make a mistake, want to undo recent edits, or simply revert to an earlier version of your form without having to start over. All Tally users can restore form versions from the past 7 days for free.

June 4, 2025 — Tally’s API is now in public beta

The Tally API is now publicly available to everyone. With the API developers can programmatically create forms, update input blocks, delete or fetch submissions and more. The API is available for free and during the public beta, we’ll continue improving it based on your feedback. 👉 Explore the API documentation

April 11, 2025 — Custom domains from the “Share” tab and Smoother block moving

Use custom domains directly from the Share tab

No more jumping between settings — you can now configure your form’s custom domain right from the Share tab. This makes sharing your forms under your brand quicker and simpler than ever.

Select any of your verified custom domains via a new dropdown

Customize the path of your share link directly in the same place

Changes are saved automatically, making it fast and frictionless to publish branded URLs

Smoother block moving in the editor

We’ve made moving blocks — especially into columns — much easier and more intuitive. You’ll notice a more predictable and forgiving editing experience when rearranging content.

Improved visual hints when dragging blocks

Eliminated gaps and “dead” zones when dragging blocks around

Drag start is less sensitive, reducing accidental moves

Send verification emails from your custom email domain

email verification messages using their own domain. This is especially useful for teams that care about branding and email deliverability. Organizations on the Business plan can now sendmessages using their own domain. This is especially useful for teams that care about branding and email deliverability.

New “Verify email sender” setting

Configure the From name and From email with your branded domain

Helps ensure a consistent sender identity across all Tally emails

April 2, 2025 — Date input updates, Notifications with answered-only questions, and Design refresh

Date input updates

Format setting: You can now change the default date format via the :: block settings menu. Set it to MM/DD/YYYY, DD/MM/YYYY, or choose from several other options.

Set the default answer to Today: The pre-filled date will update automatically based on when respondents fill out the form.

Design refresh: We’ve updated the date picker look and feel.

Notifications with answered-only questions

No more blank fields cluttering your inbox! Now, you’ll only receive the questions your respondents actually answered. This is enabled by default for self email notifications and the Slack integration. For respondent email notifications and the Notion integration, simply type “@All answers” to enable the same behavior.

Design refresh

We’ve given buttons and badges a fresh new look.

Irish Gaelic language support

February 27, 2025 — Change blocks with "Turn into"

Plans change, and now your forms can change just as easily. Our new "Turn into" feature lets you easily update block types. Turn an H1 into H2, checkboxes into dropdowns, or multiple choice into multi-select. Simply open the block settings to access the "Turn into" option.

February 24, 2025 — Send emails from a custom domain

You can now send email notifications from your custom domain. Go to your form's email settings and click the + button next to the “From:” field, or open the menu to select any active sender email domain.

February 18, 2025 — Advanced form customization

Customize to access advanced design options and tailor every element of your forms from layout, to inputs and buttons. Now available to With this update, you get full creative control! Clickto access advanced design options and tailor every element of your forms from layout, to inputs and buttons. Now available to Tally Pro users

January 22, 2025 — Customize form link preview

Share tab of your published form and click Customize to make your link stand out. Tally Pro and Business users can now customize their form link preview and control how it's displayed around the web and on social media. Just head over to thetab of your published form and clickto make your link stand out.

December 6, 2024 — Respondent’s country

FEATURES 🌍 Respondent’s country field /country to Typeto capture your respondent’s country based on their IP address, helping you better understand your audience. This is a free feature available to all Tally users. Preview

October 3, 2024 — Password protect forms, submissions data retention & verify emails

IMPROVEMENT 🔑 Login with Apple & Google Now you can sign in to your Tally account using your Apple or Google account. It's a quick and secure way to access your Tally dashboard without remembering another password. Find these options on the login page and manage connected accounts in your settings Preview

June 27, 2024 — Prevent duplicate submissions

FEATURES 🚫 Prevent duplicate submissions You can now enable a feature to permit only one submission per respondent. Turn on the toggle in form settings and select any form field (such as input field, hidden field, calculated field, or others) as the unique identifier for preventing duplicate submissions. Preview

May 8, 2024 — New user management options

FEATURES 👑 New user management options Members tab of your Tally dashboard. The new feature lets current organization owners easily transfer the organization ownership and remove members. Find these options in thetab of your Tally dashboard. Preview

April 9, 2024 — “Other” option, Lock options in place, and Download file uploads

FEATURES ✍️ ”Other” option Introducing the "Other" option! Now available for multiple choice, dropdowns, checkboxes, and multi-select questions. Simply activate it in the :: menu, customize the text, and start gathering free text responses alongside your predefined choices. Preview 📌 Lock options in place Available only when "Randomize options" is enabled. This setting keeps important choices like "None of the above," "Don't know," or "Not applicable" fixed in their original positions while randomizing the rest of the options to prevent bias in responses. Preview 💾 Download file uploads Download file uploads with ease! Simply click "Download" next to each file or use the convenient "Download file uploads" button at the top of the submissions table to retrieve all files from the specific submission page in one go. Preview 🇮🇸 Icelandic language support We now support Icelandic default form messages

March 6, 2024 — Improved question groups & field naming

IMPROVEMENT 📚 Improved question groups We updated question groups to include all blocks between the title/label and the last block of an input group. This means you can edit questions more efficiently, either as groups or as individual blocks. You can: Delete all blocks in the group (or Option/Alt-click to only delete the title/label) Move all blocks in the group Click ⋮⋮ on the title/label to Duplicate or Hide the entire question group Preview

FEATURES 🔽 Edit field names You can now edit the internal field name of your questions, separate from the question title/label. This new feature will make it easier to manage and locate questions for answer piping and mapping out Tally fields when adding integrations. Preview

February 29, 2024 — Google Consent Mode V2

FEATURES 🛡️ Google Consent Mode V2 Support Our forms with Google Analytics integration now support Google Consent Mode V2. You can enable a consent cookie banner in one click to comply with privacy regulations such as GDPR, and respect user privacy preferences. How it works

December 20, 2023 — Fold blocks

FEATURES 🔽 Fold blocks You can now fold blocks with multiple answers or option lists to save space in your form editor. Click the v next to your question block title or label to fold or unfold the following blocks: Multiple choice Checkboxes Dropdown Multi-select Ranking How it works

November 15, 2023 — Webhooks: signing secret and custom HTTP headers

FEATURES 🔐 Signing secret and HTTP headers You can now secure your webhooks by using a signing secret to verify that Tally generated a webhook request and that it didn’t come from a server acting like Tally. Furthermore, you can optionally configure custom HTTP headers that will be sent with each webhook request.

November 6, 2023 — Number formatting

FEATURES 🔢 Number formatting You can now customize number inputs your way. Open the block settings :: of your number input block to see the options: Decimal/Thousands Separators Pre-defined Formats (Currency, Percent...) Custom Prefix & Suffix Example ⏎ Discard not published changes When you make changes to a published form, these changes are automatically saved as a draft, but not published until you click Publish . To revert not published changes, click the Changes button. The form will discard the changes and revert back to the last published state. How it works

October 6, 2023 — Conditional logic update & collapsable sidebar

FEATURES 🧮 Conditional logic update New comparisons We introduced 4 new comparisons for the use of conditional logic , available depending on the input types you’re using: Is any of (available for all questions with options) Is every of (for questions that support “multiple selection”) Does not start with (for textual inputs) Does not end with (for textual inputs) Example New action: hide button to disable completion With this new action, it is now possible to conditionally prevent respondents from submitting your form by hiding the submit button. How it works 🏳️ Language updates We now support default form messages in Euskara and Farsi.

IMPROVEMENT ↔ Collapsible sidebar The sidebar in your dashboard and in the form builder is now collapsible. Preview

September 19, 2023 — Introducing Tally 2.0

Support our launch We have a new logo, a redesign and lots of product improvements in store for you—making live on Product Hunt → We have a new logo, a redesign and lots of product improvements in store for you—making Tally 2.0 even more user-friendly and powerful. We’re now

FEATURES 🎨 Redesigned dashboard Say hello to a complete redesign of Tally's dashboard! You commented, and we listened. Here's what's new: Fresh new dashboard design with a simplified header menu Sticky sidebar (it stays visible when you edit a form) Breadcrumbs for easier navigation when you open a form to see the page hierarchy Preview ⌘ Command menu The new command menu (⌘/Ctrl + K) helps you use Tally faster via keyboard shortcuts. Use it in the dashboard to find or create forms and workspaces and in the form builder to add new pages, go to preview mode, insert blocks, and more. Preview 🔐 Two-factor authentication (2FA) A highly-requested feature is here! You can now set up 2FA for double the security to protect your Tally account. Your authenticator app of choice is all you need for the setup.

IMPROVEMENT 💳 Payment block update Previously, our payment block had its own Pay button that allowed respondents to complete their payment without clicking Submit. This resulted in incomplete form submissions for some users. Here’s how we’ve improved our payment block We removed the Pay button in the new version, and the payment will only happen when the respondent clicks the ‘Next’ or ‘Submit’ button. The payment block has been redesigned to look more sleek and professional The form name is now included as a description for your payments in Stripe, making it easier to identify payments Preview

August 21, 2023 — Date setting: Disable days

IMPROVEMENT 📆 Disable days in the date picker We improved our data input block with a ‘Disable days’ setting allowing you to disable certain days for respondents. Open the date settings :: to adjust. How it works

August 3, 2023 — Restore deleted forms, workspaces and submissions

FEATURES 🗑️ Restore forms, workspaces and submissions You can now restore forms, workspaces and submissions deleted in the last 90 days. Click the Trash icon in the Product section of your dashboard to access deleted content.

IMPROVEMENT 💾 Auto-save published forms Published forms are now automatically saved. This means you won’t loose your progress if you refresh the form builder without publishing the form. You still need to click the Publish button to push changes to the live form.

June 29, 2023 — Authenticated file upload URLs

IMPROVEMENT 🔗 Authenticated file uploads URLs File uploads available in your Tally form submissions dashboard can be accessed through a link. You now must be logged in and have access to the form to be able to open the files. When you choose to export your file uploads to third-party tools using our integrations, an access token is added to the links, which makes them accessible without the need to be logged-in.

June 5, 2023 — New multiple choice settings

FEATURES 1️⃣ Multiple choice settings The new multiple choice settings allow you to: Accept multiple responses Add color codes Remove the letter badge or use numbers Preview ⬇️ Multi-select setting for dropdown Multiple-selection option. Turn your dropdown question into a multi-select by enabling theoption.

May 31, 2023 — Multi-select question

FEATURES 👯‍♀️ Multi-select question multiple answer options from a dropdown menu. This type of question is commonly used to gather information on preferences, opinions, or behaviors that may have multiple possible answers. The multi-select question allows respondents to selectfrom a dropdown menu. This type of question is commonly used to gather information on preferences, opinions, or behaviors that may have multiple possible answers. Preview

May 23, 2023 — Matrix question

FEATURES 😎 Matrix question /matrix to create a Typeto create a matrix question . The matrix block allows respondents to input data in a grid-like format. It can be used to create a Likert scale or for questions that involve multiple statements or criteria with a common set of response options. Preview

April 19, 2023 — Add multiple integrations & view sync history

FEATURES ➕ Add multiple integrations of the same type You can now connect your form to multiple integrations of the same type, for example: send your form submissions to 2 different Notion databases. Simply click Connect to add another connection. Preview 🕓 Integration sync logs You can now get insights into the submission sync requests of your integration. Just click 🕓 next to your integration connection. Preview 💅🏻 Redesign integrations tab Our integrations tab got a fresh design, resulting in a better overview of the available integrations and popular Make/Zapier connections. Preview

April 3, 2023 — Reorder forms & workspaces

FEATURES ↕ Reorder forms and workspaces You can now drag and drop to reorder forms and workspaces in the sidebar and dashboard view. Preview

March 28, 2023 — Progress bar & RTL support

FEATURES 🍫 Progress bar The progress bar provides a clear way for respondents to understand how much of the form they have completed, and encourages them to continue until the end. Preview ؏ RTL support Tally now supports right-to-left text, which makes it easier to use for forms written in Arabic, Hebrew, and Yoruba. You can now enable RTL support from the form’s language settings

IMPROVEMENTS ⚙️ Notion integration We don't truncate options' text anymore (no more 80 characters limit).

March 9, 2023 — Click to open workspaces & insert Respondent/Submission ID.

FEATURES 📂 Open a workspace You can now click a workspace title in the sidebar to open a new page with only this workspace’s forms. Preview ＠ Mention Submission & Respondent ID You can now mention the Submission ID & Respondent ID on custom Thank you pages (just type @).

BUG FIXES 🔝 Form embed Respondents will now scroll to the top of the form on page change. Form embed in WordPress: if people use the HTML snippet, we detect and remove the sandbox attribute, which was preventing form submissions. 📆 Clear date input Respondents can now remove the selected date by clearing the input.

March 6, 2023 — Submissions tab update

FEATURES 🗑️ Delete multiple form submissions You can now select and delete multiple or all form submissions at once. Select and deselect all is not supported on mobile. Preview

IMPROVEMENTS ✨ Submissions table update The header of the submissions table is now sticky on scroll The pagination of the submissions table is now sticky on scroll

February 28, 2023 — File upload settings

FEATURES 🌅 File Upload settings Allow multiple files (and set a minimum and maximum number of files) Set a maximum file size Define the allowed file types Learn more about file uploads

February 16, 2023 — Ranking & Randomization

IMPROVEMENTS ⚙️ Airtable integration update Upgraded to the latest Airtable API which allows for better integration experience . The base, table and fields can now be selected instead of being manually added.

February 7, 2023 — Image block updates

FEATURES 🌆 Image block: Caption, link & Alt-text You can now add a caption, URL and Alt-text to the images in your form. Preview 📆 Date block: choose week start Choose on which day the weeks displayed in the date picker should start.

IMPROVEMENTS 🐇 Auto-jump pages with hidden blocks Your respondents can now automatically jump to the next form page, even when your page contains hidden blocks.

January 26, 2023 — General improvements

IMPROVEMENTS 💳 Payment block Incomplete payments are not being created anymore in Stripe when respondents don’t complete a payment form. ☎️ Phone number block Morocco is now shown on the op the list for +212 calling code

December 2022 — Performance improvements

IMPROVEMENTS 📉 Performance improvements Form load time: 2x faster Web resources transferred: 3.5x less

November 21, 2022 — International phone number format

September 15, 2022 — New embed options

IMPROVEMENTS 🤹‍♂️ Improved embed options We now support 4 new form embed options: Dynamic height for standard embeds All embed types now have automatic forwarding of website's current page and query parameters (as hidden fields) Popup: Show only once option Popup: Don't show after submit option Read more about embedding Tally forms 🚦 Notion Status property Our Notion integration now supports the new status property type.

September 9, 2022 — Keyboard shortcuts

August 22, 2022 — Change From name in email alerts

FEATURES 📧 Change ‘From name’ for email alerts You can now customize the name of the sender when using email notifications. The email domain of the sender is not customizable yet. All emails are sent from the domain [email protected] Preview

August 17, 2022 — Custom CSS

FEATURES 💄 Style your form with custom CSS You can now fully control the design of your forms by injecting custom CSS . This Tally Pro feature and can be found in the design options in the form builder. How to inject custom CSS

August 8, 2022 — New form settings

FEATURES 🐇 Enable Auto-jump to next page Auto-jumping to the next page is now disabled by default. You can enable it in Settings → Behavior → Auto-jump to next page. Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating or linear scale questions. 🗄 Save answers for later Save answers of not-submitted forms, so respondents can continue from where they left off. The answers are stored in the local browser storage and never leave the respondent’s computer. Go to Settings → Behavior → Save answers for later. Catalan language support We now support Catalan default form messages.

August 1, 2022 — Select and hide/show multiple blocks

FEATURES 🪄 Mass hide/show blocks Drag to select multiple blocks and open the block options :: to hide, delete or duplicate the selected blocks Example ☑️ Select and deselect grouped blocks When using conditional logic, you can now click the question title to select or deselect all child blocks at once. Example 🇷🇸 Serbian language support We now support Serbian default form messages.

July 14, 2022 — Input block updates

IMPROVEMENTS ⏰ Clear time input Respondents can now clear their answers to the time input block by selecting - ✏️ Character limit for short answers You can now add a character limit to short answers by opening the block settings :: of your input block. 🎨 Copy formatted text When copy + pasting formatted text the formatting will remain intact.

BUG FIXES ✔️ Checkbox results Empty checkbox results are now always displayed as - in the form submissions.

July 8, 2022 — Customization: Change fonts

FEATURES 🔠 Change form fonts You can choose any font from the Google Fonts library (900+ fonts) to use in your Tally forms. How to change fonts

IMPROVEMENTS % File upload progress The file upload block now shows the upload progress to your form respondents. See example

June 9, 2022 — Customization: Change form colors

FEATURES 🎨 Change form colors (beta) Customize the colors of your form background, buttons, text and accents (links, selected options and focussed inputs). You can pick a pre-made theme or create your own custom one. Learn more 🇺🇦 Ukrainian language support We now support Ukrainian default form messages.

IMPROVEMENTS 🌈 Color picker for text formatting You can now apply your own custom color to text and highlights. Read more

May 16, 2022 — Pipedream integration

May 3, 2022 — Column layout

FEATURES 🚧 Column layout (beta) Column layout is now out in beta. We’re working hard on polishing this feature with the help of your feedback. So if you have any questions, thoughts or found a bug, please let us know How to create columns Chinese, Arabic and Hebrew language support We now support Chinese (simplified and traditional), Hebrew and Arabic default form messages.

IMPROVEMENTS 💬 Placeholder text for dropdown questions You can now add placeholder text to your dropdown questions. How it works

April 12, 2022 — Vietnamese & Spanish (Mexico) language support

FEATURES 🇻🇳🇲🇽 Vietnamese & Spanish (Mexico) language support We now support Chines default form messages.

April 1, 2022 — Chinese language support

FEATURES 🇨🇳 Chinese language support We now support Chines default form messages.

March 14, 2022 — Date formatting & translation

FEATURES 📆 Date formatting and translation By adjusting the language of your form in the form settings, the date block and date format will automatically be translated as well. A French example 🇵🇭🇧🇷 Filipino & Brazilian Portuguese language support We now support Filipino and Brazilian Portuguese default form messages.

March 9, 2022 — Page names

FEATURES ✍️ Edit page names You can now edit the names of the pages in your form. Renaming your pages helps to structure your forms and set up conditional logic. Simply click the page number to rename

IMPROVEMENTS 🐇 Page jumps are now linked to page blocks The action ‘jump to page’ used to be based on the page number, which caused issues when you add or move pages around. Now, the logic is linked to the page block, which will automatically update the page numbers in your logic jumps.

March 3, 2022 — Dropdown search

FEATURES 🔎 Dropdown search Respondents can now search a dropdown and find their answer more easily. See it in action 🇮🇩🇱🇻 Indonesian and Latvian language support We now support Indonesian and Latvian default form messages.

March 2, 2022 — Bulk insert lists

IMPROVEMENTS ➕ Bulk insert option lists Bulk Insert you can import lists of answer options into your form, instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when want to include long lists such as countries or dial codes in your form. Withyou can import lists of answer options into your form, instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when want to include long lists such as countries or dial codes in your form. How it works Simply paste your options in the first answer option of your question or open the block settings :: and choose Bulk insert options .

February 23, 2022 — Tally Pack for Coda

FEATURES 🧩 Send form responses to Coda unique views, groupings, and charts from your form submissions. Use this pack to send form responses to Coda and leverage all the power from Coda tables, including creatingfrom your form submissions. Preview

February 17, 2022 — Rename forms & questions

FEATURES ✏️ Change form names and question titles When you create a form, the form and question titles are automatically displayed in your form dashboard and results. Nothing changes there, but we've added the possibility to rename your form and questions in your dashboard, without changing the actual form title and questions in your form. This results in a better overview of your results and helps you retrieve forms more easily in your dashboard. How to edit titles → Click the arrow or dots icon to edit the titles.

February 12, 2022 — reCAPTCHA

January 19, 2022 — Electronic signatures

FEATURES 📝 Collect electronic signatures You can now add a signature field to your Tally forms to collect signatures for contracts, proposals, payments and more. Click + or type /signature and enter to insert the signature field Here’s how it works

January 12, 2022 — Divider block

FEATURES 🎁 Divider block You can now insert a divider to break up content in a form and add structure. Click + and select the Divider block Type /divider and enter Example

January 7, 2022 — Language update

December 1, 2021 — Popup forms

FEATURES 🍭 Create beautiful popup forms Collect feedback from your audience, convert visitors into leads and offer promotions with Tally's beautiful popup forms. Create a popup form

October 29, 2021 — Slack integration

FEATURES 💬 Send form submissions to Slack Use our Slack integration to get notified when someone completes your Tally forms, and always stay up-to-speed with the latest form submissions. You can send Tally form responses in real-time to a Slack channel or a direct message, and fully customize your Slack message. Sending form responses to Slack is free, and available to all Tally users.

October 22, 2021 — Facebook Pixel integration

FEATURES 👾 Track your forms with the Facebook Pixel By integrating the Facebook Pixel into your Tally forms, you can track visitor activity on your forms and measure the effectiveness of your ads. This is a Tally Pro feature How the activate the pixel

October 20, 2021 — Google Analytics integration

October 13, 2021 — Partial Submissions

FEATURES 🍰 Capture unfinished form responses What if you could view unfinished submissions of respondents that don't complete your form? Partial Submissions does just that! Gather data from lost leads, find drop off points and improve your form conversion rates. Partial Submissions is available for Tally Pro users. How to enable partial submissions

October 6, 2021 — Notion integration update

IMPROVEMENTS 🌁 Map Tally file uploads to Notion file properties When using our Notion integration , file uploads from Tally forms will no longer be displayed as links in your Notion database, but can now be mapped to a Files & media property. Example

September 29, 2021 — Embed online content in Tally form

FEATURES 🎥 Embed audio, video, maps and more You can embed pretty much any online content within Tally forms — from video and audio players to maps, calendars, and online PDFs. Embeds are available for free for all Tally users. Click + and search for embed to see the available embed options or type: /video : to embed a video /audio : to embed audio /image : to embed an image /embed : to embed anything else

August 30, 2021 — Undo / Redo

FEATURES 🔙 Undo and redo changes Made a mistake in your Tally form? You can now undo and redo changes to text, form blocks, and block settings. Undo on Mac: Cmd + Z Redo on Mac: Cmd + Shift + Z Undo on Windows/Linux: Ctrl + Z Redo on Windows/Linux: Ctrl + Y

August 24, 2021 — Account settings

FEATURES 👤 Manage your account settings You can now manage your account settings and change your name, email and password in your Tally dashboard.

August 23, 2021 — Improved Notion integration

IMPROVEMENTS 📝 Sync form responses to Notion page content You can now also sync responses to the page content of your Notion pages. This is useful for answers with longer text and is visible when you open a row in your Notion database as a page.

August 17, 2021 — Improved Google Sheets Integration

IMPROVEMENTS ⚙️ Send form responses straight to Google Sheets With Tally's Google Sheets integration, you can send your Tally form responses straight to Google Sheets. Every time someone submits your form, a new row is created and the results automatically appear in a spreadsheet. A new spreadsheet is created when you connect a Tally form to Google Sheets You can move or delete columns as you like, and your form results will appear accordingly. When you export responses from an existing form, all existing responses will be added to your spreadsheet at once, and new rows will appear whenever someone submits a form. Connect Tally to Google Sheets

August 10, 2021 — Webhooks

FEATURES 🔗 Webhooks Developers can now use webhooks to send Tally form submissions to a URL or third-party web application. Go to the integrations tab to connect webhooks

IMPROVEMENTS ⚡️ Instant triggers for Zapier Our Zapier integration has been improved with instant triggers, which means new form data is being pushed instantly to Zapier (instead of every 1 to 15 minutes). → Recreate old zaps (made before 10/08/2020) to use the latest version.

July 22, 2021 — Integromat integration

FEATURES ⚙️ Integromat Connect Tally to other apps and automate workflows with our Integromat integration

July 16, 2021 — Czech language support

FEATURES 🇨🇿 Czech translations You can adjust your form language in the form settings of your published form. Default text and error messages can now also be displayed in Czech.

July 5, 2021 — Emails: self- and respondent notifications

FEATURES 💌 Fully customizable email notifications We've made improvements to our self email notifications and launched respondent notifications. You can now: Send emails to yourself for new form responses All answers are now included in the email by default Change recipients and fully customize the email Pro Send to different recipients based on form responses Pro Send emails to respondents after form submission Pro Send follow up emails to respondents and fully customize recipients, subject, and email body Create dynamic emails by inserting variables

June 25, 2021 — Translations update

FEATURES 🇵🇱 Polish language support You can adjust your form language in the form settings of your published form. Default text and error messages can now also be displayed in Polish.

June 7, 2021 — Pre-populate form fields

FEATURES 🦄 Pre-populate form fields Click ⠿ on the left of your input block Switch on the toggle next to 'default value' Just type a custom default answer or choose the value you want to pre-fill from the dropdown menu. You can insert data from input -, hidden - and calculated fields. You can pre-fill all input fields with a default text or numerical value (except for payment and file upload blocks).

June 2, 2021 — Pass data to another form

FEATURES 🔗 Pass form data to another form or web page Redirect on completion now also allows you to pass submitted form data from one Tally form to another form or web page. You can pass on: Metadata (Response and Respondent ID) Input fields Hidden fields Calculated fields Go to form settings → Redirect on Completion and simply type '@' to get a dropdown with available data to add to your URL.

May 25, 2021 — Quality of life update

FEATURES 👀 Show and hide blocks You can now also show blocks instead of hiding them. Click :: next to your input field to hide it. Hidden blocks will be greyed out in the form builder. Use conditional logic to show the block based on your conditions Demo ⚙️ New answer settings Click :: on the left next to your input field to find the new answer settings: duplicate blocks hide blocks Demo

IMPROVEMENTS ⚙️ Quality of life improvements Insert a thank you page by typing / or clicking + and search for 'thank you page' Forms now automatically jump to the next page after the respondent answers a stand-alone question on a page (without having to click the next button). Only applicable to multiple choice, ratings, linear scale and dropdown questions. We've added a direct link from the builder view to the Share , Responses , Settings and Integrations tab of published forms.

May 13, 2021 — Introducing headings & public Notion integration

IMPROVEMENTS ✍🏻 Introducing Headings Use different sizes of headings to give your form more structure and context. There are three sizes of headings available. Click '+' or type '/' followed by 'heading' 1, 2 or 3 and enter.

April 27, 2021 — Selecting form blocks

FEATURES 🧱 Selecting form blocks You can now select form blocks to: Move Delete Duplicate (copy + paste) in your form and between tab How it works

April 21, 2021 — Multiple language support

FEATURES 🇰🇷 Tally now supports multiple languages You can adjust your form language in the form settings of your published form. Default text and error messages can be displayed in: English (default) French Spanish German Dutch Italian Korean

April 13, 2021 — Notion integration (Private Beta)

FEATURES 📓 Sync form responses to Notion Notion is testing a private beta of their API with a small number of users before they roll it out to the public in Spring 2021. If you have access to the private beta Notion API you can now sync your responses to your Notion database.

March 23, 2021 — Airtable integration & duplicating forms

FEATURES ⚙️ Airtable integration Sync your responses with Airtable Available for free to all Tally users

IMPROVEMENTS 👯 Duplicating forms You can now duplicate your forms from your Tally dashboard

March 1, 2021 — Form builder settings

FEATURES ⚙️ Form builder settings The new form settings allow you to: 📆 Close your forms on a scheduled date 🔟 Set a response limit 🔗 Redirect on completion 💌 Get email notifications for new responses You can find your form settings in the 'Settings' tab of your published form.

February 22, 2021 — Custom domains

FEATURES 🌎 Connect custom (sub)domains Make your Tally forms recognizable and easier to share, by mapping any (sub)domain you own directly to your Tally forms. Available to Tally Pro users. Read more about custom domains

February 4, 2021 — Calculator & Hidden fields update

FEATURES ➗ Calculator Add magic to your Tally forms by using your respondent’s answers to calculate (and optionally display) scores, prices or other values. Use calculated fields to calculate prices, create checkout pages, update shipping costs or apply discounts.

IMPROVEMENTS 👀 Hidden Fields update New design of the hidden fields block

January 20, 2021 — Conditional logic & team collaboration update

FEATURES 🪄 Conditional logic Create smart forms by creating logic paths with if/then conditions Jump to pages, hide blocks and make fields required based on your respondent's input

IMPROVEMENTS 👯‍♂️ Team collaboration update Improved invite system for team collaboration

December 2, 2020 — Full page embed & export to CSV

FEATURES 🛠 Full page embed Embed a full page form in your website ⬇️ Export results to CSV Download your form responses as a CSV file Head to the responses tab of your published form to export to CSV

November 22, 2020 — Embedding forms & accessibility update

FEATURES 🛠 Embed forms in your website Embed forms by copying the embed link or embed code Customize your form before embedding by adjusting the embed options Head to the Share tab of your published form to find the embed options Read more about embedding Tally forms

IMPROVEMENTS 🔎 Accessibility update Making Tally easy to use for all users Read more about the first steps we took

November 18, 2020 — Form templates

November 9, 2020 — Zapier integration (beta)

FEATURES 🔗 Zapier integration in private beta Tally users can now test our Zapier integration Head over to the Integrations tab of your forms and try it out by accepting the invitation link. Let us know if you find any issues! Read more about Tally + Zapier

October 29, 2020 — Answer piping

FEATURES 🎩 Answer piping Just type @ to mention answers or hidden fields and personalize your forms Read more about answer piping

October 21, 2020 — Expand responses

IMPROVEMENTS 🔎 Expand responses Get an overview of all answers from a respondent

October 19, 2020 — New dashboard design

IMPROVEMENTS 💅🏻 New dashboard design Hope you like it!

October 10, 2020 — Introducing Tally Pro

FEATURES ⚡️ Spice things up with Tally Pro Team collaboration Workspaces Unlimited file uploads Remove Tally branding Skip 5% payment commission Read more about Tally Pro

September 25, 2020 — New customization options

FEATURES 🖋 Customizing submit button Edit the submit button text by clicking the settings icon next to it

IMPROVEMENTS 🐶 Repositioning of cover image Hover over your cover image and drag it in the right position

September 22, 2020 — Question + answer combinations

IMPROVEMENTS 👯‍♂️ Question answer combinations You can now easily insert question + answer combinations into your Tally form Tap 'questions' to see all combinations and insert with one click

September 18, 2020 — First integration with Google Sheets