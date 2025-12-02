Tally forms embed beautifully on your Notion pages. If you already use Notion to organize your workflow, this direct integration makes it easy to keep everything in one place and automatically send new Tally form submissions right into your Notion databases.
Our Notion integration is available for free.
How it works1. Connect to Notion2. Select a database3. Map your fieldsHow to map checkboxes to NotionHow to map a Tally field to a Person propertyHow to map a Tally field to a Relation property4. Activate the integrationChanging timezones in NotionTroubleshootingTally x Notion tutorials7 ways to use Tally and Notion for businessOther guides
How it works
The Notion integration supports syncing form responses to page properties (used for capturing structured information like dates, categories, URLs, or emails) and page content (used for longer text).
Using Notion to gather your form data gives you numerous ways to filter and sort your form submissions. Follow the steps below to set up the integration and start automatically syncing your Tally form responses to Notion.
You can connect your Tally form to different Notion databases by setting up the integration multiple times.
1. Connect to Notion
After you publish your Tally form, go to the
Integrations tab. Then, press
Connect to Notion.
Click
Log in to Notion when prompted. In the resulting authentication menu, you’ll be asked to allow Tally access to your workspace.
Click the workspace name at the top right to switch to another Notion workspace if needed. When you’re ready, press
Select pages.
Now, you'll see a list of all pages in the selected workspace. Choose the pages you would like the integration to access, and press
Allow access.
Make sure that the Notion database you want to sync with Tally already exists or will be created inside one of the pages you allowed access to.
You will also be able to add or remove the integration from your pages later from within Notion.
2. Select a database
Give your connection a name — it’s for internal Tally use and helpful if you have multiple integrations on the same form. Then either select an already logged-in Notion account or click the
+ icon to connect a new one.
In the dropdown, select the Notion database you want to sync. If you don’t see yours available, click the refresh button.
Databases without titles are currently not displayed in the dropdown.
If your database still doesn’t appear in the dropdown, go to
Settings & members in your linked Notion account and click on
My connections. Here, you can check which pages are shared with Tally by clicking on
… and opening
Access selected pages to update if necessary.
3. Map your fields
The next step is to map your Tally form fields to your Notion properties.
For example, you might have a contact form with three Tally blocks:
Short answerto capture respondent names
Multiple choiceblock to collect services the respondents are interested in
To map the corresponding fields in your Notion database:
- Create a Notion
Textproperty and title it “Name” (you can use the first default database property)
- Add an
- Add a
Selector
Statusproperty and title it “Services”
Now, you can map the properties in Tally by selecting
Name for the first Tally field to correspond with
Name Notion property, and so on. Click
+ Add property to add more fields.
Below is an overview of how Tally fields correspond to Notion properties.
Tally field
Notion property
Short answer
Text
Long answer
Text
Time
Text
Date
Date
Link
URL
Phone
Phone
Multiple choice
Select or Status
Checkboxes
Multi-select
Checkbox option
Checkbox
Dropdown
Select or Status
Number
Number
Payment (price)
Number
Rating
Number
Linear scale
Number
Signature
Files & media
File upload
Files & media
Ranking
Multi-select
Matrix (default)
Select
Matrix (multiple selection)
Multi-select
Multi-select
Multi-select
The first property in a Notion database is
Title property. You can map it to
Short answer or
Long answer Tally fields or, alternatively, map it to a
Submission ID or
Respondent ID.
Also note that you can only map one Tally field to a Notion property.
How to map checkboxes to Notion
Let's say you created a form that includes a checkbox question (in this example, "Choose your sport").
This checkbox field in Tally allows for multiple answers and needs to be mapped to either multi-select or checkbox property in Notion.
Mapping to multi-select will show all selected options as tags in Notion, like in the ‘Sport’ column. For this option, simply map your Tally checkbox to multi-select.
Mapping each option to a checkbox will show which options were selected and which weren’t (like in the ‘Running,’ ‘Swimming,’ and ‘Hiking’ columns). In this case, map each individual Tally checkbox option to the corresponding Notion checkbox.
Insert a longer copy into the Page content block. Simply type anything you'd like to add, format text by selecting it, and insert responses by typing
@. The added content will appear as page content when you open the individual database row.
@All answers automatically adds all input, hidden and calculated fields that are not empty.
Switch on the
Export existing responses toggle if you wish to sync existing responses from your form to Notion.
Exporting previously submitted responses can take a while, especially when there's a lot. Please keep the browser tab open while the responses sync with your Notion database. Open Notion to see the progress as the responses are synced.
How to map a Tally field to a Person property
Our native integration doesn’t support the
Person property yet, but you can use this workaround with Make.
How to map a Tally field to a Relation property
Our native integration doesn’t support the Relation property yet, but you can use this workaround with Make.
4. Activate the integration
Click
Connect with Notion, and you're good to go! Your form responses will now get synced to your Notion database.
Open a row as a page to see the feature description in the page content.
Changing timezones in Notion
Submission times are displayed in UTC when exported to integrations. Add a Formula property to your database with the following formula:
dateAdd(prop("Date"), X, "hours")
Use the name of your Date column and the number of hours for the time difference as
X.
Troubleshooting
I don’t see my Notion database when connecting
Go to
Settings & members in your linked Notion account and click on
My connections. Check which pages are shared with Tally by clicking on
… and opening
Access selected pages to update if necessary.
Then, click to refresh the database dropdown and select the newly synced database.
My submissions are not syncing to Notion
Open the integration event logs to see potential errors by clicking
🕓 next to your integration connection.
Tally x Notion tutorials
