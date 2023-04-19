99% of Tally's features are available to all users for free and without limits.
Unlimited forms
Unlimited submissions
Collect payments
File upload
Custom `Thank You` page
Email notifications
Redirect on completion
Form logic
Calculator
Hidden fields
Answer piping
Schedule a close date
Close on submission limit
Custom closed message
Notion integration
Airtable integration
Zapier integration
Make integration
Google Sheets integration
Webhooks
Spice things up with Pro
Tally Pro offers empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators.
Upgrade for $29/month or $290/year.
Sign up and upgrade
No Tally branding
Remove all Tally branding and have your forms seamlessly represent your brand.
Collaboration
Invite team members to collaborate on forms in shared workspaces and share form results.
Workspaces
Group related forms in workspaces and manage team members' access rights.
Custom domains
Host forms on your own (sub)domain to create branded form URLs and get access to code injection.
Custom CSS
Inject custom CSS to fully customize the design of your forms.
Email notifications
Send fully customized and dynamic text emails to yourself or respondents after form submission.
Partial submissions
Capture unfinished form responses before respondents submit your form.
No commission
Remove 5% Tally commission on your incoming payments and only pay the Stripe transaction fee.
Unlimited uploads
Remove the 10 MB per file size limit when using the File Upload block.
Get started with Tally today
It’s easy as one-two-three.
Take a peek at what our users have to say.
Create form