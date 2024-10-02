Control submissions data retention

Control data retention by automatically deleting form submissions after a set period. This feature helps you comply with privacy frameworks and efficiently manage your submission data.

Submissions data retention control is a Tally Business feature.

How it works

You can set a custom retention period for each published form, ranging from minutes to years. Once enabled, submissions older than the specified period are automatically deleted.

Deleted submissions are moved to the Trash, where they remain for 90 days before permanent deletion. This process is identical for both automatic and manual deletions.

You can modify retention periods anytime in each form's settings, allowing for precise control over data retention on a form-by-form basis.

Set up data retention

Open the Settings tab of your published Tally form

Scroll down to the Submissions data retention toggle and enable it

Enter a number in the first field to set your desired retention period

Select the time unit from the dropdown (minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years)

Click the Save changes button

Disable data retention control