Control submissions data retention

Control data retention by automatically deleting form submissions after a set period. This feature helps you comply with privacy frameworks and efficiently manage your submission data.
Submissions data retention control is a Tally Business feature.
How it works
You can set a custom retention period for each published form, ranging from minutes to years. Once enabled, submissions older than the specified period are automatically deleted.
Deleted submissions are moved to the Trash, where they remain for 90 days before permanent deletion. This process is identical for both automatic and manual deletions.
You can modify retention periods anytime in each form's settings, allowing for precise control over data retention on a form-by-form basis.
Set up data retention
- Open the
Settingstab of your published Tally form
- Scroll down to the
Submissions data retentiontoggle and enable it
- Enter a number in the first field to set your desired retention period
- Select the time unit from the dropdown (minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years)
- Click the
Save changesbutton
Disable data retention control
To disable automatic deletion, turn off the toggle and press the
Save changes button. Any incoming submissions will be retained indefinitely until you manually delete them or re-enable the feature.