Tally Business

Unlock advanced tools for your company with Tally Business. Enjoy access to powerful features—designed for teams that need more control and flexibility.
 
✔️ $89/month or $890/year (2 months off)
✔️ Access to Tally Pro features
✔️ Cancel anytime
Pricing is subject to our fair use policy.
Tailored to your business needs.

Control submission data retention Automatically delete form submissions after a set period to comply with privacy frameworks.
Control submission data retention Automatically delete form submissions after a set period to comply with privacy frameworks.
Verify emails Verify email addresses from form respondents, improving the reliability of your data.
Verify emails Verify email addresses from form respondents, improving the reliability of your data.
Access all Tally Pro features Remove Tally branding, enable partial submissions, use custom domains, and more. → All features
 
More coming soon. Keep an eye on our roadmap for upcoming features.
 
 

Upgrade to Tally Business

Want to get access to all of the above? Head over to your dashboard and click Upgrade plan in the sidebar.
 
