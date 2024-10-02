Help center
Email

 
The Email block lets you capture email addresses efficiently and accurately. It provides built-in validation, ensuring respondents enter a valid email address before continuing. Use this block for contact lists, newsletter subscriptions, or any form requiring reliable email data collection.
 
notion image
 
Add an Email block Email settingsMake it requiredAdd a default answerEnable email verificationDomain-specific email verification

Add an Email block

Simply type /email to insert the email block. Add a question title or placeholder text to avoid untitled fields.
 
notion image
 
Respondents who don’t enter a valid email address will see an error message. Click the Preview mode to try this out.
 
notion image
 

Email settings

Make it required

Make the Email block required by using the Required toggle or use the shortcut  cmd/ctrl+ shift+ R.
 
notion image
 

Add a default answer

Pre-fill the email for your respondents by entering a value or choosing one from the dropdown menu.
 

Enable email verification

You can add email verification to your Email block. When turned on, respondents must verify their email before proceeding to the next page or submitting the form.
 
page icon
Email verification is a Tally Business feature.
 
You can turn on this feature by clicking on the Email block settings and turning on the Verify email toggle.
 
notion image
 
How it works:
  • After entering a valid email, a Verify button appears
  • Clicking it sends an email with a 6-digit verification code
 
notion image
 
  • The respondent enters the code in the form to verify their email
  • Once verified, they can continue with the form
 
notion image
 
Respondents who didn't receive the code can request a new one. The code expires one hour after the request is sent.
 
notion image
 

Domain-specific email verification

For businesses wanting to restrict form access to specific email domains, such as @yourcompany.com, you can combine the email verification feature with conditional logic.
 
To set it up:
  • Enable the Verify email toggle in the Email block settings
  • Click on Add conditional logic
 
notion image
 
  • Set the When condition: If the email doesn't end with "@yourcompany.com"
  • Set the Then action: Hide button to disable completion
 
notion image
 
  • Complete your form by adding one or more additional pages
 
notion image
 
That’s it! Click to Publish your form and test out your domain-specific email verification.