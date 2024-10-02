The Email block lets you capture email addresses efficiently and accurately. It provides built-in validation, ensuring respondents enter a valid email address before continuing. Use this block for contact lists, newsletter subscriptions, or any form requiring reliable email data collection.

Add an Email block

/email to insert the email block. Add a question title or placeholder text to Simply typeto insert the email block. Add a question title or placeholder text to avoid untitled fields

Respondents who don’t enter a valid email address will see an error message. Click the Preview mode to try this out.

Email settings

Make it required

Required toggle or use cmd/ctrl + shift + R . Make the Email block required by using thetoggle or use the shortcut

Add a default answer

Pre-fill the email for your respondents by entering a value or choosing one from the dropdown menu.

Enable email verification

You can add email verification to your Email block. When turned on, respondents must verify their email before proceeding to the next page or submitting the form.

You can turn on this feature by clicking on the Email block settings and turning on the Verify email toggle.

How it works:

After entering a valid email, a Verify button appears

Clicking it sends an email with a 6-digit verification code

The respondent enters the code in the form to verify their email

Once verified, they can continue with the form

Respondents who didn't receive the code can request a new one. The code expires one hour after the request is sent.

Domain-specific email verification

For businesses wanting to restrict form access to specific email domains, such as @yourcompany.com, you can combine the email verification feature with conditional logic

To set it up:

Enable the Verify email toggle in the Email block settings

Click on Add conditional logic

Set the When condition: If the email doesn't end with "@yourcompany.com"

Set the Then action: Hide button to disable completion

Complete your form by adding one or more additional pages