The Email block lets you capture email addresses efficiently and accurately. It provides built-in validation, ensuring respondents enter a valid email address before continuing. Use this block for contact lists, newsletter subscriptions, or any form requiring reliable email data collection.
Add an Email block Email settingsMake it requiredAdd a default answerEnable email verificationDomain-specific email verification
Add an Email block
Simply type
/email to insert the email block. Add a question title or placeholder text to avoid untitled fields.
Respondents who don’t enter a valid email address will see an error message. Click the
Preview mode to try this out.
Email settings
Make it required
Make the Email block required by using the
Required toggle or use the shortcut
cmd/ctrl+
shift+
R.
Add a default answer
Pre-fill the email for your respondents by entering a value or choosing one from the dropdown menu.
Enable email verification
You can add email verification to your Email block. When turned on, respondents must verify their email before proceeding to the next page or submitting the form.
You can turn on this feature by clicking on the Email block settings and turning on the
Verify email toggle.
How it works:
- After entering a valid email, a
Verifybutton appears
- Clicking it sends an email with a 6-digit verification code
- The respondent enters the code in the form to verify their email
- Once verified, they can continue with the form
Respondents who didn't receive the code can request a new one. The code expires one hour after the request is sent.
Domain-specific email verification
For businesses wanting to restrict form access to specific email domains, such as @yourcompany.com, you can combine the email verification feature with conditional logic.
To set it up:
- Enable the
Verify emailtoggle in the Email block settings
- Click on
Add conditional logic
- Set the
Whencondition: If the email doesn't end with "@yourcompany.com"
- Set the
Thenaction: Hide button to disable completion
- Complete your form by adding one or more additional pages
That’s it! Click to
Publish your form and test out your domain-specific email verification.