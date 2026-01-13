Tally forms work like a text document — you can simply start typing and insert blocks without touching your mouse. And with shortcuts, you can build forms with Tally even faster and easier.
Slash commandsInput blocksLayout blocksEmbed blocksAdvanced blocksQuestions Create & style your contentEdit & move blocksBlock optionsMarkdown style@ mentionsCommand menu
Slash commands
Typing
/ in Tally will open a menu of the form blocks you can insert into your form. You can expand this shortcut by adding a specific search term — for example, type
/email to insert an email input block.
See all slash commands below.
Input blocks
/shortinserts a short answer
/longinserts a long answer
/multipleinserts a multiple choice
/checkinserts a checkbox
/dropinserts a dropdown
/multi-selectinserts a multi-select
/numberinserts a number block
/phoneinserts a phone number block
/linkinserts a URL block
/dateinserts a date picker
/timeinserts a time picker
/fileinserts a file upload block
/paymentinserts a payment block
/ratinginserts a rating block
/rankinginserts a ranking block
/linearinserts a linear scale
/signatureinserts a signature block
/matrixinserts a matrix block
Layout blocks
/h1inserts a large heading
/h2inserts a medium-sized heading
/h3inserts a small heading
/labelinserts a label
/textinserts a text block
/divinserts a divider
/pageinserts a new page
/thankinserts a ‘Thank you’ page
Embed blocks
/imagelets you insert an image
/videolets you embed a video from YouTube, Vimeo, etc.
/audiolets you upload an audio file
/embedshows an overview of the available embed options
Advanced blocks
/logicinserts a conditional logic block
/calcinserts a calculated field
/hiddeninserts a hidden field
/captchainserts a reCAPTCHA block
Questions
/questionopens a list with pre-made combinations of questions and input blocks
/qfollowed by any input block will insert question + input combinations. For example,
/q emailwill add a question with email input.
Create & style your content
- Press
enterto insert a line of text
- Press
shift+
enterto create a line break within a block of text
- Select text and press
cmd/ctrl+
Bto bold text.
- Select text and press
cmd/ctrl+
Ito italicize text
- Select text and press
cmd/ctrl+
Uto underline text
- Select text and press
cmd/ctrl+
Kto add a link. You can also paste a URL over selected text and turn it into a link using
cmd/ctrl+
V
Edit & move blocks
- Press
escto select the block you're currently in
- Press
enterto edit any text inside a selected block
- Press
up/down arrow keysto select a different block
- Hold
cmd/ctrl+
shift+
up/down arrow keysto move selected blocks around
- Press
backspaceor
deleteto delete selected blocks
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
Cto copy selected blocks
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
Vto paste selected blocks
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
Dto duplicate the current block or selected blocks
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
Zto undo the latest changes
- Press
cmd+
shift+
Zto redo changes on Mac
- Press
ctrl+
Yto redo changes on Windows
Block options
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
shift+
Rto toggle an input’s required option
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
shift+
Hto toggle a block’s or selected blocks’ hidden option
- Press
cmd/ctrl+
shift+
Lto insert conditional logic below the current block
Markdown style
At the beginning of a new line or block, try these:
- Type
#followed by
spaceto create an H1 heading
- Type
##followed by
spaceto create an H2 sub-heading
- Type
###followed by
spaceto create an H3 sub-heading
- Type
[]to create a checkbox
- Type
[a]to create a multiple-choice
- Type
[v]to create a dropdown
- Type
---to create a divider
@ mentions
- Type
@to open a list of answers that can be mentioned in your form
Command menu
- Type
cmd/ctrl+
Kto enable the command menu and quick search in your Tally dashboard or when building forms