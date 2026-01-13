Tally forms work like a text document — you can simply start typing and insert blocks without touching your mouse. And with shortcuts, you can build forms with Tally even faster and easier.

Slash commands

Typing / in Tally will open a menu of the form blocks you can insert into your form. You can expand this shortcut by adding a specific search term — for example, type /email to insert an email input block.

See all slash commands below.

Input blocks

/short inserts a short answer

/long inserts a long answer

/multiple inserts a multiple choice

/check inserts a checkbox

/drop inserts a dropdown

/multi-select inserts a multi-select

/number inserts a number block

/email inserts an email block

/phone inserts a phone number block

/link inserts a URL block

/date inserts a date picker

/time inserts a time picker

/file inserts a file upload block

/payment inserts a payment block

/rating inserts a rating block

/ranking inserts a ranking block

/linear inserts a linear scale

/signature inserts a signature block

/matrix inserts a matrix block

Layout blocks

/h1 inserts a large heading

/h2 inserts a medium-sized heading

/h3 inserts a small heading

/label inserts a label

/text inserts a text block

/div inserts a divider

/page inserts a new page

/thank inserts a ‘Thank you’ page

Embed blocks

/image lets you insert an image

/video lets you embed a video from YouTube, Vimeo, etc.

/audio lets you upload an audio file

/embed shows an overview of the available embed options

Advanced blocks

/logic inserts a conditional logic block

/calc inserts a calculated field

/hidden inserts a hidden field

/captcha inserts a reCAPTCHA block

Questions

/question opens a list with pre-made combinations of questions and input blocks

/q followed by any input block will insert question + input combinations. For example, /q email will add a question with email input.

Create & style your content

Press enter to insert a line of text

Press shift + enter to create a line break within a block of text

Select text and press cmd/ctrl + B to bold text.

Select text and press cmd/ctrl + I to italicize text

Select text and press cmd/ctrl + U to underline text

Select text and press cmd/ctrl + K to add a link. You can also paste a URL over selected text and turn it into a link using cmd/ctrl + V

Edit & move blocks

Press esc to select the block you're currently in

Press enter to edit any text inside a selected block

Press up/down arrow keys to select a different block

Hold cmd/ctrl + shift + up/down arrow keys to move selected blocks around

Press backspace or delete to delete selected blocks

Press cmd/ctrl + C to copy selected blocks

Press cmd/ctrl + V to paste selected blocks

Press cmd/ctrl + D to duplicate the current block or selected blocks

Press cmd/ctrl + Z to undo the latest changes

Press cmd + shift + Z to redo changes on Mac

Press ctrl + Y to redo changes on Windows

Block options

Press cmd/ctrl + shift + R to toggle an input’s required option

Press cmd/ctrl + shift + H to toggle a block’s or selected blocks’ hidden option

Press cmd/ctrl + shift + L to insert conditional logic below the current block

Markdown style

At the beginning of a new line or block, try these:

Type # followed by space to create an H1 heading

Type ## followed by space to create an H2 sub-heading

Type ### followed by space to create an H3 sub-heading

Type [] to create a checkbox

Type [a] to create a multiple-choice

Type [v] to create a dropdown

Type --- to create a divider

@ mentions

Type @ to open a list of answers that can be mentioned in your form

Command menu