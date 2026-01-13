Help center
Tally forms work like a text document — you can simply start typing and insert blocks without touching your mouse. And with shortcuts, you can build forms with Tally even faster and easier.
 
Tally keyboard shortcuts
 
Slash commandsInput blocksLayout blocksEmbed blocksAdvanced blocksQuestions Create & style your contentEdit & move blocksBlock optionsMarkdown style@ mentionsCommand menu

Slash commands

Typing / in Tally will open a menu of the form blocks you can insert into your form. You can expand this shortcut by adding a specific search term — for example, type /email to insert an email input block.
See all slash commands below.
 

Input blocks

  • /short inserts a short answer
  • /long inserts a long answer
  • /multiple inserts a multiple choice
  • /check inserts a checkbox
  • /drop inserts a dropdown
  • /multi-select inserts a multi-select
  • /number inserts a number block
  • /email inserts an email block
  • /phone inserts a phone number block
  • /link inserts a URL block
  • /date inserts a date picker
  • /time inserts a time picker
  • /file inserts a file upload block
  • /payment inserts a payment block
  • /rating inserts a rating block
  • /ranking inserts a ranking block
  • /linear inserts a linear scale
  • /signature inserts a signature block
  • /matrix inserts a matrix block
 

Layout blocks

  • /h1 inserts a large heading
  • /h2 inserts a medium-sized heading
  • /h3 inserts a small heading
  • /label inserts a label
  • /text inserts a text block
  • /div inserts a divider
  • /page inserts a new page
  • /thank inserts a ‘Thank you’ page
 

Embed blocks

  • /image lets you insert an image
  • /video lets you embed a video from YouTube, Vimeo, etc.
  • /audio lets you upload an audio file
  • /embed shows an overview of the available embed options
 

Advanced blocks

  • /logic inserts a conditional logic block
  • /calc inserts a calculated field
  • /hidden inserts a hidden field
  • /captcha inserts a reCAPTCHA block
 

Questions

  • /question opens a list with pre-made combinations of questions and input blocks
  • /q followed by any input block will insert question + input combinations. For example, /q email will add a question with email input.

Create & style your content

  • Press enter to insert a line of text
  • Press shift + enter to create a line break within a block of text
  • Select text and press cmd/ctrl + B to bold text.
  • Select text and press cmd/ctrl + I to italicize text
  • Select text and press cmd/ctrl + U to underline text
  • Select text and press cmd/ctrl + K to add a link. You can also paste a URL over selected text and turn it into a link using cmd/ctrl + V
 

Edit & move blocks

  • Press esc to select the block you're currently in
  • Press enter to edit any text inside a selected block
  • Press up/down arrow keys to select a different block
  • Hold cmd/ctrl + shift + up/down arrow keys to move selected blocks around
  • Press backspace or delete to delete selected blocks
  • Press cmd/ctrl + C to copy selected blocks
  • Press cmd/ctrl + V to paste selected blocks
  • Press cmd/ctrl + D to duplicate the current block or selected blocks
  • Press cmd/ctrl + Z  to undo the latest changes
  • Press cmd + shiftZ  to redo changes on Mac
  • Press ctrl + Y to redo changes on Windows
 

Block options

  • Press cmd/ctrl + shift + R to toggle an input’s required option
  • Press cmd/ctrl + shift + H to toggle a block’s or selected blocks’ hidden option
  • Press cmd/ctrl + shift + L to insert conditional logic below the current block
 

Markdown style

At the beginning of a new line or block, try these:
  • Type # followed by space to create an H1 heading
  • Type ## followed by space to create an H2 sub-heading
  • Type ### followed by space to create an H3 sub-heading
  • Type [] to create a checkbox
  • Type [a] to create a multiple-choice
  • Type [v] to create a dropdown
  • Type --- to create a divider
 

@ mentions

 

Command menu

  • Type cmd/ctrl + K to enable the command menu and quick search in your Tally dashboard or when building forms
 
 
 