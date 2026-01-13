Tally’s offering is subject to our fair use policy. We expect the usage of most of our users to fall within the range of our free plan. Our goal is to keep our pricing simple and our limits as permissive as possible. We don’t want you to worry about usage limits and paywalls. When your usage causes pressure on our infrastructure we will contact you to create a custom plan.

Don’t hesitate to contact us if you need a plan with custom limits.

Examples of Extensive Usage

Consistently collecting high volumes of submissions 5 0 000 / month

Consistently collecting high volumes of file uploads 100 GB / month or 500 GB of total storage

Consistently sending high volumes of email notifications 50 000 / month

Sharing a Tally Pro or Business subscription with users outside of your organization Tally subscriptions are meant to be used by a single organization. Sharing Tally Pro or Business functionality with individuals or businesses outside the registered organization is strictly prohibited. This policy ensures the integrity of the service and maintains a consistent user experience. Violation of this policy may result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.

What do we mean by consistently collecting high volumes of submissions? Simply put, it's about receiving a lot of submissions month after month. While occasional spikes are okay, if it's happening for 3-4 months in a row, it suggests ongoing advanced needs. In such cases, we'll reach out to discuss a tailored plan to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Custom plan

When your usage surpasses our Fair Use Policy, we'll offer you a custom plan based on your past usage. You'll receive a quarterly invoice at the beginning of each quarter for this plan. The custom plan is on top of your existing subscription.

If you decide not to continue with Tally under a custom plan, we'll provide ample time for you to transition to another solution, ensuring minimal disruption to your workflows.