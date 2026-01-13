Tally Plans & Pricing

Build beautiful forms for free, do more with Pro and Business . 99% of Tally's features are available to all users for free and without limits as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines . If you’re looking for advanced features tailored to the needs of your business, you can spice things up with Tally Pro and Tally Business

Tally Pro - $29/mo Get access to power features such as removing Tally branding, custom domains, partial submissions, team collaboration and many more. Tally Pro Tally Business - $89/mo Unlock features tailored to the advanced needs of your business such as controlling data retention and email verification. Tally Business

Our pricing philosophy

At Tally, our dedication to empowering teams and creators shapes our unique pricing philosophy. As a small, independent, bootstrapped company, we rely solely on subscription fees from our users. This allows us to focus on delivering exceptional value and continuous improvements without venture capital influence.

We offer unlimited forms, submissions, and 99% of our features entirely for free. This ensures everyone can create and customize smart, beautiful forms and surveys, regardless of budget. Not finding an affordable form-builder was actually This ensures everyone can create and customize smart, beautiful forms and surveys, regardless of budget. Not finding an affordable form-builder was actually one of the reasons why we founded Tally

we provide Tally Pro and Tally Business at the lowest price on the market. This strategy sustains our business while making high-quality form-building tools accessible to all. For users with advanced needs,. This strategy sustains our business while making high-quality form-building tools accessible to all.