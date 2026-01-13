Tally subscriptions can be cancelled at any time in the Tally dashboard and you will continue to have access to Tally Pro or Business features until the end of your billing cycle.

no-refund policy and have a strict compliance with these terms for all users. We do not provide refunds for reasons such as: As stated in our Terms & Conditions , we have aand have a strict compliance with these terms for all users. We do not provide refunds for reasons such as:

Failure to cancel your subscription before renewal

Claims of unused time

Change of mind

Testing of paid features. Our free plan enables you to try out our form builder, and we’re happy to answer any questions you might have about Tally Pro or Tally Business.