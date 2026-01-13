Tally subscriptions can be cancelled at any time in the Tally dashboard and you will continue to have access to Tally Pro or Business features until the end of your billing cycle.
As stated in our Terms & Conditions, we have a no-refund policy and have a strict compliance with these terms for all users. We do not provide refunds for reasons such as:
- Failure to cancel your subscription before renewal
- Claims of unused time
- Change of mind
- Testing of paid features. Our free plan enables you to try out our form builder, and we’re happy to answer any questions you might have about Tally Pro or Tally Business.
We only provide refunds in the event that you are unable to use or access our service for a prolonged period as a result of a technical issue. In this case, please contact us within a reasonable period of time.