How many forms can I make for free?

You can create unlimited forms with Tally and collect unlimited responses for free.

Can respondents stop and resume answering at a later point?

When a respondent resumes answering a Tally form in the same browser, the previous answers will be saved, and the respondent can continue with completing the form. Saving answers for later is a form setting available in Settings → Behavior → Save answers for later .

Do you support radio buttons?

Our Multiple-choice option only allows 1 response by default and offers the same user experience as a radio button.

How do I collect a number input starting with zero?

In order to support leading zeros you need to use a Short text input instead of a Number input.

Can I embed a form in an email?

Do hidden fields also work when I embed my form?

Yes, they do! In order for the URL parameters to work with an embedded form, you need to add them to the embed link (or code), for example:

https://tally.so/embed/63lOvmhideTitle=1&alignLeft=1&name=marie

Can I add UTM parameters to my form?

Yes! You can create UTM parameters with our Hidden fields

How do I set character limits for an answer?

Open the block settings :: of your input block to set a minimum or maximum number of characters.

Is Tally GDPR compliant?

Are my forms indexed by search engines?

By default, Tally forms are not indexed by search engines, you can turn indexing on under the customize link preview settings (Pro).

Forms hosted on a custom domain are indexed by default. To disable indexing, inject the code snippet below.

Code snippet <meta name="robots" content="noindex">

Can I change the timezone in which my form submissions are displayed?

The form submissions in your Tally dashboard are always shown in your current timezone. When you export form submissions with an integration, they are shown in UTC.

How can I customize my form?

Can I change the OG image of my form?

You can do this by either adding a cover image (free) or customizing the link preview (Pro).

Can I use an image as my form background?

Yes, you can do this by injecting custom CSS (a Tally Pro feature)

Can I use custom fonts in my Tally form?

What are the ideal image dimensions?

The cover image changes aspect ratio as you change your window width. We recommend cover images at least 1500 pixels wide, but the shape will change with your window.

Logo: a square image of 200 x 200 pixels

Images within the survey are shown full width from 700 pixels wide. We recommend a width of 1400 pixels for better resolution.

Can I collect passwords with Tally?

Tally respects the privacy of respondents and has strict guidelines for data collection. As per our terms and conditions, users are prohibited from collecting confidential information like passwords, credit card details, bank account numbers, Social Security Numbers, or any similar types of private information through Tally forms. Non-compliance with these terms may lead to the removal of forms, deletion of collected data, or suspension of your Tally account. We recommend you only collect necessary data, ensuring all data collection aligns with relevant privacy laws.

What is the respondent and submission ID?

We automatically generate a Respondent ID and a Submission ID upon form submission. You can either export these using one of our integrations, or mention them on your Thank You page

Respondent ID Unique identifier of the form respondent. This unique identifier is persistent between all forms from within the same workspace. You can use it to identify people who answer a form multiple times or have answered different forms.

Submission ID Unique identifier of the current form submission, it's different for each submission.

My integration isn’t working, what can I do?

If your submissions are not being synced correctly, you can view the sync submission logs and their status by clicking 🕓 next to your integration connection.

How do I track conversions with Tally?

There's several ways to track your form conversions:

Track your forms with our Facebook Pixel integration

Track your forms with our Google Analytics integration

Track Tally form conversions with Google Tag Manager

Redirect on completion: redirect your respondent after completing a form to another page where you have implemented the pixel.

How do I change my password?

All account settings can be managed in the left sidebar of your Tally dashboard.

Where can I find my billing data?

Click Settings in the side panel on your Tally dashboard to manage your account and billing data.

How many custom domains can I connect?

You can connect an unlimited number of domains to your Tally Pro account.

