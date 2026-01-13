PricingHow many forms can I make for free?Form builderCan respondents stop and resume answering at a later point?Do you support radio buttons?How do I collect a number input starting with zero?Can I embed a form in an email?Do hidden fields also work when I embed my form?Can I add UTM parameters to my form?How do I set character limits for an answer?Is Tally GDPR compliant?Are my forms indexed by search engines?Can I change the timezone in which my form submissions are displayed?CustomizationHow can I customize my form?Can I change the OG image of my form?Can I use an image as my form background?Can I use custom fonts in my Tally form?What are the ideal image dimensions?Data collectionCan I collect passwords with Tally?Integrations & trackingWhat is the respondent and submission ID?My integration isn’t working, what can I do?How do I track conversions with Tally?Account settingsHow do I change my password?Where can I find my billing data?Tally ProHow many custom domains can I connect?How many users can I invite to my organization?
Pricing
How many forms can I make for free?
You can create unlimited forms with Tally and collect unlimited responses for free.
Form builder
Can respondents stop and resume answering at a later point?
When a respondent resumes answering a Tally form in the same browser, the previous answers will be saved, and the respondent can continue with completing the form. Saving answers for later is a form setting available in
Settings →
Behavior →
Save answers for later.
Do you support radio buttons?
Our Multiple-choice option only allows 1 response by default and offers the same user experience as a radio button.
How do I collect a number input starting with zero?
In order to support leading zeros you need to use a
Short text input instead of a
Number input.
Can I embed a form in an email?
You can not embed Tally forms in emails (yet), but you can link to a pre-populated form from your email.
Do hidden fields also work when I embed my form?
Yes, they do! In order for the URL parameters to work with an embedded form, you need to add them to the embed link (or code), for example:
https://tally.so/embed/63lOvmhideTitle=1&alignLeft=1&name=marie
Can I add UTM parameters to my form?
Yes! You can create UTM parameters with our Hidden fields.
How do I set character limits for an answer?
Open the block settings
:: of your input block to set a minimum or maximum number of characters.
Is Tally GDPR compliant?
Tally is based in Belgium (EU) and complies with the GDPR framework. We've bundled all frequently asked questions about GDPR & Tally and how to create a GDPR compliant form.
Are my forms indexed by search engines?
By default, Tally forms are not indexed by search engines, you can turn indexing on under the customize link preview settings (Pro).
Forms hosted on a custom domain are indexed by default. To disable indexing, inject the code snippet below.
Code snippet
<meta name="robots" content="noindex">
Can I change the timezone in which my form submissions are displayed?
The form submissions in your Tally dashboard are always shown in your current timezone. When you export form submissions with an integration, they are shown in UTC.
Customization
How can I customize my form?
You can change form theme, colors, and fonts for free. You can also change text formatting, create columns, add logos, cover images, and embeds. Advanced customization and custom CSS (available on Tally Pro) let you adjust form layout, input, buttons, and more.
Can I change the OG image of my form?
You can do this by either adding a cover image (free) or customizing the link preview (Pro).
Can I use an image as my form background?
Yes, you can do this by injecting custom CSS (a Tally Pro feature)
Can I use custom fonts in my Tally form?
We offer the Google Font library in our free tier. Custom fonts can be added through code injection into forms with a custom domain. This is a Tally Pro feature and requires some coding skills.
What are the ideal image dimensions?
- The cover image changes aspect ratio as you change your window width. We recommend cover images at least 1500 pixels wide, but the shape will change with your window.
- Logo: a square image of 200 x 200 pixels
- Images within the survey are shown full width from 700 pixels wide. We recommend a width of 1400 pixels for better resolution.
Data collection
Can I collect passwords with Tally?
Tally respects the privacy of respondents and has strict guidelines for data collection. As per our terms and conditions, users are prohibited from collecting confidential information like passwords, credit card details, bank account numbers, Social Security Numbers, or any similar types of private information through Tally forms. Non-compliance with these terms may lead to the removal of forms, deletion of collected data, or suspension of your Tally account. We recommend you only collect necessary data, ensuring all data collection aligns with relevant privacy laws.
Integrations & tracking
What is the respondent and submission ID?
We automatically generate a Respondent ID and a Submission ID upon form submission. You can either export these using one of our integrations, or mention them on your Thank You page.
- Respondent ID Unique identifier of the form respondent. This unique identifier is persistent between all forms from within the same workspace. You can use it to identify people who answer a form multiple times or have answered different forms.
- Submission ID Unique identifier of the current form submission, it's different for each submission.
My integration isn’t working, what can I do?
If your submissions are not being synced correctly, you can view the sync submission logs and their status by clicking 🕓 next to your integration connection.
Preview
How do I track conversions with Tally?
There's several ways to track your form conversions:
- Track your forms with our Facebook Pixel integration
- Track your forms with our Google Analytics integration
- Track Tally form conversions with Google Tag Manager
- Redirect on completion: redirect your respondent after completing a form to another page where you have implemented the pixel.
Account settings
How do I change my password?
All account settings can be managed in the left sidebar of your Tally dashboard.
Where can I find my billing data?
Click
Settings in the side panel on your Tally dashboard to manage your account and billing data.
Tally Pro
How many custom domains can I connect?
You can connect an unlimited number of domains to your
Tally Proaccount
How many users can I invite to my organization?
There's no limit on the number of users you can invite to your organization with Tally Pro.