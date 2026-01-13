Tally empowers form creators to design their forms without writing a single line of code. However, a tiny sprinkle of code can add that extra finishing touch to your form. Injecting custom CSS allows you to style your form in ways not available in the default design options.

Injecting custom CSS is a Tally Pro feature.

How to inject custom CSS

There are two ways you can customize your forms using custom CSS:

Custom CSS requires coding skills and falls outside the scope of our support. This means we’re unable to help further with setup or troubleshooting. Additionally, with a code-based solution, we can’t guarantee its functionality or full compatibility with Tally. This includes how it functions with our responsive design or future platform updates.

Are you looking for advanced form customization without using custom CSS? Take a look at the customization options available in your form’s Customize tab.

CSS classes

These CSS classes can be overridden with custom CSS applied to your form.

Custom styles may not always work seamlessly in the form builder because the HTML structure of blocks may differ in the editor. To ensure that your custom styles are correctly applied, we recommend testing them in Preview mode, which replicates the same HTML structure as published forms.

Avoid using class names that are not listed in the table below. For instance, class names such as sc-a3e5684a-0, styled__ContentH3-sc-aw1rsf-4, cwaPRn, etc., are automatically generated and subject to change, potentially causing your CSS rules to break. The Tally block UUID (last item in the list below) is stable and doesn’t change.

Description CSS Class Full page .tally-app Form logo .tally-form-logo Form cover .tally-form-cover Form page .tally-page Form page number .tally-page-1, .tally-page-2, .tally-page-3, etc. Form ‘Thank you' page .tally-page-thank-you Submit button .tally-submit-button Back button .tally-back-button Required question indicator .tally-required-indicator Validation error .tally-validation-error Column list .tally-column-list Column .tally-column Tally block .tally-block Form title block .tally-block-form-title Text block .tally-block-text Title block .tally-block-title Label block .tally-block-label Heading 1 block .tally-block-heading-1 Heading 2 block .tally-block-heading-2 Heading 3 block .tally-block-heading-3 Divider block .tally-block-divider Image block .tally-block-image Image caption .tally-image-caption Embed block .tally-block-embed Embed video block .tally-block-embed-video Embed audio block .tally-block-embed-audio Multiple choice block .tally-block-multiple-choice-option Multiple choice option .tally-multiple-choice-option Selected multiple choice option .tally-multiple-choice-option-selected Multiple choice badge .tally-enumeration-badge Multiple choice letter badge .tally-alphabet-badge Multiple choice number badge .tally-number-badge Checkboxes block .tally-block-checkbox Checkbox option .tally-checkbox Selected checkbox option .tally-checkbox-selected Multi-select block .tally-block-multi-select Multi-select selected options container .tally-multi-select-selected-options Multi-select selected option pill .tally-multi-select-selected-option-pill Multi-select available options container .tally-multi-select-list-options Multi-select available option .tally-multi-select-list-option Multi-select available option pill .tally-multi-select-list-option-pill Dropdown block .tally-block-dropdown Ranking option block .tally-block-ranking-option Ranked option .tally-ranking-option-ranked Ranked option at position .tally-ranking-option-ranked-1, .tally-ranking-option-ranked-2, .tally-ranking-option-ranked-3, etc. Ranking badge .tally-rank-badge Short answer block .tally-block-input-text Number block .tally-block-input-number Email block .tally-block-input-email Link block .tally-block-input-link Phone number block .tally-block-input-phone-number Date block .tally-block-input-date Time block .tally-block-input-time Long answer block .tally-block-textarea File upload block .tally-block-file-upload Linear scale block .tally-block-linear-scale Linear scale option .tally-linear-scale-option Selected linear scale option .tally-linear-scale-option-selected Linear scale label .tally-linear-scale-label Rating block .tally-block-rating Payment block .tally-block-payment Signature block .tally-block-signature reCAPTCHA block .tally-block-captcha Matrix container .tally-matrix Matrix column block .tally-block-matrix-column Matrix row block .tally-block-matrix-row “Other” option’s input .tally-other-option-input Tally block by UUID (Universal Unique Identifier) .tally-block-[UUID] (example: .tally-block-2e9cd30c-28e1-4c56-a1ef-d8e945ac103e)

Code snippets

Not familiar with Custom CSS? We prepared a set of pre-made code snippets for you, which you can simply copy and paste into the CSS or code injection box.

Layout & colors

Change text color This code snippet will make the text color white, but you can change the #fff to any hex color you like. body { color: #fff; }

Change link color This code snippet will make the link color red, but you can change the #f00 to any hex color you like. .tally-block-text a { color: #f00; border-bottom-color: #f00; } .tally-block-text a:hover { color: #f00; border-bottom-color: #f00; }

Use a custom font To apply your own font, use the code snippet below and replace the font-family and URLs with links to your own font. @font-face { font-family: 'MY-FONT'; src: url('https://..../fonts/....eot'); src: url('https://..../fonts/....woff2'); src: url('https://..../fonts/....woff'); src: url('https://..../fonts/....ttf'); font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-display: swap; } * { font-family: 'MY-FONT' !important; }

Use a Google Font Choose a Google Font and replace the import URL and font family name below. @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;500;700;900&display=swap'); * { font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif !important; }

Use multiple fonts To apply multiple fonts, use the code snippet below and replace the import URLs and font family names below. @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;500;700;900&display=swap'); @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Oswald:[email protected]&display=swap'); * { font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif !important; } h3 { font-family: "Oswald", sans-serif !important; }

Change background color This code snippet will make your form background black, but you can change the #000 to any hex color you like. html, .tally-app { background-color: #000; }

Add a background image This code snippet will add a background image to your form. Replace the URL with the link of your background image. .tally-app { background: url(https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1643916861337-1e13c6f09b72?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=2070&q=80) no-repeat center center fixed; background-size: cover; }

Different background image per page This code snippet will set a different background image for each page of your form. Replace .tally-page-1 , .tally-page-2 , etc., with the selectors for the pages you want to modify and change the URLs to link to your background images. .tally-app:has(.tally-page-1) { background: url(https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1624308277768-1876b24351de?crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&fit=max&fm=jpg&ixid=M3wxNTE3NDZ8MHwxfHNlYXJjaHwyN3x8bWluaW1hbCUyMGZydWl0c3xlbnwwfHx8fDE3NTcwNTQ4MTV8MA&ixlib=rb-4.1.0&q=80&w=1080) center center / cover no-repeat fixed;; } .tally-app:has(.tally-page-2) { background: url(https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1593956433679-bb4d9b77baf2?crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&fit=max&fm=jpg&ixid=M3wxNTE3NDZ8MHwxfHNlYXJjaHwyNnx8bWluaW1hbCUyMGZydWl0fGVufDB8fHx8MTc1NzA1NDg4Nnww&ixlib=rb-4.1.0&q=80&w=1080) center center / cover no-repeat fixed;; } .tally-app:has(.tally-page-3) { background: url(https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1612100616950-bc3c2b3bf386?crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&fit=max&fm=jpg&ixid=M3wxNTE3NDZ8MHwxfHNlYXJjaHwyN3x8bWluaW1hbCUyMGZydWl0fGVufDB8fHx8MTc1NzA1NDg4Nnww&ixlib=rb-4.1.0&q=80&w=1080) center center / cover no-repeat fixed;; } .tally-app:has(.tally-page-thank-you) { background: url(https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1659242536509-04df338adfea?crop=entropy&cs=tinysrgb&fit=max&fm=jpg&ixid=M3wxNTE3NDZ8MHwxfHNlYXJjaHw5fHxtaW5pbWFsJTIwdGhhbmtzfGVufDB8fHx8MTc1NzA1NTY5NHww&ixlib=rb-4.1.0&q=80&w=1080) center center / cover no-repeat fixed;; }

Center the form logo This code snippet will center the form logo. .tally-form-logo { display: flex; justify-content: center; }

Preserve column layout on mobile This code snippet will keep the columns on mobile view. @media (max-width: 576px) { .tally-column-list { flex-direction: row; } .tally-column { width: auto; padding: initial; } }

Change the form cover’s height Use this code snippet to change the height of your form cover. Replace the number 50 with any numerical value to fit the cover to your form’s design. .tally-form-cover img { height: 50px !important; }

Change the color of the progress bar The first rule will change the background color of the progress bar segments (empty state). The second rule will change the color of the filled-in segments (filled-in state). You can change the color to any hex color code. .tally-progress-bar-item { background-color: pink; } .tally-progress-bar-item::after { background-color: red; }

Center images This code snippet centers images horizontally in the middle of your form page. .tally-block-image { display: flex; justify-content: center; }

Change the form’s page width This code snippet increases the form page width to 1000px. .tally-page { max-width: 1000px; }

Follow light or dark color code :root { color-scheme: light dark; }

Inputs

Change question title font size Use this code snippet to change your title font size in pixels. .tally-block-title h3 { font-size: 100px; }

Change the text input color This code snippet will change the text color inside the input field to red. You can change the color to any hex color code. input[type="text"] { color: red !important; }

Change the placeholder text color This code snippet will change the placeholder text color to green. You can change the color to any hex color code. input[type="text"]::placeholder { color: green !important; }

Change focused input field's color This code snippet will make the focused inputs red, but you can change the #f00 to any hex color you like. .tally-block input:focus, .tally-block textarea:focus { box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; }

Change the selected multiple-choice color This code snippet will make the selected multiple choice option red, but you can change the #f00 to any hex color you like. .tally-multiple-choice-option-selected > div { box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; } .tally-multiple-choice-option-selected > div:focus-within { box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; } .tally-multiple-choice-option-selected > div > div > div { background-color: #f00; }

Change the selected checkbox color This code snippet will make the selected checkbox red, but you can change the #f00 to any hex color you like. .tally-checkbox-selected > div > div > div { background-color: #f00; box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; } .tally-checkbox-selected > div > div > div:focus-within { box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; }

Change the selected linear scale color This code snippet will make the selected linear scale option red, but you can change the #f00 to any hex color you like. .tally-block-linear-scale .tally-linear-scale-option-selected { color: #f00; box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; } .tally-block-linear-scale .tally-linear-scale-option-selected:focus-within { box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; }

Change the focused dropdown color This code snippet will make the focused dropdown red, but you can change the #f00 to any hex color you like. .tally-block-dropdown input:focus { box-shadow: #f00 0px 0px 0px 2px; }

Change the input color of the date block The first rule will change the color of the selected date, the second rule will change the color of the placeholder text. You can change the colors to any hex color codes you like. input { color: red !important; } input::placeholder { color: green !important; }

Full-width inputs Input fields are 320px wide by default. This CSS snippet will make the input fields fit the full witdh of the form container. div[class*=' tally-block-input'] > div > div, .tally-block-payment > div, .tally-block-dropdown > div > div, .tally-block-multiple-choice-option > div > div, .tally-block-checkbox > div > div, .tally-block-multi-select > div > div { min-width: 100%; }

Inputs without a border radius div[class*=' tally-block-input'] input { border-radius: 0; }

Buttons

Center submit button This code snippet centers the submit button horizontally in the middle of your form page. .tally-submit-button { justify-content: center }

Hide submit button Hide the submit button if you want to create a one-page form without a call-to-action. .tally-submit-button { display: none; }

Hide back button Hide the back button if you don’t want the respondents to be able to go back to the previous form pages. .tally-back-button { display: none; }

Change the color of the submit button This code snippet will make the button background color black (#000), and the text color white (#fff). You can change the color codes to any hex color you like. .tally-submit-button button { background-color: #000; color: #fff; border: 1px solid #000; }

Hide the button arrow This code snippet will hide the arrow icon in the form buttons. .tally-submit-button svg { display: none; }

Place the button next to an input field This code snippet will make the button appear on the right of your input field instead of below. form { display: flex; } h1 { display: none; } .tally-block { padding: 0; } .tally-block > div { padding: 0; } .tally-submit-button { margin: 0; margin-top: 1px; margin-left: 8px; } .tally-submit-button button { height: 36px; }

Button without a border radius .tally-submit-button button { border-radius: 0; }

Full width button .tally-submit-button > div > div, .tally-submit-button > div, .tally-submit-button button { flex: 1; width: 100%; }

Custom CSS not working?

There may be situations where the CSS code you added doesn’t show in your form editor.

Try to add !important on every line before ;