Invite your friends or colleagues to Tally — they'll get a 50% discount on their subscription for 3 months, and you'll earn 20% of their subscription cost (up to $150 per referral).

How does it work?

1. Create a referral link

Log into your Tally account and click Rewards in the sidebar of your dashboard to copy your referral link.

2. Share your link

Share your unique link with your network. Your referral succeeds when someone signs up and becomes a paying Tally customer through your link.

Referees will get 50% off their subscription for 3 months. You will earn 20% of their subscription cost up to a total of $150 per user.

3. Receive your rewards

You can receive earnings via PayPal or Venmo. View and manage them anytime in the Rewards tab.

FAQ

How are the rewards structured? For every person you successfully refer to a paid plan, you'll earn 20% of their monthly or yearly subscription payments, up to a maximum of $150 per referred user. For example: If you refer someone who subscribes to a monthly Pro account ($29/mo), you'll earn $5.90 per month while they remain a paying customer, until you reach the $150 cap for that user.

How can I monitor my referral link usage? Simply check your dashboard by clicking on the “Reward” tab. There you can verify whether a user signed up using your link, if they’ve upgraded to a paid plan, and that your commission has been credited.

Do I need to be a paying customer? You don't need to be on one of our paid plans to be able to refer others.

How many people can I refer? You can refer as many people as you like!

Can I refer myself? No, self-referrals are not allowed. Creating multiple accounts to refer yourself violates the terms of our referral program. If detected, any associated rewards may be withheld or removed.

Can I refer an existing Tally user? No, referrals will only work for new sign ups that then upgrade to a paid plan.

Can I run paid ads using my Tally referral link? No, running paid advertisements (such as Google Ads) that include your Tally referral link is not allowed and violates the terms of our referral program. If detected, referral rewards may be paused or removed. We encourage you to promote Tally organically within your network.