Create a form

Tally form builder works just like a text document — just start typing on the page to insert blocks. From simple contact forms to complex surveys with conditional logic and calculation, Tally’s editor makes building forms intuitive and effortless.
 
Create a free form
 

Add questions

Click the + button to see the complete list of questions you can add to your form.
 
notion image
 
For an even faster form-building workflow, simply type / to add questions, or check out all our keyboard shortcuts.
Customize question settings

Each question type has its own set of settings you can customize. You can discover these via the  ⋮⋮ icon left of the question block.
 
notion image
 
There, you’ll find options, such as:
  • Set the question as required
  • Format numbers
  • Add an image to a multiple choice option
  • Randomize dropdown options
  • Disable days and allow or disable specific dates in the date picker
  • Set the dropdown as single or multi-select
  • Turn the question or block into a different question type
  • And many more
 

Add smart features

Tally lets you create advanced form workflows using smart features, like conditional logic, calculations, answer piping, and hidden fields. Use these to create payment forms, personality quizzes with different outcomes, branching surveys, and much more.

Conditional logic

Conditional logic creates dynamic forms that adapt based on respondents' answers. It allows you to show or hide questions and other content blocks (text or embeds), skip pages, or perform calculations depending on user input.
 
notion image
 

Calculations

Calculations enable both numeric and textual operations in your forms. Use them to:
  • Tally quiz scores
  • Qualify leads
  • Apply discounts, taxes, or surcharges
  • Add personalized messages based on inputs
  • And more
 
notion image
 

Answer piping with @ mentions

Answer piping lets you reference previous responses in your form using @ mentions. This feature helps create more personalized and dynamic forms. For example:
  • Address respondents by name throughout the form
  • Display a running subtotal as items are added to an order
  • Show a quiz taker's score
  • Use a previous answer to customize subsequent questions
 
notion image
 

Hidden fields

Hidden fields add invisible data to your form URL. Use them to personalize forms, track traffic sources, or pass information between forms, such as pre-filling names or capturing UTM parameters for marketing.
 

Customize your form

It's easy to customize your Tally form to fit your brand. Change colors, fonts, and themes, or add logos and cover images. For more control, use advanced customization options or custom CSS. You can also change your form's layout with text formatting, columns, and embedded images or videos.
 
notion image
 
To rearrange your form, hover over any block and click the ⋮⋮ icon. You can then:
  • Drag blocks up or down to reorder them vertically
  • Move blocks side-by-side to create columns
 
notion image
 

Add a Thank you page

A Thank You page is the message respondents see immediately after submitting your form. All Tally forms display a default Thank You page, but you can easily create a custom version.
Type /thank to create your own Thank You page. You can customize it with text, headings, links, images, media, and more.
 
notion image
 

Publish and share

Once your form is ready, publish and share it with your audience. Tally offers multiple ways to distribute your form:
  • Share a link via email or social media
You can customize the form's appearance to match your brand, whether it's embedded or standalone.
 

Integrations

You can easily connect Tally to your favorite tools using direct integrations (Webhooks, Notion, Google Sheets, Airtable, Slack, and Coda) and automation tools (Zapier, Make, Integrately, Pipedream, and ApiX-Drive).
 

