Tally form builder works just like a text document — just start typing on the page to insert blocks. From simple contact forms to complex surveys with conditional logic and calculation, Tally’s editor makes building forms intuitive and effortless.
Add questions
Click the
+ button to see the complete list of questions you can add to your form.
For an even faster form-building workflow, simply type
/ to add questions, or check out all our keyboard shortcuts.
Customize question settings
Each question type has its own set of settings you can customize. You can discover these via the
⋮⋮ icon left of the question block.
There, you’ll find options, such as:
- Set the question as required
- Add a default answer
- Format numbers
- Add an image to a multiple choice option
- Randomize dropdown options
- Set the allowed file upload types
- Disable days and allow or disable specific dates in the date picker
- Set the dropdown as single or multi-select
- Turn the question or block into a different question type
- And many more
Add smart features
Tally lets you create advanced form workflows using smart features, like conditional logic, calculations, answer piping, and hidden fields. Use these to create payment forms, personality quizzes with different outcomes, branching surveys, and much more.
Conditional logic
Conditional logic creates dynamic forms that adapt based on respondents' answers. It allows you to show or hide questions and other content blocks (text or embeds), skip pages, or perform calculations depending on user input.
Calculations
Calculations enable both numeric and textual operations in your forms. Use them to:
- Tally quiz scores
- Qualify leads
- Apply discounts, taxes, or surcharges
- Add personalized messages based on inputs
- And more
Answer piping with @ mentions
Answer piping lets you reference previous responses in your form using @ mentions. This feature helps create more personalized and dynamic forms. For example:
- Address respondents by name throughout the form
- Display a running subtotal as items are added to an order
- Show a quiz taker's score
- Use a previous answer to customize subsequent questions
Hidden fields
Hidden fields add invisible data to your form URL. Use them to personalize forms, track traffic sources, or pass information between forms, such as pre-filling names or capturing UTM parameters for marketing.
Customize your form
It's easy to customize your Tally form to fit your brand. Change colors, fonts, and themes, or add logos and cover images. For more control, use advanced customization options or custom CSS. You can also change your form's layout with text formatting, columns, and embedded images or videos.
To rearrange your form, hover over any block and click the
⋮⋮ icon. You can then:
- Drag blocks up or down to reorder them vertically
- Move blocks side-by-side to create columns
Add a Thank you page
A Thank You page is the message respondents see immediately after submitting your form. All Tally forms display a default Thank You page, but you can easily create a custom version.
Type
/thank to create your own Thank You page. You can customize it with text, headings, links, images, media, and more.
Publish and share
Once your form is ready, publish and share it with your audience. Tally offers multiple ways to distribute your form:
- Share a link via email or social media
- Embed the form on your website
- Add a popup form to your site
- Host the form on your custom domain
You can customize the form's appearance to match your brand, whether it's embedded or standalone.
Integrations
You can easily connect Tally to your favorite tools using direct integrations (Webhooks, Notion, Google Sheets, Airtable, Slack, and Coda) and automation tools (Zapier, Make, Integrately, Pipedream, and ApiX-Drive).
