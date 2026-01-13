Tally form builder works just like a text document — just start typing on the page to insert blocks. From simple contact forms to complex surveys with conditional logic and calculation, Tally’s editor makes building forms intuitive and effortless.

Add questions

Click the + button to see the complete list of questions you can add to your form.

/ to add questions, or check out all our For an even faster form-building workflow, simply typeto add questions, or check out all our keyboard shortcuts

Customize question settings

Each question type has its own set of settings you can customize. You can discover these via the ⋮⋮ icon left of the question block.

There, you’ll find options, such as:

Set the question as required

Add a default answer

Format numbers

Add an image to a multiple choice option

Randomize dropdown options

Set the allowed file upload types

Disable days and allow or disable specific dates in the date picker

Set the dropdown as single or multi-select

Turn the question or block into a different question type

And many more

Add smart features

Conditional logic

Conditional logic creates dynamic forms that adapt based on respondents' answers. It allows you to show or hide questions and other content blocks (text or embeds), skip pages, or perform calculations depending on user input.

Calculations

Calculations enable both numeric and textual operations in your forms. Use them to:

Tally quiz scores

Qualify leads

Apply discounts, taxes, or surcharges

Add personalized messages based on inputs

And more

Answer piping with @ mentions

Answer piping lets you reference previous responses in your form using @ mentions. This feature helps create more personalized and dynamic forms. For example:

Address respondents by name throughout the form

Display a running subtotal as items are added to an order

Show a quiz taker's score

Use a previous answer to customize subsequent questions

Hidden fields

Hidden fields add invisible data to your form URL. Use them to personalize forms, track traffic sources, or pass information between forms, such as pre-filling names or capturing UTM parameters for marketing.

Customize your form

To rearrange your form, hover over any block and click the ⋮⋮ icon. You can then:

Drag blocks up or down to reorder them vertically

Move blocks side-by-side to create columns

Add a Thank you page

Thank You page is the message respondents see immediately after submitting your form. All Tally forms display a default Thank You page, but you can easily create a custom version.

Type /thank to create your own Thank You page. You can customize it with text, headings, links, images, media, and more.

Publish and share

Once your form is ready, publish and share it with your audience. Tally offers multiple ways to distribute your form:

Share a link via email or social media

Embed the form on your website

Add a popup form to your site

Host the form on your custom domain

You can customize the form's appearance to match your brand, whether it's embedded or standalone.

Integrations