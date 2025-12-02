Integrately is a Zapier and Make alternative, offering numerous pre-made automations which you can activate in one click. Use our Integrately integration to connect Tally to Google Sheets, Slack, ClickUp, Trello, and other apps. The Integrately integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

Integrately offers setting up single or multi-step automation, linking Tally with numerous popular tools. You don’t need any coding knowledge to get started, and the free Integrately account lets you create up to five single-step automations.

Connect to Integrately

Integrately will show a list of ready automations for the two selected apps. Click the automation you are looking for, or create your own by following these steps

Make sure you select Response is created in Tally as the trigger that starts the automation, and then select what you want the automation to do, for example, create a new folder in Google Drive.

The next step is to sign in to Tally when prompted and authorize Integrately to access your Tally account.

Then, select which Tally form you want to use for the automation from the Form Id dropdown.

Integrately will perform a brief test record, and if successful, you’ll be prompted to sign in with the app you’re connecting, such as Google Drive.

Once connected, follow the instructions for customizing your automation. You’ll need to map the fields — for each field in the destination app, select the corresponding Tally form field.

After you’re done mapping fields, click the Test & Turn ON button to test and activate your connection.

The final step is to send a test submission to your Tally form to test the automation. Simply submit a response to your Tally form to see if the automation works as intended.

Why people use the Integrately integration

People use the Integrately integration when they want Tally to plug into the rest of their stack without having to become an automation expert. Integrately is built for non technical users and comes with millions of ready to use automations that you can turn on in a few clicks. You pick Tally, pick another app, and Integrately suggests prebuilt workflows that are already wired up so you do not start from a blank canvas.

For a lot of teams, that solves the main problem with automation tools. They like the idea of connecting Tally to CRMs, helpdesks, email tools or project management apps, but they do not have the time or skills to design the whole workflow from scratch. With Tally’s Integrately integration, every new form submission becomes a trigger that can automatically create records in tools like ClickUp, Trello or hundreds of other apps that Tally does not integrate with directly.

People also use Integrately because it is a cost effective way to scale their automations. The platform positions itself as a simpler, more affordable alternative to other integration tools and is popular with small teams that want serious automation without enterprise pricing. You still get a visual workflow builder, a big library of supported apps and real time sync between tools, only with less setup friction and a gentler learning curve.

In practice, the integration is used for things like sending leads into CRMs, logging responses in spreadsheets, kicking off onboarding flows, opening tickets, notifying teams, or updating marketing lists, all from a single Tally form. Tally handles the form experience and validation, Integrately handles the routing. People choose it because it lets them connect Tally to almost any tool they already use, with automations they can actually set up and maintain themselves.