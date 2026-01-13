the simplest way to create forms, for free. As makers and frequent form users, we were unsatisfied with the existing form building tools out there. They either force you in a specific format or bombard you with countless paywalls. We wanted a simple, yet powerful form builder that allows you to create any type of form without breaking the bank. In the summer of 2020 we ( Marie Martens Filip Minev ) decided to start building. As makers and frequent form users, we were unsatisfied with the existing form building tools out there. They either force you in a specific format or bombard you with countless paywalls. We wanted a simple, yet powerful form builder that allows you to create any type of form without breaking the bank.

We’re proudly independent .

Tally is proudly independent, bootstrapped and self-funded. Instead of raising money, we run a profitable business supported by our users’ subscription fees. Being independent allows us to grow at our own pace, and make choices independently in the best interest of our users.

Our users always come first.

Our growth is fueled by our customers, not by investors. And since we’re customer-funded, our users are our number 1 priority. Offering laser-fast customer support and making our users happy comes first, revenue growth comes second. We have a public roadmap and are always open to feedback

We’re small and we move fast .

As a team of four, our best advantage is enthusiasm, agility, and speed of execution. We ship fast, without breaking things. Our track records in creating and marketing products, enable us to run a healthy and profitable business, while keeping the team small. We’re a small fish in the form-building pond, but our product, infrastructure, and security measures are industry-grade.

We’re making forms fun .

It’s essential for us that we build a product that people love to use. Creating forms with Tally should be simple, fast, fun and effortless. So whenever we add a new feature we prioritize the user experience over everything else.

We create software for everyone .

No-code tools are democratizing the way software is being built, and we’re very proud to contribute to this maker era with Tally. Our product enables anyone with access to the internet to collect any type of data and automate workflows, in a budget-friendly way, and without writing a single line of code.

We build in public .

We’re documenting our journey as bootstrapped founders, and share it with you as we grow. From our highs to our lows, we’re dedicated to sharing our learnings on the internet and hope to inspire one or two aspiring makers along the way.

We’re proud of how we run our business and help our customers. And of course, we hope you’ll join us.

Team Tally 🫡