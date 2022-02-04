Tally, a free Typeform alternative

Tally offers unlimited forms and responses completely free. In fact, most of Tally's features are available at no cost — you can create, customize, and share professional forms without worrying about hitting any limits.

Typeform

Similar to Tally, Typeform also provides unlimited forms, but its free plan restricts users to only 10 monthly responses.

To customize your forms and receive more responses, you'll need to upgrade to at least the $29/month plan, which includes just the basic features.