Tally, a free Typeform alternative

Tally vs Typeform: Which should you pick?
Typeform, known for its sleek, conversational forms, has been a popular choice for businesses seeking engaging surveys. However, if you're looking for more versatility and cost-effectiveness, you'll find that Tally offers comparable features and greater flexibility without the hefty price tag.
Our free plan includes unlimited forms and responses, plus advanced features often premium in Typeform. Tally's flexibility allows you to create multi-page forms like Typeform, single-page forms with multiple questions, or mix both styles — perfect for creators and teams.
Features
Tally
Typeform
Unlimited forms
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Unlimited responses
✅ Free
❌ $29/mo for 100
Unlimited questions
✅ Free
✅ Free
Multi-page forms
✅ Free
❌
Column layout
✅ Free
❌
Form design (font, colors, background)
✅ Free
✅ Free for limited design options
Add a logo or cover image
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Text formatting
✅ Free
✅ Free
Form templates
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed images and video
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed audio, maps, online files & more
✅ Free
❌
Embed forms online
✅ Free
✅ Free
Close forms on limit or date
✅ Free
✅ $99/mo
Prevent duplicate submissions
✅ Free
✅ $349/mo
Receive file uploads
✅ Free for 10MB/file
✅ $29/mo for 10MB/file
Conditional logic
✅ Free
✅ Free
Accept payments
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Answer piping
✅ Free
✅ Free
Hidden fields
✅ Free
✅ Free
Calculations
✅ Free
✅ Free
Custom Thank You screens
✅ Free
✅ Free
Multiple language support
✅ Free
✅ $99/mo
RTL (right-to-left) support
✅ Free
✅ $99/mo for Arabic or Hebrew
Redirect on completion
✅ Free
✅ $59/mo
Self email notifications
✅ Free
✅ Free
Respondent email notifications
✅ $29/mo
✅ $29/mo
Send email notifications from a custom domain
✅ $29/mo
❌
reCAPTCHA
✅ Free
✅ $199/mo
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
✅ Free
✅ Enterprise plan ($99+)
Password-protected forms
✅ Free
❌
Country detection
✅ Free
❌
Email verification
✅ $89/mo
❌
Airtable integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Make integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Notion integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Slack integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Webhooks
✅ Free
✅ Free
API
✅ Free
✅ $29/mo
Zapier integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Google Analytics integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ $99/mo
Meta Pixel integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ $99/mo
Removal of branding
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Custom domains
✅ $29/mo
✅ Enterprise plan ($99+)
Custom link preview
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Code injection
✅ $29/mo
❌
Unlimited file uploads
✅ $29/mo
❌ $29/mo for max 1GB
No commission on payments
✅ $29/mo
✅ $29/mo
Team collaboration
✅ $29/mo — unlimited
✅ $59/mo for 3 users
Workspaces
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Custom CSS
✅ $29/mo
❌
Partial submissions
✅ $29/mo
✅ $59/mo
Submissions data retention
✅ $89/mo
❌
Form visit analytics
✅ Free (past 7 days)
✅ $29/mo
Drop-off analytics
✅ $29/mo
✅ $99/mo
Version history
✅ Free (past 7 days)
✅ Free
Why choose Tally over Typeform?
Tally gives you the power to create professional forms without the restrictions. Our free plan is packed with features, and our affordable paid tier unlocks even more possibilities. Whether you're a freelancer, startup founder, student, marketer, or tech pro, Tally's flexible features let you build exactly what you need.
Tally
Tally offers unlimited forms and responses completely free. In fact, most of Tally's features are available at no cost — you can create, customize, and share professional forms without worrying about hitting any limits.
If you need additional business features, such as team workspaces, advanced customization, or custom CSS, you can upgrade to Tally Pro for $29/month or Tally Business for $89/month.
Typeform
Similar to Tally, Typeform also provides unlimited forms, but its free plan restricts users to only 10 monthly responses.
To customize your forms and receive more responses, you'll need to upgrade to at least the $29/month plan, which includes just the basic features.
Tally
Tally's editor is simple and intuitive. Just type to insert content blocks or choose from ready-to-use templates.
The interface allows for easy customization and click-and-drag reordering. Tally offers flexibility in form structure, supporting both multiple-page forms and single-page layouts.
Typeform
Typeform uses a drag-and-drop editor where users click buttons to insert different question types. It limits forms to one question per page.
Typeform offers templates, blank forms, and an AI feature to help create questions. However, the single-question-per-page format may impact the overall form flow.
Tally
Tally doesn't hold back on features. Our free plan offers everything you need to build professional-looking forms, plus essentials like duplicate submission prevention, password-protected forms, and two-factor authentication.
Upgrade to Tally Pro plan, and you unlock a suite of pro tools: team workspaces, unlimited file uploads, custom CSS, code injection, and custom domains. Tally Business unlocks email verification and submissions data retention control.
Typeform
Typeform's free plan is severely limited for serious data collection. File uploads, payments, and even basic form management features require pricey upgrades.
No plan supports embedding online content like audio or maps. For small businesses and creators, these restrictions can be deal-breakers.
FAQs
Is Tally really free?
You can access 99% of Tally’s features for free. There are no limits to the number of forms you build or how many form submissions you receive. If your business needs more, the Tally Pro plan offers features like team workspaces for collaboration, advanced analytics, custom CSS styling, and removing Tally branding.
Can I create Tally forms that look like Typeform?
Tally forms can easily mimic Typeform's single-question-per-page style. Simply add a new page after each question to create a multi-page form. You're not limited to one question per page, though— add as many as you like and customize to fit your brand.
Can I create a free quiz with Tally?
Yes, absolutely! Tally supports both simple and advanced quiz creation. You can make basic scored quizzes to test knowledge or create more complex personality quizzes with multiple outcomes. Easily add questions, assign points, calculate scores, and even set up personalized result pages.
Are Tally forms beginner-friendly?
Creating a Tally form is as simple as typing and adding content blocks. From basic inputs to advanced conditional logic, our blocks cover all your needs—and you don’t need any coding knowledge. And, our templates offer a quick start for those new to form creation.
Can Tally forms do calculations?
Yes, Tally forms can perform calculations using Calculated fields, available for free to all users. These dynamic variables can score quizzes, create pricing calculators, set up conditional redirects, and more.
Can I customize Tally forms to fit my brand?
We know how important it is to create content that matches your style or brand. That’s why our forms are fully customizable, even for free users. Change background colors, button styles, text fonts and formatting, and more.
Does Tally form editor auto-save changes?
Yes, Tally automatically saves your changes as you edit your form. Just make sure you're connected to the internet while editing. For published forms, your edits are auto-saved but won't affect the live version until you choose to publish the changes. This gives you control over when your updates go live.
Does Tally provide customer support?
Absolutely! Our users are our top priority. We offer fast, responsive support through a dedicated team and an extensive help center. Users can easily report issues, request features, or seek help via a simple form. We maintain a public roadmap and actively encourage feedback.