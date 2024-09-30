Password protect forms

You can add a password to your forms to prevent unauthorized access. When you share the form with respondents, they will see a password entry page before accessing the form content.
Form password protection is available for free to all Tally users.
How it works
You can set a password for any published form and toggle it on/off anytime in your published form settings. Passwords are case-sensitive, so ensure respondents enter it exactly as specified.
Once enabled, users must enter the correct password to access your form. This extra layer of security helps protect sensitive information and controls who can submit responses.
Add a password to your form
- Open the
Settingstab of your published Tally form
- Scroll down to the
Accesssection and enable the
Password protect formtoggle
- Enter a password to protect your form
- Click the eye icon to show/hide the password
- Click the clipboard icon to copy the password for easy sharing
To disable the password, turn off the toggle and press the
Save changes button. Respondents will be able to freely access the form.
Design
The password entry page adopts the following design elements from your form:
- Font style
- Accent color
- Background color
- Button background and text color
Language
If you've set an alternative language for your form, the password entry page will reflect this:
- All default text on the password page will be translated to match your form's language
- This includes instructions, labels, and button text
Preview the password login page
The password entry page cannot be previewed directly from the editor. To view it:
- Save the changes to your form
- Use the form's share link to access it as a respondent would
You'll see the password entry page before the form content.