Password protect forms

You can add a password to your forms to prevent unauthorized access. When you share the form with respondents, they will see a password entry page before accessing the form content.

Form password protection is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

You can set a password for any published form and toggle it on/off anytime in your published form settings. Passwords are case-sensitive, so ensure respondents enter it exactly as specified.

Once enabled, users must enter the correct password to access your form. This extra layer of security helps protect sensitive information and controls who can submit responses.

Add a password to your form

Open the Settings tab of your published Tally form

Scroll down to the Access section and enable the Password protect form toggle

Enter a password to protect your form

Click the eye icon to show/hide the password

Click the clipboard icon to copy the password for easy sharing

To disable the password, turn off the toggle and press the Save changes button. Respondents will be able to freely access the form.

Design

The password entry page adopts the following design elements from your form:

Font style

Accent color

Background color

Button background and text color

Language

If you've set an alternative language for your form, the password entry page will reflect this:

All default text on the password page will be translated to match your form's language

This includes instructions, labels, and button text

Preview the password login page

The password entry page cannot be previewed directly from the editor. To view it:

Save the changes to your form

Use the form's share link to access it as a respondent would

You'll see the password entry page before the form content.