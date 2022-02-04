Tally supports 50+ languages to translate default form text. The translations apply to text that can’t be customized by the form creator, such as error messages, closed-form messages, and the default Thank you page.

Supported languages

🇿🇦 Afrikaans 🇸🇦 Arabic 🇧🇩 Bengali 🇧🇬 Bulgarian 🏳️ Catalan 🇨🇳 Chinese (Simplified) 🇹🇼 Chinese (Traditional) 🇭🇷 Croatian 🇨🇿 Czech 🇩🇰 Danish 🇳🇱 Dutch 🇺🇸 English 🇪🇪 Estonian 🏳️ Euskara 🇮🇷 Farsi 🇵🇭 Filipino 🇫🇮 Finnish 🇫🇷 French 🇬🇪 Georgian 🇩🇪 German 🇬🇷 Greek 🇮🇱 Hebrew 🇮🇳 Hindi 🇭🇺 Hungarian 🇮🇸 Icelandic 🇮🇩 Indonesian 🇮🇪 Irish Gaelic 🇮🇹 Italian 🇯🇵 Japanese 🇰🇷 Korean 🇱🇻 Latvian 🇱🇹 Lithuanian 🇲🇰 Macedonian 🇲🇾 Malay 🇳🇴 Norwegian 🇵🇱 Polish 🇵🇹 Portuguese 🇧🇷 Portuguese (Brazil) 🇷🇴 Romanian 🇷🇺 Russian 🇷🇸 Serbian 🇱🇰 Sinhala 🇸🇰 Slovak 🇸🇮 Slovenian 🇪🇸 Spanish 🇲🇽 Spanish (Mexico) 🇸🇪 Swedish 🇮🇳 Tamil 🇹🇭 Thai 🇹🇷 Turkish 🇺🇦 Ukrainian 🇻🇳 Vietnamese 🇳🇬 Yoruba

Looking for a language we don’t support yet? You can help us out by translating the strings You can help us out by translating the strings in this form

How to change your form language

Settings tab of your published form. Select a language from the dropdown menu and click Save changes . You can change your form language in thetab of your published form. Select a language from the dropdown menu and click

If you can edit the text in your form, such as a question title, you should type it in the desired language because translations do not apply to text you can modify. For text we provide automatically, such as error messages, you can use the language setting to translate.

RTL (right-to-left) text support

RTL text support increases the accessibility and usability of your form for a wider audience. RTL support is available for the following languages:

Arabic

Hebrew

Yoruba

When you select one of these languages, the Text direction setting will appear. Choose the text direction and click Save changes .

