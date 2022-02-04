Help center
Supported languages

 
Tally supports 50+ languages to translate default form text. The translations apply to text that can’t be customized by the form creator, such as error messages, closed-form messages, and the default Thank you page.
 
notion image
 
Supported languagesHow to change your form languageRTL (right-to-left) text supportCreate multilingual forms

Supported languages

  • 🇿🇦 Afrikaans
  • 🇸🇦 Arabic
  • 🇧🇩 Bengali
  • 🇧🇬 Bulgarian
  • 🏳️  Catalan
  • 🇨🇳 Chinese (Simplified)
  • 🇹🇼 Chinese (Traditional)
  • 🇭🇷 Croatian
  • 🇨🇿 Czech
  • 🇩🇰 Danish
  • 🇳🇱 Dutch
  • 🇺🇸 English
  • 🇪🇪 Estonian
  • 🏳️  Euskara
  • 🇮🇷 Farsi
  • 🇵🇭 Filipino
  • 🇫🇮 Finnish
  • 🇫🇷 French
  • 🇬🇪  Georgian
  • 🇩🇪 German
  • 🇬🇷 Greek
  • 🇮🇱 Hebrew
  • 🇮🇳 Hindi
  • 🇭🇺 Hungarian
  • 🇮🇸 Icelandic
  • 🇮🇩  Indonesian
  • 🇮🇪  Irish Gaelic
  • 🇮🇹 Italian
  • 🇯🇵 Japanese
  • 🇰🇷 Korean
  • 🇱🇻  Latvian
  • 🇱🇹  Lithuanian
  • 🇲🇰 Macedonian
  • 🇲🇾  Malay
  • 🇳🇴 Norwegian
  • 🇵🇱 Polish
  • 🇵🇹 Portuguese
 
  • 🇧🇷 Portuguese (Brazil)
  • 🇷🇴 Romanian
  • 🇷🇺 Russian
  • 🇷🇸 Serbian
  • 🇱🇰  Sinhala
  • 🇸🇰 Slovak
  • 🇸🇮 Slovenian
  • 🇪🇸 Spanish
  • 🇲🇽 Spanish (Mexico)
  • 🇸🇪 Swedish
  • 🇮🇳 Tamil
  • 🇹🇭 Thai
  • 🇹🇷 Turkish
  • 🇺🇦 Ukrainian
  • 🇻🇳 Vietnamese
  • 🇳🇬 Yoruba
 
 
Looking for a language we don’t support yet? You can help us out by translating the strings in this form.
 

How to change your form language

You can change your form language in the Settings tab of your published form. Select a language from the dropdown menu and click Save changes.
 
notion image
 
If you can edit the text in your form, such as a question title, you should type it in the desired language because translations do not apply to text you can modify. For text we provide automatically, such as error messages, you can use the language setting to translate.
 

RTL (right-to-left) text support

RTL text support increases the accessibility and usability of your form for a wider audience. RTL support is available for the following languages:
  • Arabic
  • Hebrew
  • Yoruba
 
notion image
When you select one of these languages, the Text direction setting will appear. Choose the text direction and click Save changes.
notion image
 

Create multilingual forms

Looking for a way to translate your forms into multiple languages? This tutorial shows you how to create multilingual forms with Tally and Weglot.
How to create multilingual forms using Weglot
 
 
 
 