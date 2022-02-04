Tally supports 50+ languages to translate default form text. The translations apply to text that can’t be customized by the form creator, such as error messages, closed-form messages, and the default Thank you page.
Supported languagesHow to change your form languageRTL (right-to-left) text supportCreate multilingual forms
Supported languages
- 🇿🇦 Afrikaans
- 🇸🇦 Arabic
- 🇧🇩 Bengali
- 🇧🇬 Bulgarian
- 🏳️ Catalan
- 🇨🇳 Chinese (Simplified)
- 🇹🇼 Chinese (Traditional)
- 🇭🇷 Croatian
- 🇨🇿 Czech
- 🇩🇰 Danish
- 🇳🇱 Dutch
- 🇺🇸 English
- 🇪🇪 Estonian
- 🏳️ Euskara
- 🇮🇷 Farsi
- 🇵🇭 Filipino
- 🇫🇮 Finnish
- 🇫🇷 French
- 🇬🇪 Georgian
- 🇩🇪 German
- 🇬🇷 Greek
- 🇮🇱 Hebrew
- 🇮🇳 Hindi
- 🇭🇺 Hungarian
- 🇮🇸 Icelandic
- 🇮🇩 Indonesian
- 🇮🇪 Irish Gaelic
- 🇮🇹 Italian
- 🇯🇵 Japanese
- 🇰🇷 Korean
- 🇱🇻 Latvian
- 🇱🇹 Lithuanian
- 🇲🇰 Macedonian
- 🇲🇾 Malay
- 🇳🇴 Norwegian
- 🇵🇱 Polish
- 🇵🇹 Portuguese
- 🇧🇷 Portuguese (Brazil)
- 🇷🇴 Romanian
- 🇷🇺 Russian
- 🇷🇸 Serbian
- 🇱🇰 Sinhala
- 🇸🇰 Slovak
- 🇸🇮 Slovenian
- 🇪🇸 Spanish
- 🇲🇽 Spanish (Mexico)
- 🇸🇪 Swedish
- 🇮🇳 Tamil
- 🇹🇭 Thai
- 🇹🇷 Turkish
- 🇺🇦 Ukrainian
- 🇻🇳 Vietnamese
- 🇳🇬 Yoruba
Looking for a language we don’t support yet? You can help us out by translating the strings in this form.
How to change your form language
You can change your form language in the
Settings tab of your published form. Select a language from the dropdown menu and click
Save changes.
If you can edit the text in your form, such as a question title, you should type it in the desired language because translations do not apply to text you can modify. For text we provide automatically, such as error messages, you can use the language setting to translate.
RTL (right-to-left) text support
RTL text support increases the accessibility and usability of your form for a wider audience. RTL support is available for the following languages:
- Arabic
- Hebrew
- Yoruba
When you select one of these languages, the
Text direction setting will appear. Choose the text direction and click
Save changes.
Create multilingual forms
Looking for a way to translate your forms into multiple languages? This tutorial shows you how to create multilingual forms with Tally and Weglot.