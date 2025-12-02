Are you searching for a way to translate your forms into multiple languages? Tally doesn’t offer this feature yet, but you can easily set up translations with Weglot

What you’ll need to get started:

1. Create a Tally form

Next, connect your Tally form to a custom (sub)domain . This is a Tally Pro feature which you’ll need later on to get access to the code injection box of your form.

Click Save Changes after connecting your form to your custom domain.

2. Create an account on Weglot

You can manage and view all your translations through this account. Create your Weglot account here

3. Select “Other” as your “Website Technology”

Choose "Other" as your "Website Technology".

4. Choose the “JavaScript Integration” option

You should receive a validation email in the account with which you signed up.

After validating your email, you will be redirected to the Weglot setup page, as shown below. Scroll down to the end of the form and click on “Use JavaScript integration”.

5. Add your new languages

You’ll then be prompted to enter the original language of your form and the new language(s) you want to translate and display your form into. Click Next .

6. Copy and paste the code

Copy the code below (not the one that appears in the Weglot instructions) and replace “YOUR_API_KEY” with the one found in your Weglot setup settings

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.weglot.com/weglot.min.js"></script> <script> Weglot.initialize({ api_key: 'YOUR_API_KEY', }); Weglot.on('languageChanged', function (lang, prevLang) { const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search); const currentLang = urlParams.get('lang'); if (lang === prevLang || lang === currentLang) { return; } const url = new URL(window.location.href); url.searchParams.set('lang', lang); window.location.href = url.href; }); </script>

Open your Custom domains in the Tally dashboard and click : to open the page settings of your custom domain.

Then paste it into the code injection box of your custom Tally domain. Click Save changes .

7. Adjust the App settings in Weglot

Add Dynamic . Type .tally-app in the Selector field and give the selector a description (’Tally app’ in this example). In Weglot go to App settings and click. Typein the Selector field and give the selector a description (’Tally app’ in this example).

8. Your form is now translated!

You’ve now successfully translated your form using Weglot. Visit your custom domain, and you’ll see a language switcher at the bottom right of your form (it may take a few minutes to appear). You can also change its position or design - check out this guide to find out how.

Weglot provides you with the first round of automatic translation. To view them, log in to your Weglot account and then go to " Translations ". Here, you can review and manually edit all your translations.

7. Form submissions

The hidden field lang will show the language your respondent has chosen in your Tally form submissions.