How to create multilingual forms using Weglot

 
Are you searching for a way to translate your forms into multiple languages? Tally doesn’t offer this feature yet, but you can easily set up translations with Weglot.
 
notion image
What you’ll need to get started:
A Tally Pro account
A custom subdomain
Code injection
A Weglot account (pricing)
 
1. Create a Tally form

Start by creating your Tally form and insert a hidden field by typing /hidden and name it lang. Click Publish.
notion image
Next, connect your Tally form to a custom (sub)domain. This is a Tally Pro feature which you’ll need later on to get access to the code injection box of your form.
notion image
Click Save Changes after connecting your form to your custom domain.
 

2. Create an account on Weglot

You can manage and view all your translations through this account. Create your Weglot account here.
 

3. Select “Other” as your “Website Technology”

Choose "Other" as your "Website Technology".
notion image
 

4. Choose the “JavaScript Integration” option

You should receive a validation email in the account with which you signed up.
After validating your email, you will be redirected to the Weglot setup page, as shown below. Scroll down to the end of the form and click on “Use JavaScript integration”.
notion image
 

5. Add your new languages

You’ll then be prompted to enter the original language of your form and the new language(s) you want to translate and display your form into. Click Next.
notion image
 

6. Copy and paste the code

Copy the code below (not the one that appears in the Weglot instructions) and replace “YOUR_API_KEY” with the one found in your Weglot setup settings.
 
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.weglot.com/weglot.min.js"></script>
<script>
    Weglot.initialize({
        api_key: 'YOUR_API_KEY',
    });

		Weglot.on('languageChanged', function (lang, prevLang) {
		  const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
		  const currentLang = urlParams.get('lang');
		
		  if (lang === prevLang || lang === currentLang) {
		    return;
		  }
		
		  const url = new URL(window.location.href);
		  url.searchParams.set('lang', lang);
		  window.location.href = url.href;
		});
</script>
 
Open your Custom domains in the Tally dashboard and click : to open the page settings of your custom domain.
notion image
Then paste it into the code injection box of your custom Tally domain. Click Save changes.
notion image

7. Adjust the App settings in Weglot

In Weglot go to App settings and click Add Dynamic. Type .tally-app in the Selector field and give the selector a description (’Tally app’ in this example).
notion image
 

8. Your form is now translated!

You’ve now successfully translated your form using Weglot. Visit your custom domain, and you’ll see a language switcher at the bottom right of your form (it may take a few minutes to appear). You can also change its position or design - check out this guide to find out how.
notion image
Weglot provides you with the first round of automatic translation. To view them, log in to your Weglot account and then go to " Translations". Here, you can review and manually edit all your translations.
 

7. Form submissions

The hidden field lang will show the language your respondent has chosen in your Tally form submissions.
notion image
 
ℹ️
Need help with Weglot?
You can contact the Weglot support team here.