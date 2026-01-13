You can use URL parameters to pass data into hidden fields in your form. This lets you include information you already have in the form URL, helping you personalize the respondent’s experience and gain more detailed insights from your results.

Hidden fields are available for free to all Tally users.

What is a hidden field?

A hidden field lets you track respondents and use already collected data to personalize your forms. It’s invisible to anyone filling out a form but lets you gather and use data effectively.

Some examples may include:

Track the traffic source of your respondent (social media, triggers on your website, or other)

Pass on information about your respondent to your responses (like name or email address)

Mention information in your form, such as your respondent’s name, using answer piping

Prefill the input fields on your form

Pass on UTM parameters to track marketing campaigns

Create a hidden field

Open your form editor and type /hidden to insert a Hidden field block.

Add the hidden fields you want to pass on to your form. You can add as many hidden field blocks as you like. If you want to add your respondent's name and traffic source, add two hidden field blocks and name them, for example, 'name' and 'ref'.

Finish your form and Publish it. Find your form’s URL in the share tab.

When you are ready to share the form, add the parameters and corresponding values to your URL before sharing the link. There are two ways to add the parameters:

Manually: add the variable to your form URL before sharing your form.

Automated: use any CRM system (such as Salesforce) or email automation tool (such as Mailchimp or ActiveCampaign) to populate your data, so your respondents automatically receive a customized URL with the correct data.

? . When adding multiple fields, separate them with & . For example, if your respondent’s name is Marie and the traffic source is email, the URL would look like this: ?name=Marie&ref=email The first hidden field should start with. When adding multiple fields, separate them with. For example, if your respondent’s name is Marie and the traffic source is email, the URL would look like this: https://tally.so/r/nPA50m

Hidden fields in form results

You will find the hidden fields and corresponding answers in the Submissions tab after respondents submit your form.

Mention a hidden field

Hidden fields in an embedded form

Hidden fields guides

To learn about using hidden fields with popular CRM systems and email automation tools, take a look at our guides: