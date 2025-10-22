We provide unlimited forms, submissions, and everything you need to create professional forms and surveys — all free of charge as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines. In need of that little bit extra? Our Pro and Business plan offer empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators.
✔ Create unlimited forms for free
✔ Collect unlimited submissions for free
✔ Add free logic and calculations
✔ Customize your form for free
Create a free form, no sign-up required. Keep an eye on our roadmap, we’re shipping new features every day or request your missing feature here.
Unlimited forms and submissions, for free.
Unlimited forms Create and store as many forms as you need.
Unlimited submissions Collect as many responses as you need.
Collect any type of data, for free.
Contact info Collect names, addresses, phone numbers, emails & links.
Date & Time Allow respondents easily select date and time.
Craft intelligent forms, for free.
Close forms On a scheduled date, set a response limit or custom close message.
Make forms uniquely yours, for free.
Images Add a logo, cover image and embed visuals.
Multi-page forms Create a single-page or multi-page form.
Text formatting Add highlights, URLs, headings or dividers.
Share with your audience, for free.
Connect your favorite tools, for free.
Analyze results, for free.
Tally Pro
Tally Pro offers empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators. No hidden costs as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines.
✔️ $29/month or $290/year
✔️ Cancel anytime
Advanced form customization Customize form layout, inputs, and buttons directly in your form.
Custom email domains Send email notifications from your custom domain.
Customize form link preview Change the form’s OG image, favicon, title and description.
Tally Business
Unlock advanced tools for your company with Tally Business. Enjoy access to powerful features—designed for teams that need more control and flexibility.
✔️ $89/month or $890/year (2 months off)
✔️ Access to Tally Pro features
✔️ Cancel anytime
Control submission data retention Automatically delete form submissions after a set period to comply with privacy frameworks.
Compare Tally to other form builders out there.