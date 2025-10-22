Tally

Tally Features

We provide unlimited forms, submissions, and everything you need to create professional forms and surveys — all free of charge as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines. In need of that little bit extra? Our Pro and Business plan offer empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators.
 
✔ Create unlimited forms for free
✔ Collect unlimited submissions for free
✔ Add free logic and calculations
✔ Customize your form for free
 
notion image
 
Create a free form, no sign-up required. Keep an eye on our roadmap, we’re shipping new features every day or request your missing feature here.
Unlimited forms and submissions, for free.

Unlimited forms Create and store as many forms as you need.
Unlimited submissions Collect as many responses as you need.
Collect any type of data, for free.

Contact info Collect names, addresses, phone numbers, emails & links.
Accept payments Create checkout forms without code using Stripe.
Signatures Accept e-signatures and streamline contract signing.
page icon
Rate & rank Capture opinions using visually simple ratings, scales, and rankings.
File uploads (10MB) Collect images, PDFs, video and audio files.
Date & Time Allow respondents easily select date and time.
See all input types
 
 

Craft intelligent forms, for free.

Conditional logic Build dynamic forms that adapt based on inputs or external data.
Calculator Use variables to create dynamic content and calculate values.
Hidden fields Pass user data to your form with URL parameters.
Answer piping Mention answers to personalize your form.
Self email notifications Get notified for new form submissions with email alerts.
Pre-populate fields Pre-fill fields with data you already have about respondents.
Redirect on completion Forward respondents to another web page.
page icon
Randomize answers Avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.
reCAPTCHA Protect your forms from spam and bots with reCAPTCHA.
Close forms On a scheduled date, set a response limit or custom close message.
Prevent duplicate submissions Allow only one submission based on a unique identifier.
Password protect forms Add a password to protect your forms from unauthorized access.
Respondent’s country Automatically derive the country from respondents’ IP address.
API access Programmatically create, update or delete forms and submissions.
Make forms uniquely yours, for free.

or choose from 100 templates
Column layout Display content side-by-side using columns.
Images Add a logo, cover image and embed visuals.
Embed online content Embed YouTube, Calendly, Maps, and more.
Multi-page forms Create a single-page or multi-page form.
40+ languages Translate the default form messages worldwide.
Custom thank you screen Give the last page of your form a personal touch.
Text formatting Add highlights, URLs, headings or dividers.
Customize your form design Take the design of your form to the next level.
Form Version History Restore form versions from the past 7 days.
Share with your audience, for free.

Embed Seamlessly embed your forms into your website or Notion.
Popup Create an eye-catching popup form for your website in seconds.
Connect your favorite tools, for free.

Notion Send your Tally form submissions to Notion.
Slack Send your Tally form submissions to Slack.
Airtable Send your Tally form submissions to Airtable.
Google Sheets Export Tally form submissions to Google Sheets.
Zapier Connect Tally to 2.000+ web apps with Zapier.
Make Automate your workflows with Tally and Make.
Coda Send submissions to Coda and visualize results.
Webhooks Send submissions to a URL or web app.
Integrately Automate processes by connecting APIs.
Pipedream Run workflows with 1000s of triggers.
Discord Send your Tally form submissions to Discord
Analyze results, for free.

Form Visit Analytics Track key metrics, such as visits, visit duration, and traffic sources.
Tally Pro

Tally Pro offers empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators. No hidden costs as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines.
 
✔️ $29/month or $290/year
✔️ Cancel anytime
 
notion image
 
Remove Tally Branding Have your forms seamlessly represent your brand.
Custom domains Connect your Tally forms to your own (sub)domain.
Invite team members Invite unlimited team members to your organization.
Workspaces Group related forms and manage access rights with workspaces.
Advanced form customization Customize form layout, inputs, and buttons directly in your form.
Custom CSS Fully control the design of your forms with custom CSS.
Email notifications Customize email alerts upon form submission to yourself and others.
Custom email domains Send email notifications from your custom domain.
Form Version History Restore form versions up to 30 days.
Unlimited file uploads Remove the 10 MB file size limit on all file uploads.
Customize form link preview Change the form’s OG image, favicon, title and description.
page icon
Code injection Access code injection via your custom subdomain.
Partial submissions Capture unfinished form responses before respondents submit.
Drop-off analytics Improve completion rates by identifying drop-off points.
Google Analytics Track traffic sources and form conversions with GA4.
Make Pixel Track visitor activity and measure your ads with Make Pixel.
Tally Business

Unlock advanced tools for your company with Tally Business. Enjoy access to powerful features—designed for teams that need more control and flexibility.
✔️ $89/month or $890/year (2 months off)
✔️ Access to Tally Pro features
✔️ Cancel anytime
 
notion image
Control submission data retention Automatically delete form submissions after a set period to comply with privacy frameworks.
Verify emails Verify email addresses from form respondents, improving the reliability of your data.
Form Version History Restore form versions up to 90 days.
Compare Tally to other form builders out there.
