Use our Slack integration to get instantly notified when someone completes your Tally forms with the latest form submissions shared directly in Slack. The Slack integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

The Slack integration works by sending form submission notifications to a designated Slack channel or direct message anytime a form response is received. You can customize notifications to only include key details or a full copy of the response.

1. Connect to Slack

You can find the Slack integration in the Integrations tab of your published form.

Click Connect to set up the integration. When prompted, click Log in to Slack .

Sign in to your Slack workspace and click Continue . Then, enter your Slack credentials using one of the sign-in methods and click the Allow button to grant Tally permission to access your workspace.

2. Choose a channel

First, give your connection a name or description in the first field. This is for your internal use. You may find it useful if you have multiple Slack integrations.

Then, select your Slack workspace or press the + icon to connect a new workspace.

You can send Tally form submissions to a public channel, private channel, or a direct message. Use the dropdown to make your selection.

Public channel

Open the dropdown menu to browse your Slack channels.

Private channel

Open your private channel in the Slack app

Click the channel name in the conversation header

Select the Integrations tab and click on Add an App

Search for ‘Tally Forms’ and click the Add button

In Tally, click the refresh button on the right of the channels dropdown to see the private channel.

Direct message

Open or create a group direct message (DM) in Slack.

In the To: field, type ‘Tally Forms’ and select the app from the list.

Click Enter or simply add your first message in the chat input field

In Tally, click the refresh button on the right of the channels dropdown to see the DM.

If you don't see a channel or DM, you need to invite Tally's Slack bot to the conversation by typing /invite @Tally_Forms in the Slack channel or DM.

3. Customize your message

By default, @All answers automatically adds all input, hidden and calculated fields that are not empty. You can add or remove any text you want the message to show. Type @ to insert particular form data.

How to format text

Slack allows mrkdwn formatting options to structure your text or create useful visual highlights.

Markdown Result *bold* will produce bold text _italic_ will produce italicized text ~strike~ will produce strikethrough text `code` will produce highlighted code > quote will produce text as a block quote

How to mention users

To mention a user, you need to provide their user ID in the following syntax:

Hey <@U024BE7LH>, could you follow up?

To retrieve a specific user’s ID: Click on their profile image Select View full profile Click on the ⋮ icon Select Copy member ID

Text containing the user-mention syntax will be automatically converted to the display name of the user.

How to mention groups

To mention a user group, you need to provide the group ID in the following syntax:

Hey <!subteam^SAZ94GDB8>, take a look at the submission.

!subteam^ is a literal string that should not change, but SAZ94GDB8 , in the example above, should be replaced with the actual user group ID.

You can retrieve a specific user group's ID from the URL shown when viewing its profile (highlighted here).

Text containing the user group mention syntax will be automatically converted to show the user group’s name.

4. The result

The default Slack message will look like the example below. Click Open in Tally to open your form in your Tally dashboard.

If your submissions don’t sync correctly, you can view the sync submission logs and their status by clicking 🕓 next to your integration connection in your published form settings.

Why people rely on the Slack integration

Teams use the Slack integration because it solves a simple but very common problem. Slack is where everyone communicates, but it is not where you want people submitting structured information. Threads get messy, details go missing, screenshots disappear and you end up chasing colleagues for the info you need.

Tally gives you a clean way to collect that information first. The Slack integration delivers every submission instantly to the channel where the team works. That means no digging in dashboards, no searching through DMs and no delays when something requires quick action. Responses arrive fully organized, right in front of the people who need them, so decisions get made faster and nothing slips through the cracks.

In short, teams use this integration because it brings structure to the noisy place where work actually happens. It keeps everyone aligned, responsive and informed without adding any extra tools or complexity.