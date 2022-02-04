While Jotform offers a vast template library, unlimited forms and submissions are locked behind pricey plans.
Tally gives you unlimited forms and submissions for free*, plus the power to fully customize your forms without breaking the bank.
Jotform's templates or Tally's flexibility: What's right for you?
Jotform, with 15+ years in the market, is known for its vast library of form templates and integrations. It's a go-to choice for many companies looking for industry-specific, ready-made forms. But if you're looking for more than just templates, you'll find that Tally offers greater flexibility and features without the limitations.
Our free plan includes unlimited forms, submissions, and questions. For advanced needs like team collaboration, advanced customization, or workspaces, our Tally Pro plan offers these features (and many others) without an expensive enterprise upgrade. For additional features, such as email verification and controlling data retention, you can upgrade to Tally Business.
* Subject to our fair use policy guidelines.
How do Tally and Jotform compare?
Features
Tally
Jotform
Unlimited forms
✅ Free
✅ Enterprise plan ($59+)
Unlimited responses
✅ Free
✅ Enterprise plan ($59+)
Unlimited questions
✅ Free
❌
Multi-page forms
✅ Free
✅ Free
Column layout
✅ Free
✅ Free
Form design (font, colors, background)
✅ Free
✅ Free
Add a logo or cover image
✅ Free
✅ Free
Text formatting
✅ Free
✅ Free
Form templates
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed images and video
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed audio, maps, online files & more
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed forms online
✅ Free
✅ Free
Close forms on limit or date
✅ Free
✅ Free
Prevent duplicate submissions
✅ Free
✅ Free
Receive file uploads
✅ Free for 10MB/file
✅ Free for 1GB/submission
Conditional logic
✅ Free
✅ Free
Accept payments
✅ Free
✅ Free up to 10 payments/mo
Answer piping
✅ Free
✅ Free
Hidden fields
✅ Free
✅ Free
Calculations
✅ Free
✅ Free
Custom Thank You screens
✅ Free
✅ Free
Multiple language support
✅ Free
✅ Free
RTL (right-to-left) support
✅ Free
✅ Free
Redirect on completion
✅ Free
✅ Free
Self email notifications
✅ Free
✅ Free
Respondent email notifications
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Send email notifications from a custom domain
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
reCAPTCHA
✅ Free
✅ Free
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
✅ Free
✅ Free
Password-protected forms
✅ Free
✅ Free
Country detection
✅ Free
✅ Free
Email verification
✅ $89/mo
✅ Free
Airtable integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Make integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Notion integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Slack integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Webhooks
✅ Free
✅ Free
API access
✅ Free
✅ limits correspond to the submission limits
Zapier integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Google Analytics integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Meta Pixel integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Removal of branding
✅ $29/mo
✅ $39/mo
Custom domains
✅ $29/mo
✅ Enterprise plan ($59+)
Custom link preview
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free (only form title and preview image)
Code injection
✅ $29/mo
❌
Unlimited file uploads
✅ $29/mo
✅ Enterprise plan ($59+)
No commission on payments
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free up to 10 payments/mo
Team collaboration
✅ $29/mo — unlimited
✅ Enterprise plan ($59+)
Workspaces
✅ $29/mo
✅ Enterprise plan ($59+)
Custom CSS
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free for Classic forms (not Card forms)
Partial submissions
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free, draft access via links or Jotform account
Submissions data retention
✅ $89/mo
❌
Form visit analytics
✅ Free
✅ Free
Drop-off analytics
✅ $29/mo
❌
Form version history
✅ Free
✅ Free
Why choose Tally over Jotform?
Tally
Tally offers unlimited forms and responses for free, including most advanced features.
For additional business features, Tally Pro is available for $29/month or Tally Business for $89/month. Unlike Jotform, which requires an enterprise plan for team collaboration and custom domains, Tally Pro includes these features.
But if you don't need them, our free plan still covers most features and lets you create unlimited forms.
Jotform
Jotform's free plan lets you test out most features with up to five forms and 100 monthly submissions. However, to increase form and submission limits, you’ll likely need to upgrade.
The cheapest paid plan ($39/month) removes Jotform branding and raises limits to 25 forms and 1,000 monthly submissions. Jotform's plan upgrades focus mainly on raising usage limits rather than adding features.
Tally
Tally's interface is clean, modern, and intuitive. To add new elements, simply type in the editor or click. The distraction-free editor makes creating and arranging form blocks effortless.
Tally keeps form settings and integrations in dedicated, easy-to-find areas. This lets you focus on building your forms without unnecessary complexity.
Jotform
Jotform uses a drag-and-drop interface with useful pre-formatted elements, like address blocks. You can customize individual elements by double-clicking them.
While comprehensive, Jotform's interface can be overwhelming. It groups respondent and account widgets, making it harder to differentiate between form elements and administrative tools like Google Analytics.
Tally
Our intuitive editor lets you create professional forms without the clutter of outdated templates or confusing interfaces.
From conditional logic to calculated fields and unlimited electronic signatures, Tally's free plan has powerful tools for building tailored forms. And team collaboration? Tally’s Pro plan makes it easy to add team members and create dedicated workspaces.
Jotform
Jotform excels at creating professional-looking business forms, such as order forms or booking systems, right out of the box.
Form customization is possible, especially with CSS knowledge, but options for an on-brand experience may be limited. Some users have also reported functionality issues with certain widgets, potentially impacting the reliability of more complex forms.
Do more with Tally
You'll find that upgrading to Jotform’s paid plans—ranging from $39 to $129 per month—doesn't give you many more form features, just branding removal and higher form, submission, and storage limits. Tally, on the other hand, offers more advanced features upfront—and for free.
If you need that little bit extra, you can upgrade to unlock even more. Here are just some of the features Tally offers:
Templates designed for you
Start from scratch or explore templates specifically created for your use case.
FAQs
Is Jotform free?
Jotform offers a free tier with limited features and several paid plans. The paid plans start at $39/month and go up to $129/month, with an enterprise option for custom pricing. Each tier increases limits on forms, monthly submissions, storage, form views, and other features. Higher plans mainly increase your limits, rather than add new features.
What is Jotform used for?
Jotform is primarily used to create business-oriented forms and surveys. Its extensive template library covers many industries, offering ready-made order forms, booking systems, customer surveys, contact forms, event registrations, payment collection, and more.
Can Jotform take payments?
Yes, Jotform can take payments. It integrates with 40 payment processors, including popular options like PayPal, Stripe, and Square. However, payment submissions are limited based on your plan: the free plan allows 10 payment submissions per month, the $39/month plan allows 100, the $49/month plan allows 250, and the $129/month plan allows 1000 payment submissions per month.
Can I add custom CSS to Jotform?
Yes, you can add custom CSS to Jotform, but with limitation. You can only apply it to forms using the classic layout, and not to multi-page forms (called “Cards”). If you already have a multi-page form, you’ll need to switch back to the classic layout before injecting CSS code.
Does Jotform have team features?
Yes, but only on the enterprise plan, making team collaboration inaccessible for smaller businesses. In contrast, Tally includes team features with unlimited members in its $29/month Tally Pro plan, offering a more affordable option for collaborative work.
Can you save partial Jotform submissions?
Yes, Jotform offers a "Save and Continue Later" feature for partial submissions, but it has limitations. Users need to actively save their progress or enable autosave for multipage forms. However, some users report that incomplete submissions are not easily retrievable unless explicitly saved.