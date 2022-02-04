While Jotform offers a vast template library, unlimited forms and submissions are locked behind pricey plans. Tally gives you unlimited forms and submissions for free*, plus the power to fully customize your forms without breaking the bank. Try out Tally, it’s free

Jotform's templates or Tally's flexibility: What's right for you?

Jotform , with 15+ years in the market, is known for its vast library of form templates and integrations. It's a go-to choice for many companies looking for industry-specific, ready-made forms. But if you're looking for more than just templates, you'll find that Tally offers greater flexibility and features without the limitations.

How do Tally and Jotform compare?

Features Tally Jotform Unlimited forms ✅ Free ✅ Enterprise plan ($59+) Unlimited responses ✅ Free ✅ Enterprise plan ($59+) Unlimited questions ✅ Free ❌ Multi-page forms ✅ Free ✅ Free Column layout ✅ Free ✅ Free Form design (font, colors, background) ✅ Free ✅ Free Add a logo or cover image ✅ Free ✅ Free Text formatting ✅ Free ✅ Free Form templates ✅ Free ✅ Free Embed images and video ✅ Free ✅ Free Embed audio, maps, online files & more ✅ Free ✅ Free Embed forms online ✅ Free ✅ Free Close forms on limit or date ✅ Free ✅ Free Prevent duplicate submissions ✅ Free ✅ Free Receive file uploads ✅ Free for 10MB/file ✅ Free for 1GB/submission Conditional logic ✅ Free ✅ Free Accept payments ✅ Free ✅ Free up to 10 payments/mo Answer piping ✅ Free ✅ Free Hidden fields ✅ Free ✅ Free Calculations ✅ Free ✅ Free Custom Thank You screens ✅ Free ✅ Free Multiple language support ✅ Free ✅ Free RTL (right-to-left) support ✅ Free ✅ Free Redirect on completion ✅ Free ✅ Free Self email notifications ✅ Free ✅ Free Respondent email notifications ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Send email notifications from a custom domain ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free reCAPTCHA ✅ Free ✅ Free Two-factor authentication (2FA) ✅ Free ✅ Free Password-protected forms ✅ Free ✅ Free Country detection ✅ Free ✅ Free Email verification ✅ $89/mo ✅ Free Airtable integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Make integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Notion integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Slack integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Webhooks ✅ Free ✅ Free API access ✅ Free ✅ limits correspond to the submission limits Zapier integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Google Analytics integration ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Meta Pixel integration ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Removal of branding ✅ $29/mo ✅ $39/mo Custom domains ✅ $29/mo ✅ Enterprise plan ($59+) Custom link preview ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free (only form title and preview image) Code injection ✅ $29/mo ❌ Unlimited file uploads ✅ $29/mo ✅ Enterprise plan ($59+) No commission on payments ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free up to 10 payments/mo Team collaboration ✅ $29/mo — unlimited ✅ Enterprise plan ($59+) Workspaces ✅ $29/mo ✅ Enterprise plan ($59+) Custom CSS ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free for Classic forms (not Card forms) Partial submissions ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free, draft access via links or Jotform account Submissions data retention ✅ $89/mo ❌ Form visit analytics ✅ Free ✅ Free Drop-off analytics ✅ $29/mo ❌ Form version history ✅ Free ✅ Free

Why choose Tally over Jotform?

Pricing Tally Tally offers unlimited forms and responses for free, including most advanced features. For additional business features, Tally Pro is available for $29/month or Tally Business for $89/month. Unlike Jotform, which requires an enterprise plan for team collaboration and custom domains , Tally Pro includes these features. But if you don't need them, our free plan still covers most features and lets you create unlimited forms. Jotform Jotform's free plan lets you test out most features with up to five forms and 100 monthly submissions. However, to increase form and submission limits, you’ll likely need to upgrade. The cheapest paid plan ($39/month) removes Jotform branding and raises limits to 25 forms and 1,000 monthly submissions. Jotform's plan upgrades focus mainly on raising usage limits rather than adding features.

Interface Tally Tally's interface is clean, modern, and intuitive. To add new elements, simply type in the editor or click. The distraction-free editor makes creating and arranging form blocks effortless. Tally keeps form settings and integrations in dedicated, easy-to-find areas. This lets you focus on building your forms without unnecessary complexity. Jotform Jotform uses a drag-and-drop interface with useful pre-formatted elements, like address blocks. You can customize individual elements by double-clicking them. While comprehensive, Jotform's interface can be overwhelming. It groups respondent and account widgets, making it harder to differentiate between form elements and administrative tools like Google Analytics.

Features Tally Our intuitive editor lets you create professional forms without the clutter of outdated templates or confusing interfaces. From conditional logic to calculated fields and unlimited electronic signatures, Tally's free plan has powerful tools for building tailored forms. And team collaboration? Tally’s Pro plan makes it easy to add team members and create dedicated workspaces. Jotform Jotform excels at creating professional-looking business forms, such as order forms or booking systems, right out of the box. Form customization is possible, especially with CSS knowledge, but options for an on-brand experience may be limited. Some users have also reported functionality issues with certain widgets, potentially impacting the reliability of more complex forms.

FAQs

Is Jotform free?

Jotform offers a free tier with limited features and several paid plans. The paid plans start at $39/month and go up to $129/month, with an enterprise option for custom pricing. Each tier increases limits on forms, monthly submissions, storage, form views, and other features. Higher plans mainly increase your limits, rather than add new features.

What is Jotform used for?

Jotform is primarily used to create business-oriented forms and surveys. Its extensive template library covers many industries, offering ready-made order forms, booking systems, customer surveys, contact forms, event registrations, payment collection, and more.

Can Jotform take payments?

Yes, Jotform can take payments. It integrates with 40 payment processors, including popular options like PayPal, Stripe, and Square. However, payment submissions are limited based on your plan: the free plan allows 10 payment submissions per month, the $39/month plan allows 100, the $49/month plan allows 250, and the $129/month plan allows 1000 payment submissions per month.

Can I add custom CSS to Jotform?

Yes, you can add custom CSS to Jotform, but with limitation. You can only apply it to forms using the classic layout, and not to multi-page forms (called “Cards”). If you already have a multi-page form, you’ll need to switch back to the classic layout before injecting CSS code.

Does Jotform have team features?

Yes, but only on the enterprise plan, making team collaboration inaccessible for smaller businesses. In contrast, Tally includes team features with unlimited members in its $29/month Tally Pro plan, offering a more affordable option for collaborative work.

Can you save partial Jotform submissions?

Yes, Jotform offers a "Save and Continue Later" feature for partial submissions, but it has limitations. Users need to actively save their progress or enable autosave for multipage forms. However, some users report that incomplete submissions are not easily retrievable unless explicitly saved.