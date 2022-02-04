Looking for a quick way to sell products online? With Tally, you can build payment forms in minutes, and collect payments without a single line of code.

Tally 2.0 update: what changed? Previously, our payment block had its own Pay button that allowed respondents to complete their payment without clicking Submit and completing the form. This resulted in incomplete form submissions for some users. Here's how we've improved our payment block: We removed the Pay button in the new version, and the payment will only happen when the respondent clicks the 'Next' or 'Submit' button. The payment block has been redesigned to look more professional The form name is now included as a description for your payments in Stripe, making it easier to identify payments

What do I need to collect payments?

To use our payment block you need a free or Tally Pro account and a free Stripe account.

Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows individuals and businesses to send and receive payments over the internet. It provides a secure and easy-to-use interface for managing transactions, and is used by many businesses for online payments. Tally integrates with Stripe to enable users to collect payments through our forms.

Payment fees

Tally users can create payment forms on our free plan. Tally charges 5% commission per payment plus the Stripe transaction fee . A Tally Pro account allows you to skip the 5% Tally commission fee.

Plan Pricing Free users 5% + Stripe transaction fee Tally Pro users 0% + Stripe transaction fee

❗ 🇧🇷 Brazil 🇮🇳 India 🇲🇽 Mexico 🇹🇭 Thailand 🇲🇾 Malaysia Stripe doesn’t support application fees for platforms in BE (such as Tally) with connected accounts mentioned in the list below. If you are based in one of these countries, you can remove the application fee charged by Tally by upgrading Tally Pro and collect money with the payment block.

Creating a payment form

Type /payment to insert the payment block.

Insert the price by simply typing the amount (or choose a calculated price , or any other variable from the dropdown menu) and currency of your product. If you don't find the currency you're looking for, don't hesitate to contact us

Click Connect with Stripe . If you are new to Stripe you need to create a (free) Stripe account in order to connect your payment form.

In your published form your respondents will get to see this view where they can securely pay for your product or service.

Payments are processed if your respondent clicks the 'next' or ‘submit’ button in your form.

When the payment is processed and the respondent returns to a previous page in the form, the payment status Payment received will be visible in the form.

View payments

The payment data will be available both in Tally and in Stripe. Credit card details are not stored by Tally for security reasons.

You’ll find the total amount of collected payments per form in your dashboard.

The payment details of each respondent are available in your Tally form Submissions and Summary tab. In the Summary tab and click the ↗️ icon to open payments in Stripe.

In Stripe, you will see the payment and the form name in your Payments tab.

Calculate the price

With Tally's calculated fields you can calculate a price and update your payment form in real time based on your respondents answers. Think of:

Automatically calculating and updating the price in your payment form

Creating a shopping basket on a checkout page

Calculating shipping costs

→ Read more about how to create calculated fields

Templates and tutorials

FAQ

Can I test payments? It is not possible yet to use Stripe’s test cards to test the payment form, but you can upvote this feature here

Can I create invoices for the collected payments? Our Stripe integration does not automatically send a receipt or generate invoices, but Stripe provides options to send receipts to customers after payments and to generate invoices.