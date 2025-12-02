Are you looking for a simple way to build a checkout form you can embed or share directly? With Tally’s payment forms and calculator , you can easily create a checkout form with shopping baskets, apply discounts, automatically update shipping costs, and more.

Checkout form examples

You can create a checkout form from scratch, or take a look at our free templates to get you started quickly. Every template is fully customizable — click the Use this template button to add it to your Tally workspace and edit the content to fit your business needs.

Our checkout form templates include the following:

A sponsorship form with a file upload block for collecting additional materials

A simple checkout form for selling digital products

A combined booking and checkout form for service-based businesses

A donation form for accepting contributions

An advanced checkout flow for product sales with multiple options or variations

How it works

Creating a simple checkout flow with Tally is similar to building any other form. You'll need calculated fields to automatically calculate pricing for your products or services and a payment block to process payments.

This example shows a checkout flow for booking services. Based on the respondent’s selected options, the payment form automatically updates with the correct total at checkout.

Follow the steps below to set up your own custom checkout form.

You can get started with this free template . Or for a more advanced checkout flow with a multi-product order, take a look at this template

Create a form

First, create a new Tally form and add a question block that offers choices and lists your available products or services. In the example above, we used a checkbox, but you can use other question blocks, such as dropdown or multiple choice.

Insert calculated fields

Below your products or services blocks, insert a calculated field and name it (for example ‘Price'). Then, add an initial value as a starting point of your calculation (in this case, '0').

Insert conditional logic

To continue, insert two conditional logic blocks to create your price calculation:

When your respondent chooses 1-hour consultation, add 500 to your calculated price field.

When your respondent chooses strategy session, add 1200 to your calculated price field.

Mention the price

If you want to mention in your calculated price field as a subtotal, just type '@' and choose your calculated field from the dropdown. Make sure to add the currency symbol before the mention.

Create checkout page

Once you’re done setting up your products or services page, you can add a new page for the checkout. Simply type /new below the calculated price fields and select New page .

Here, you can add any fields necessary to collect information about your customers, such as their name and email address.

Add a surcharge

You can automate adding any extra fees to the subtotal amount, such as a flat fee or a percentage.

Add a flat fee

In the example below, we want to add a flat $5 shipping fee. Respondents can select one or more products, and the flat fee will be added to the subtotal only once, regardless of the number of items selected.

For this, insert another conditional logic block and set the $5 fee to be added when product selection isn’t empty. Now, when users select one or more products, the total will automatically calculate the subtotal plus the flat $5 shipping fee.

Add a percentage-based fee

To add a percentage-based fee, you'll need to use the Multiply function. In the example below, we want to add a 20% VAT to the subtotal so users can see the final amount payable, including tax.

To do this, insert another conditional logic block and select Is not empty , followed by Calculate function for your calculated field (’Price’).

Then, choose Multiply as the action and enter the multiplier you need to add your desired percentage. In our example, multiplier is 1.2, which will add 20% to the sum of the selected products and update the subtotal accordingly.

To calculate other surcharge percentages:

Determine the percentage you want to add (such as 20%)

Convert to decimal by dividing by 100 (20/100 = 0.2)

Add that decimal to 1 (1 + 0.2 = 1.2)

The result (1.2) is the multiplier to add in the Multiply field

Apply a discount

To create a discount code, decide on a code customers will need to enter, such as ‘PROMO10’, which gives a 10% discount in our example.

Then, add an additional conditional logic block and multiply your calculated price field with 0.9 when your respondent enters the correct discount code.

To calculate other discount percentages:

Determine the discount percentage (such as 25% off)

Convert to decimal by dividing by 100 (25/100 = 0.25)

Subtract that decimal from 1 (1 - 0.25 = 0.75)

The result (0.75) is the multiplier to add in the Multiply field

If you add a discount code field, make sure it’s not a required field. Otherwise, users won’t be able to continue to the next page unless they add a code in the discount field. Use Is in your conditional logic block to make the code case-sensitive. If you use Contains , the code will not be case-sensitive.

Create checkout page

Once you’ve set up your products or services page, you can add a new page for the checkout. Simply type /new below the calculated price fields and select New page .

Here, you can add any fields necessary to collect information about your customers, such as their names and email addresses.

Insert a payment form

insert a To finish your checkout flow, payment block and choose the calculated field ‘Price’ from the dropdown menu. Connect to your Stripe account and you’re ready to sell!

Add a Thank you page

/thank and selecting ‘Thank’ you page . This is the final page users will see after making their purchase. Add a Thank you page by typingand selecting. This is the final page users will see after making their purchase.

Customize your form

You can customize your form before sharing it by adding your brand colors, changing the font, inserting images, and adding other elements to make it your own.

Share or embed your checkout form