Dropdown

The dropdown question gives a list of options for the respondent to choose from, presented in a drop-down menu. You may use it to provide a structured response format and make it easier for respondents to select an answer from a longer list of options.
Examples of commonly used dropdown questions include questions about age range, occupation, and country of residence.
 
Using a dropdown select in Tally
 
How it worksDropdown settingsBulk insert optionsRandomize optionsAdd placeholder textAdd a default answerMultiple selectionCustomize the dropdownHow to create a dynamic dropdown
 

How it works

Type /dropdown to insert a dropdown question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.
 
notion image
By default, respondents can choose one option from the dropdown list. They can also search through the options by typing in the dropdown box.
 
notion image
 

Dropdown settings

Bulk insert options

If you have a long list of answer options, you can also bulk insert them by opening the block options and selecting Bulk insert options.
 
notion image
 

Randomize options

Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.
 
notion image
 

Add placeholder text

You can add placeholder text to the dropdown instead of a question title using the Placeholder option. Click on the to open block options and enter text in the Placeholder field.
 
Dropdown with placeholder text
Dropdown with placeholder text
Dropdown with a question title
Dropdown with a question title
 

Add a default answer

Pre-select an answer in your dropdown question by using the default answer. Open the block settings by clicking and enable the Default answer toggle.
 
notion image
 

Multiple selection

Turn your dropdown question into a Multi-select question and add a minimum or maximum number of answer options.
 
notion image
 

Customize the dropdown

Use our free customization options or custom CSS (available with a Tally Pro subscription) to customize your form and the dropdown question.
 
notion image
 

How to create a dynamic dropdown

Are you looking for a way to dynamically update the answer options in your dropdown questions from an external source? In this tutorial, we use a combination of Tally and this custom-made Make module to make it happen.
 