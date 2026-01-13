The dropdown question gives a list of options for the respondent to choose from, presented in a drop-down menu. You may use it to provide a structured response format and make it easier for respondents to select an answer from a longer list of options.
Examples of commonly used dropdown questions include questions about age range, occupation, and country of residence.
How it worksDropdown settingsBulk insert optionsRandomize optionsAdd placeholder textAdd a default answerMultiple selectionCustomize the dropdownHow to create a dynamic dropdown
How it works
Type
/dropdown to insert a dropdown question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.
By default, respondents can choose one option from the dropdown list. They can also search through the options by typing in the dropdown box.
Dropdown settings
Bulk insert options
If you have a long list of answer options, you can also bulk insert them by opening the block options and selecting
Bulk insert options.
Randomize options
Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.
Add placeholder text
You can add placeholder text to the dropdown instead of a question title using the
Placeholder option. Click on the
⠿ to open block options and enter text in the
Placeholder field.
Add a default answer
Pre-select an answer in your dropdown question by using the default answer. Open the block settings by clicking
⠿ and enable the
Default answer toggle.
Multiple selection
Turn your dropdown question into a Multi-select question and add a minimum or maximum number of answer options.
Customize the dropdown
Use our free customization options or custom CSS (available with a Tally Pro subscription) to customize your form and the dropdown question.
How to create a dynamic dropdown
Are you looking for a way to dynamically update the answer options in your dropdown questions from an external source? In this tutorial, we use a combination of Tally and this custom-made Make module to make it happen.