The dropdown question gives a list of options for the respondent to choose from, presented in a drop-down menu. You may use it to provide a structured response format and make it easier for respondents to select an answer from a longer list of options.

Examples of commonly used dropdown questions include questions about age range, occupation, and country of residence.

How it works

Type /dropdown to insert a dropdown question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.

By default, respondents can choose one option from the dropdown list. They can also search through the options by typing in the dropdown box.

Dropdown settings

Bulk insert options

Randomize options

Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.

Add placeholder text

You can add placeholder text to the dropdown instead of a question title using the Placeholder option. Click on the ⠿ to open block options and enter text in the Placeholder field.

Dropdown with placeholder text Dropdown with a question title

Add a default answer

⠿ and enable the Default answer toggle. Pre-select an answer in your dropdown question by using the default answer. Open the block settings by clickingand enable thetoggle.

Multiple selection

Turn your dropdown question into a Multi-select question and add a minimum or maximum number of answer options.

Customize the dropdown

