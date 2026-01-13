Help center
Multi-select

The multi-select question allows respondents to select multiple answer options from a dropdown menu. This type of question is commonly used to gather information on preferences, opinions, or behaviors that may have multiple possible answers.
For example, a multi-select question in an onboarding survey might ask contractors to select the services they provide, such as auditing, automation, and migration.
 
 
Using a multi-select dropdown in Tally
 
How it worksMulti-select settingsAdd a default answerColorRandomize optionsMin. and max. choicesAdd placeholder textImport answer optionsConditional logic
 

How it works

Type /multi-select to insert a multi-select question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.
 
notion image
 
Respondents can choose multiple options from the dropdown list. They can also search through the options by typing in the dropdown box.
 
notion image
 

Multi-select settings

Add a default answer

Pre-select one or multiple answer options in your multi-select question using the default answer feature. First, open your multi-select block settings by clicking . Then, enable the Default answer option and add the default answers separated by a comma.
Make sure you type each answer option exactly the same as it appears in your multi-answer question block.
 
notion image
 

Color

You can edit the color of your answer options by choosing from a set of predefined colors. Open the block options and click on Color to select a color for each answer option.
 
notion image
 
Looking for more ways to customize your form and multi-select question block? Check out our free customization options or apply custom styles with CSS with a Tally Pro subscription.
Randomize options

Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.
Randomize answer options
Min. and max. choices

Set a minimum or maximum number of allowed answer options for your respondents. An error message by Tally will appear when your respondent clicks Next if they’ve selected too few or too many options.
 
notion image
 

Add placeholder text

You can add placeholder text to the dropdown instead of a question title using the Placeholder option. Click on the to open block options and enter text in the Placeholder field.
 
Multi-select with placeholder text
Multi-select with a question title
Import answer options

If you have a long list of answer options, you can also bulk insert them by opening the block options and selecting Bulk insert options.
Bulk insert option lists
Conditional logic

You can use conditional logic to hide or show answer options. For example, in the questionnaire below, if respondents answer they’re under 18 years old, the answer option for “Wine tasting” wouldn’t be visible to them.
 
notion image