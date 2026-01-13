The multi-select question allows respondents to select multiple answer options from a dropdown menu. This type of question is commonly used to gather information on preferences, opinions, or behaviors that may have multiple possible answers.

For example, a multi-select question in an onboarding survey might ask contractors to select the services they provide, such as auditing, automation, and migration.

How it works

Type /multi-select to insert a multi-select question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.

Respondents can choose multiple options from the dropdown list. They can also search through the options by typing in the dropdown box.

Multi-select settings

Add a default answer

⠿ . Then, enable the Default answer option and add the default answers separated by a comma. Pre-select one or multiple answer options in your multi-select question using the default answer feature. First, open your multi-select block settings by clicking. Then, enable theoption and add the default answers separated by a comma.

Make sure you type each answer option exactly the same as it appears in your multi-answer question block.

Color

You can edit the color of your answer options by choosing from a set of predefined colors. Open the block options and click on Color to select a color for each answer option.

Randomize options

Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.

Min. and max. choices

Set a minimum or maximum number of allowed answer options for your respondents. An error message by Tally will appear when your respondent clicks Next if they’ve selected too few or too many options.

Add placeholder text

You can add placeholder text to the dropdown instead of a question title using the Placeholder option. Click on the ⠿ to open block options and enter text in the Placeholder field.

Multi-select with placeholder text Multi-select with a question title

Import answer options

Bulk insert options . If you have a long list of answer options, you can also bulk insert them by opening the block options and selecting

Conditional logic