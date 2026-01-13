With Bulk Insert, you can import lists of answer options into your form instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when you want to include long lists, such as countries or dial codes, in your form.
You can bulk insert options for the following question types:
- Checkbox
Bulk inserting option lists is a free Tally feature.
How to insert option lists
You can insert option lists using two methods: directly paste them into the first answer question or open the block settings and select
Bulk insert options. For both methods, ensure each option is on a separate line and don’t use commas between the options.
If you use
Bulk insert options, simply paste all options separated with new lines and click
Insert options.
The answer options will be automatically added to your form.
Copy these pre-filled lists to insert in your Tally form. Feel free to add your own lists to a new tab in the Google Sheet.
🇧🇪 Countries
👩🍳 Industries
How to select and move lists
You can select one or multiple form blocks and drag them to another position in your form. You can also delete blocks by highlighting them and hitting
backspace or pressing the
🗑 delete button next to a block.
To duplicate blocks, highlight them and use:
- Windows:
ctrl+
cto copy and
ctrl+
vto paste
- Mac:
cmd+
cto copy and
cmd+
vto paste
Fold blocks
For question blocks with multiple answer choices or option lists, you can fold them in your form builder to save space. For example, you may have a long dropdown list of countries that takes up room in your editor.
You can fold the following question blocks by clicking
v next to their title or label:
- Checkboxes
To fold or unfold blocks, highlight them and use the following shortcuts:
- Windows:
ctrl+
shift+
[to fold and
ctrl+
shift+
]to unfold
- Mac:
cmd+
option+
[to fold and
cmd+
option+
]to unfold
When folded, you’ll see how many blocks are included in the fold. You can click the
> button to unfold them. To move folded blocks, simply drop and drag them like any other question blocks.