With Bulk Insert, you can import lists of answer options into your form instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when you want to include long lists, such as countries or dial codes, in your form.

You can bulk insert options for the following question types:

Checkbox

Bulk inserting option lists is a free Tally feature.

How to insert option lists

You can insert option lists using two methods: directly paste them into the first answer question or open the block settings and select Bulk insert options . For both methods, ensure each option is on a separate line and don’t use commas between the options.

If you use Bulk insert options , simply paste all options separated with new lines and click Insert options .

The answer options will be automatically added to your form.

Copy these pre-filled lists to insert in your Tally form. Feel free to add your own lists to a new tab in the Google Sheet. 🇧🇪 Countries Dial codes ISO codes 👩‍🍳 Industries

How to select and move lists

You can select one or multiple form blocks and drag them to another position in your form. You can also delete blocks by highlighting them and hitting backspace or pressing the 🗑 delete button next to a block.

To duplicate blocks, highlight them and use:

Windows: ctrl + c to copy and ctrl + v to paste

Mac: cmd + c to copy and cmd + v to paste

Fold blocks

For question blocks with multiple answer choices or option lists, you can fold them in your form builder to save space. For example, you may have a long dropdown list of countries that takes up room in your editor.

You can fold the following question blocks by clicking v next to their title or label:

Checkboxes

To fold or unfold blocks, highlight them and use the following shortcuts:

Windows: ctrl + shift + [ to fold and ctrl + shift + ] to unfold

Mac: cmd + option + [ to fold and cmd + option + ] to unfold