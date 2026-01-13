Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

Bulk insert option lists

With Bulk Insert, you can import lists of answer options into your form instead of manually adding them one by one. This is especially handy when you want to include long lists, such as countries or dial codes, in your form.
 
You can bulk insert options for the following question types:
  • Checkbox
 
Bulk inserting option lists is a free Tally feature.
Bulk inserting option lists is a free Tally feature.
 
How to insert option listsHow to select and move listsFold blocks
 

How to insert option lists

You can insert option lists using two methods: directly paste them into the first answer question or open the block settings and select Bulk insert options. For both methods, ensure each option is on a separate line and don’t use commas between the options.
 
Bulk insert options in Tally Forms
 
If you use Bulk insert options, simply paste all options separated with new lines and click Insert options.
 
notion image
 
The answer options will be automatically added to your form.
 
notion image
 
Copy these pre-filled lists to insert in your Tally form. Feel free to add your own lists to a new tab in the Google Sheet.
Copy these pre-filled lists to insert in your Tally form. Feel free to add your own lists to a new tab in the Google Sheet.
🇧🇪 Countries
🤳 Dial codes
📍 ISO codes
👩‍🍳 Industries
 

How to select and move lists

You can select one or multiple form blocks and drag them to another position in your form. You can also delete blocks by highlighting them and hitting backspace or pressing the 🗑 delete button next to a block.
To duplicate blocks, highlight them and use:
  • Windows: ctrl + c to copy and ctrl + v to paste
  • Mac: cmd + c to copy and cmd + v to paste
 
notion image

Fold blocks

For question blocks with multiple answer choices or option lists, you can fold them in your form builder to save space. For example, you may have a long dropdown list of countries that takes up room in your editor.
 
notion image
 
You can fold the following question blocks by clicking v next to their title or label:
  • Checkboxes
 
To fold or unfold blocks, highlight them and use the following shortcuts:
  • Windows: ctrl + shift + [ to fold and ctrl + shift + ] to unfold
  • Mac: cmd + option + [ to fold and cmd + option + ] to unfold
 
When folded, you’ll see how many blocks are included in the fold. You can click the > button to unfold them. To move folded blocks, simply drop and drag them like any other question blocks.
 
notion image