Multiple choice

A multiple choice question is a type of question where the respondent is given a list of options or alternatives, and they must select the correct answer from those options.
Multiple choice questions are commonly used in various educational settings, assessments, surveys, and exams because they provide a structured and efficient way to present a range of possible answers and evaluate the respondent's knowledge or understanding of a given topic.
 
Multiple Choice question in Tally
 
How it worksMultiple choice settingsAdd a default answerEnable an ‘Other’ optionRandomize optionsMultiple selectionBulk insert optionsBadgeColor-code optionsAdd an image
 

How it works

Type /multiple to insert a multiple choice question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.
 
notion image
 
By default, respondents can choose one option from the list. Enable the Multiple selection option in the block settings to allow multiple options.
 
notion image
 

Multiple choice settings

Click on the left of your block to open the block settings. Here, you can customize your multiple choice question block using the settings below.
 

Add a default answer

Pre-select an answer in your multiple-choice question by using the Default answer toggle. Make sure you type the default answer exactly the same way it appears in your multiple choice question block.
Pre-populate form fields
Pre-populate form fields
 

Enable an ‘Other’ option

Allow respondents to provide an answer not listed by enabling an 'Other' option.
How to create an other field
How to create an other field
 

Randomize options

Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.
Randomize answer options
Randomize answer options
 

Multiple selection

Allow respondents to choose multiple answers and add a minimum or maximum number of answer options by enabling Multiple selection.
 
notion image
 
Simply drag your multiple choice options next to each other to create a column layout, like in the example above.
Simply drag your multiple choice options next to each other to create a column layout, like in the example above.
 

Bulk insert options

If you have a long list of answer options, you can also bulk insert them by opening the block options and selecting Bulk insert options.
Bulk insert option lists
Bulk insert option lists
 

Badge

The multiple-choice options are presented as a list of choices, with each choice labelled using a letter.
 
Badge with letters (default)
Badge with letters (default)
Badge with numbers
Badge with numbers
No badge
No badge
 
You can change this layout with the Badge setting. Open the dropdown, choose numbers instead of letters, or disable it to remove the badge altogether.
 
notion image
 

Color-code options

Enable Color-code options to color-code the answer options.
 
notion image
 
You can also manually edit each answer option's color by choosing from a predefined set of colors.
 
notion image
 

Add an image

Add images to your multiple-choice options using the Image setting. You can upload a file from your device, link to an image URL, or choose one from the royalty-free Unsplash image library.
 
notion image
 
Use our free customization options or custom CSS (available with a Tally Pro subscription) to further customize your form and the multiple choice question block.
Use our free customization options or custom CSS (available with a Tally Pro subscription) to further customize your form and the multiple choice question block.