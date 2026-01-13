A multiple choice question is a type of question where the respondent is given a list of options or alternatives, and they must select the correct answer from those options.

Multiple choice questions are commonly used in various educational settings, assessments, surveys, and exams because they provide a structured and efficient way to present a range of possible answers and evaluate the respondent's knowledge or understanding of a given topic.

How it works

Type /multiple to insert a multiple choice question. Add your question title and simply type the different answer options.

By default, respondents can choose one option from the list. Enable the Multiple selection option in the block settings to allow multiple options.

Multiple choice settings

Click ⠿ on the left of your block to open the block settings. Here, you can customize your multiple choice question block using the settings below.

Add a default answer

Default answer toggle. Make sure you type the default answer exactly the same way it appears in your multiple choice question block. Pre-select an answer in your multiple-choice question by using thetoggle. Make sure you type the default answer exactly the same way it appears in your multiple choice question block.

Enable an ‘Other’ option

Allow respondents to provide an answer not listed by enabling an 'Other' option.

Randomize options

Answer randomization helps avoid biased data by displaying answer options in a random order.

Multiple selection

Allow respondents to choose multiple answers and add a minimum or maximum number of answer options by enabling Multiple selection .

Simply drag your multiple choice options next to each other to create a column layout , like in the example above.

Bulk insert options

Bulk insert options . If you have a long list of answer options, you can also bulk insert them by opening the block options and selecting

Badge

The multiple-choice options are presented as a list of choices, with each choice labelled using a letter.

Badge with letters (default) Badge with numbers No badge

You can change this layout with the Badge setting. Open the dropdown, choose numbers instead of letters, or disable it to remove the badge altogether.

Color-code options

Enable Color-code options to color-code the answer options.

You can also manually edit each answer option's color by choosing from a predefined set of colors.

Add an image