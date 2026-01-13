Columns make Tally forms even more flexible and allow you to display content next to each other using a simple drag and drop. Creating columns with Tally is free.

Create a column

Click ⋮⋮ next to the blocks you want to move and drag them to another column.

Follow the blue lines and place the blocks where you want. You just created a column!

You can create as many columns as you want across the width of the page.

Columns are not available on mobile. Questions will be shown in a single column in mobile view.

Resize columns

You can resize columns by hovering over the edges they share with other blocks and dragging the grey lines that appear.

Remove columns

To remove a column, you need to delete all form blocks in the column. First, highlight all blocks in a column. Then, click ⋮⋮ and delete or hit backspace .

If you want to break up the column instead, you can click and drag each block up or down.

Get design inspiration

Looking for ways to add a touch of creativity to your forms? Browse through our template gallery or discover creative ways of using columns below.

Multiple-choice options in columns Simply drag your multiple-choice options into columns. To create a more visual layout, you can add images using the block settings.

A simple contact form with columns Create a clean and effective column layout for your contact forms. Get the template →