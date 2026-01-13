Help center
Column layout

 
Columns make Tally forms even more flexible and allow you to display content next to each other using a simple drag and drop.
 
Creating columns with Tally is free.
Create forms with column layout
Create a columnResize columnsRemove columnsGet design inspirationDrag images in columnsMultiple-choice options in columnsA simple contact form with columnsPersonalize your Thank You page using text and media

Create a column

  1. Click ⋮⋮ next to the blocks you want to move and drag them to another column.
  1. Follow the blue lines and place the blocks where you want. You just created a column!
  1. You can create as many columns as you want across the width of the page.
 
notion image
 
Columns are not available on mobile. Questions will be shown in a single column in mobile view.
Resize columns

You can resize columns by hovering over the edges they share with other blocks and dragging the grey lines that appear.
 
notion image
 

Remove columns

To remove a column, you need to delete all form blocks in the column. First, highlight all blocks in a column. Then, click ⋮⋮ and delete or hit backspace.
 
notion image
If you want to break up the column instead, you can click and drag each block up or down.
 
notion image
 

Get design inspiration

Looking for ways to add a touch of creativity to your forms? Browse through our template gallery or discover creative ways of using columns below.

Drag images in columns

Create columns with images and form blocks. This form was customized using custom CSS.
Get the template → View the live form →
notion image
 

Multiple-choice options in columns

Simply drag your multiple-choice options into columns. To create a more visual layout, you can add images using the block settings.
notion image
 

A simple contact form with columns

Create a clean and effective column layout for your contact forms.
 
Get the template →
 
notion image

Personalize your Thank You page using text and media

Add media and business information to your Thank You page using several columns.
 
notion image