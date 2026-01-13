Forms hosted on a custom domain have access to a code injection block. This lets you inject code snippets or custom styles on both form and domain level. For example: ✔️ Inject analytics tracking codes ✔️ Add custom events ✔️ Style forms with custom CSS ✔️ Use your own custom font ✔️ Add widgets (Intercom, Buy Me a Coffee…)

requires coding skills. Code injection box is a Tally Pro feature and

How to inject code

Domains in your Tally sidebar. Start by setting up your custom domain . Then, openin your Tally sidebar.

Are you a developer? Refer to our 💻 Developer Resources for in-depth explanation with code examples for custom events, getting and updating input values, and more.

On domain level

Click on your domain to open it and scroll down. You'll find the code injection box in the General settings section.

Paste your code snippets and click Save changes .

Code injection on domain level will affect all the forms connected to your (sub)domain.

On form level

Click on your domain to open it. In the Pretty URLs section, click the dots icon next to your chosen form and open Page settings .

You’ll find the code injection box in the bottom. Paste your code snippets and click Save changes .

Injecting custom CSS

You can inject custom CSS codes into the code injection box or use the CSS box available in the design options of the form builder.

Common use cases

Use your own font You can choose any font from the Google Fonts library to use in your Tally forms. But if you’re looking to use your own font, you can inject the code snippet below. Don’t forget to replace the font with your own. <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;500;700;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <style> body { font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif !important; } </style>

Inject the Meta Pixel You can either use our Meta Pixel integration or inject the Meta Pixel in the code injection box on form or domain level. Learn more about injecting the Meta Pixel →

Inject the Google Analytics tracking code The simplest way to track forms with a custom domain is to add the Google Tag tracking code to the code injection box on domain level. How to track your forms with Google Analytics →