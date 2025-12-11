Google Analytics 4 Integration

Do you want to optimize your forms and learn more about your respondents? With our Google Analytics integration, you can easily track the visitor behavior of any of your Tally forms. Use this integration to: Get insights into visitor behavior Learn where respondents come from Discover drop-off points and time spent on your form Track conversions

Google Analytics 4 (GA4)

1. Set up the integration

You’ll need your GA4 Measurement ID to set up the integration. Go to your Admin panel, find Property settings , and select Data streams .

Click the data stream you want to use and copy the Measurement ID.

You can make a separate Stream for your survey or use an existing Stream. If you use an existing Stream, make sure to add tally.so as an additional domain.

In your Tally dashboard, go to the Integrations tab of your published form and click to connect with Google Analytics.

Now, paste your Measurement ID and click on Connect with Google Analytics .

Align with GDPR and other privacy regulations by enabling a transparent, user-friendly consent banner on your forms (supports Google Consent Mode v2). Learn more about how to create a GDPR compliant form

If all went well, the connection should show as follows:

Tally will now start sending the following Google Analytics 4 events to your Property:

Tally.FormPageView

event_category: [The URL of the page]

[The URL of the page]

event_label: Page [X] — (With X being the page number)

Tally.FormSubmitted

event_category: [The URL of the page]

[The URL of the page]

event_label: [The title of the completed form]

While Tally supports Google Analytics tracking integration, some users may have ad-blocking extensions or plugins installed in their browsers that block these tracking scripts. This means tracking might not work for all users, depending on their individual browser settings.

2. Set up parameters in Google Analytics 4

When the integration is set up, you should see the above Events coming in when your form is used. For you to use the above parameters (event_category and event_label) in reports, you’ll need to add them as Custom Dimensions.

Go to Admin and find Property settings in your right sidebar. In the Data display section, select Custom definitions .

Make sure you’re on the Custom dimensions tab and click Create custom dimension .

Create a custom dimension for both event_category and event_label by writing those names in both the Dimension name and Event Parameter fields.

The result should look like this:

3. Set up Conversions

If you want Google Analytics 4 to see a form submission as a conversion, go to Admin and click on Events . Find the Tally.FormSubmitted event in the list.

On the right side, you can toggle the Mark as conversion switch.

If you enable it, form submissions will now be reported as conversions in your standard reports. By default, it will report on all your conversions, but you can select Tally.FormSubmitted from the dropdown.

4. Visualize your Conversion Funnel

Want to know where people drop off in your survey? Then you’ll need to build a ‘Funnel exploration’.

Go to Explore in your sidebar and click on Funnel exploration .

Click the pencil icon next to STEPS .

Here, you’ll need to create a funnel as it is set up below. If your survey has fewer or more pages, adjust accordingly by adding or removing steps following the same logic.

Always end the last page with the Tally.FormSubmitted event.

Once set up, you should access a funnel view like the one below.

If you don’t see any data, check if the date range for your report is set correctly.

If you have activated Google Signals , Google might hide data for any step that has fewer than 37 users for privacy reasons.

Google Consent Mode v2

Google Consent Mode v2 is a framework designed to integrate website visitor consent preferences with Google's advertising and analytics tools. It lets form creators adjust how Google's advertising and analytics tools work based on whether visitors agree to cookies and data collection. Enable the consent banner in your settings to comply with GDPR and other privacy regulations.

Please note: as of the as of the March 2024 deadline set by Google , businesses that don’t integrate with Google Consent Mode v2 could experience measurement loss of tracked data from EEA/EU/UK visitors.

Tracking for custom domains

The simplest way to track forms with a custom domain is to add the Google Tag tracking code to the code injection box of your custom domain

Doing so means you don't have to add Google Analytics for every Tally form connected to your custom domain, but only once in the general settings of your custom domain.

1. Find your Google Tag

GA4 Go to Admin and click on Data streams . Now, choose your data stream. In the View tag instructions page, click Install manually , and look for "Google tag (gtag. js)". It will look like this: <!-- Google tag (gtag.js) --> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-XXXXXXXXXX"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'G-XXXXXXXXXX'); </script>

Universal Analytics Go to Admin and select an account from the menu in the Account column Select a property from the menu in the Property column Under Property , click Tracking Info and select Tracking Code . It’ll look like the example below: <!-- Google tag (gtag.js) - Google Analytics --> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-XXXXXXXXX-1"></script><script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-XXXXXXXXX-1'); </script>

2. Connect to Google Analytics

Go to your Tally dashboard and select Domains from the sidebar. Click on your custom domain and paste the Google Tag tracking code in the code injection box at the bottom of the page.

Click Save changes to complete the Google Analytics integration. Your form traffic will now be visible in Google Analytics.