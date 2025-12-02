This tutorial is a step-by-step guide on how to implement conversion tracking through Google Tag Manager and Facebook pixel for your Tally forms.

How does it work

🍪 Please be mindful of any Privacy regulations (such as Before you start: Google Tag Manager gives you the ability to drop cookies and other types of tracking.(such as GDPR ) when doing so.

Step 1: Installing Google Tag Manager with the Code Injection box

Make sure you have your Google Tag Manager account ready. If you don’t have one yet, you should create one

Go to your Google Tag Manager container and select Admin → Install Google Tag Manager. You will be shown two pieces of code.

Go to Tally → Custom domains and select the custom domain you want to use. Scroll down to the ‘Code injection’ field.

There, paste the two pieces of code you found in step one and press Save Changes.

It should look like this with your Container ID instead of the GTM-XXXXXXX. 👇🏻

⚠️ only work if you also have the Google Analytics integration active. If you don’t want to use the integration for tracking, you can just put in a random Measurement ID like G-XXXXXXXXXX. The Google Tag Manager setup willIf you don’t want to use the integration for tracking, you can just put in a random Measurement ID like G-XXXXXXXXXX.

Step 2: Create Triggers in Google Tag Manager

If you have activated the Google Analytics integration, Tally will send custom events to Google Tag Manager. We need to make Triggers out of those events so we can use them.

There are a few ways you can set these up, depending on how you want to use them afterwards. Below, we’ll describe a few options and their specific use cases.

Building Triggers for Every Page View

Use case: This trigger will allow you to put a retargeting pixel (e.g. for Facebook, Google Ads, …) on every page of the form.

Go to Tag Manager → Triggers → New.

Select Custom Event as the Trigger Type.

For Event Name fill in Tally.FormPageView

Give your trigger a name, for example ‘CE - Tally.FormPageView’

Save your trigger

Building Triggers for Completed Forms

Use case: This trigger will allow you to put a retargeting pixel or conversion tracking for when a user has submitted a form.

Go to Tag Manager → Triggers → New.

Select Custom Event as the Trigger Type.

For Event Name fill in Tally.FormSubmitted

Give your trigger a name, for example ‘CE - Tally.FormSubmitted’

Save your trigger

Building Triggers for Specific Page Views

Use case: This trigger will allow you to put a retargeting pixel or conversion tracking for a specific page that the user has visited in your form. This could be useful if you want to track users who started filling in the survey.

Go to Tag Manager → Variables → User-Defined Variables → New.

Select Data Layer Variable as the Variable Type.

For Data Layer Variable Name fill in eventModel.event_label

Give your Variable a name, for example ‘DLV - eventModel.event_label’

Save your Variable

Go to Triggers → New.

Select Custom Event as the Trigger Type.

For Event Name fill in Tally.FormPageView

Set the radio button ‘This trigger fires on’ to Some Custom Events

Set the filter to ‘DLV - eventModel.eventLabel contains Page 1’ or any other page you would like to track. The format will always be ‘Page X’ with X being the number of the page.

Give your trigger a name, for example ‘CE - Tally.FormPageView - Page 1’

Save your trigger

Step 3: Set up Retargeting Pixels / Conversion Tracking for Triggers

You can now easily set up any retargeting pixels or conversion tracking for those specific triggers. We will go through some frequent scenario’s below.

Send a Conversion to Google Ads when a Form is Submitted

If you haven’t done so already, make sure to add the Conversion Linker to your Tally form.

Go to Tags → New

Select Conversion Linker as Tag Type.

Select All Pages as Trigger

Give your Tag a name like ‘Google - Conversion Linker’

Save your Tag.

Now we can set up the Google Ads conversion:

Go to Tags → New

Select Google Ads Conversion Tracking as Tag Type.

Fill in your Conversion ID, Conversion Label and any other relevant fields. If you don’t know what to put here, this article will help you out.

Select CE - Tally.FormSubmitted as Trigger.

Give your Tag a name like ‘Google Ads - Conversion Tracking - Tally Form Submitted’.

Save your Tag.

Send an Event to Facebook for every PageView

To make your life easier, first get the Tag Template for the Facebook Pixel.

Go to Templates → Tag Templates → Search Gallery.

Search for Facebook Pixel and add the template by facebookarchive to your workspace.

Now, we can set up the Tag:

Go to Tags → New

Select Facebook Pixel as the Tag Type.

Fill in your Pixel ID and select the Event Name you want to use. If you are only tracking the Tally form with this pixel, we recommend using Standard → PageView.

Set CE - Tally.PageView as Trigger

Give your Tag a name like ‘Facebook - PageView’.

Save you Tag.

Step 4: Preview and Publish your Container