Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

Tally Pro

 
Tally Pro offers empowering features tailored to the advanced needs of teams and creators. No hidden costs as long as you stay within our fair usage guidelines.
 
✔️ $29/month or $290/year (get 2 months free)
✔️ Cancel anytime
 
notion image
Compare Tally Pro to other form builders.
Compare Tally Pro to other form builders.
 

Made to empower teams.

Invite team members Invite unlimited team members to your organization.
Invite team members Invite unlimited team members to your organization.
Workspaces Group related forms and manage access rights with workspaces.
Workspaces Group related forms and manage access rights with workspaces.
 

Tailored to your business needs.

Remove Tally Branding Have your forms seamlessly represent your brand.
Remove Tally Branding Have your forms seamlessly represent your brand.
Custom domains Connect your Tally forms to your own (sub)domain.
Custom domains Connect your Tally forms to your own (sub)domain.
Advanced form customization Customize form layout, inputs, and buttons directly in your form.
Advanced form customization Customize form layout, inputs, and buttons directly in your form.
Custom CSS Fully control the design of your forms with custom CSS.
Custom CSS Fully control the design of your forms with custom CSS.
Email notifications Customize email alerts upon form submission to yourself and others.
Email notifications Customize email alerts upon form submission to yourself and others.
Custom email domains Send email notifications from your custom domain.
Custom email domains Send email notifications from your custom domain.
Unlimited file uploads Remove the 10 MB file size limit on all file uploads.
Unlimited file uploads Remove the 10 MB file size limit on all file uploads.
Form Version History Restore form versions from the past 30 days.
Form Version History Restore form versions from the past 30 days.
Customize form link preview Change the form’s OG image, favicon, title and description.
Customize form link preview Change the form’s OG image, favicon, title and description.
 

Helps you grow with insights.

Partial submissions Pre-fill fields with data you already have about respondents.
Partial submissions Pre-fill fields with data you already have about respondents.
Meta Pixel Track visitor activity and measure your ads with Meta Pixel.
Meta Pixel Track visitor activity and measure your ads with Meta Pixel.
Drop-off analytics Improve completion rates by identifying drop-off points.
Drop-off analytics Improve completion rates by identifying drop-off points.
Google Analytics Track traffic sources and form conversions with GA4.
Google Analytics Track traffic sources and form conversions with GA4.
 
page icon
Want to do more? Discover Tally Business.
 
 

Upgrade to Tally Pro

Want to get access to all of the above? Head over to your dashboard and click Upgrade plan in the sidebar.
 
Get started
Get started
notion image
 
 
notion image