The Facebook Pixel or Meta Pixel is a piece of code for your form that allows you to measure, optimize and develop audiences for your Facebook ad campaigns. By integrating the Facebook Pixel into your Tally forms, you can track visitor activity on your forms and measure the effectiveness of your ads.
Use this integration to:
- Learn more about your form traffic
- Measure conversions
- Optimize your ads and audiences
The Facebook Pixel integration is part of Tally Pro.
Add the Facebook Pixel
The integration can be easily activated, the only thing you need is your Facebook Pixel ID. Here's how it works.
1. Find your Facebook Pixel
If you don't have a Facebook Pixel yet, start with creating one first. Then proceed with the following steps:
- Go to Event Manager
- Select the Pixel you want to set
- Copy the Pixel ID, it looks like this:
2. Add the Facebook Pixel to your form
Go to your Tally dashboard, open your form and open the Integrations tab. Find Facebook Pixel in the
Integrations tab and click
Connect.
Paste the Facebook Pixel ID and
Connect.
The Facebook Pixel will now get activated when someone visits or submits your form and will report the event in your Facebook Business account.
Tracked Events
The Facebook Pixel tracks page views by default. Tally triggers 2 events that are displayed in your Facebook Event Manager dashboard: form page views and form submissions.
Open the event and click
Details →
Recent activity to see the values.
Page view event
- Event Category: your Tally form URL (for example: /r/qnGpkg or /embed/qnGpkg or your custom domain page URL)
- Event Action: Tally.FormPageView
- Event Value: the page number (for example: page 1 ,2, 3)
Form submit event
- Event Category: your Tally form URL (for example: /r/qnGpkg or /embed/qnGpkg or your custom domain page URL)
- Event Action: Tally.FormSubmitted
- Event Label: the form name
Tracking for custom domains
The simplest way to track forms with a custom domain is to add the the pixel to the code injection box which you can find in the general settings of your custom domain.
This way you don't have to add the pixel for every form connected to your custom domain, but only once in the general settings of your custom domain.
Find the pixel code
Start by finding your Facebook Pixel code.
- Go to Event Manager .
- Select the pixel you want to set
- Click Continue with pixel configuration
- Select Facebook Pixel and click Link
- Select Install code manually
- Copy the pixel base code, which looks like the example below
Insert the pixel
Go to your Tally dashboard →
Custom Domains and open your custom domain. Scroll down and paste the pixel code in the code injection box.
Click
Save changes to activate the pixel.
Troubleshooting
My analytics numbers don't match my form submissions
- Verify that your tracking IDs are correctly set-up in the Tally dashboard
- Events can take up to 24 hours to appear in some platforms
- Check your browser settings and extensions. If your browser has "Do not track" enabled, or if you are using an Advertising or Tracking blocking extension we won’t trigger analytics events
- Use a Chrome extension like the Meta Pixel Helper to debug your analytics