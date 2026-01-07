Choosing the right form builder can transform how you collect data, generate leads, and engage with your audience. Tally stands out as the only form builder offering unlimited forms and unlimited submissions completely free—but how does it compare to popular alternatives like Typeform, Jotform, Google Forms, and other competitors?

Explore our detailed comparisons below to see how Tally stacks up against each major form builder, complete with feature tables, pricing breakdowns, user reviews, and real-world use cases.

Tally, a powerful Notion Forms alternative

Tally, a free Typeform alternative

What’s the best free Google Forms alternative?

What’s the best free Jotform alternative? Let's compare to Tally!

Tally compared to Paperform

Tally or Fillout? Let’s compare!

Feature Tally Typeform Jotform Google Forms Free Plan ✅ Unlimited ❌ 10 responses/mo ❌ 100 responses/mo ✅ Unlimited Unlimited Responses ✅ Free ❌ $29+/mo ❌ $34+/mo ✅ Free File Uploads ✅ Free (10MB/file) ❌ $29+/mo ❌ $34+/mo ✅ Free (limited) Conditional Logic ✅ Free ✅ Free ❌ $34+/mo ✅ Limited Accept Payments ✅ Free ❌ $29+/mo ❌ $34+/mo ❌ Third-party only Custom Domains ✅ $29/mo ❌ $99+/mo ❌ $39+/mo ❌ No Remove Branding ✅ $29/mo ✅ $59/mo ✅ $34/mo ❌ No User Rating 4.8/5 4.5/5 4.4/5 4.6/5

Frequently Asked Questions About Form Builder Comparisons

Q: Which form builder is completely free? A: Google Forms and Tally both offer truly free plans with unlimited submissions. However, Tally provides significantly more advanced features on its free plan, including file uploads, conditional logic, payment processing, and A: Google Forms and Tally both offer truly free plans with unlimited submissions. However, Tally provides significantly more advanced features on its free plan, including file uploads, conditional logic, payment processing, and customization options that Google Forms lacks.

Q: Is Tally better than Typeform? A: For most users, yes. Tally offers unlimited forms and responses for free, while Typeform limits free users to 10 responses per month. Tally also includes many features (file uploads, payments, custom domains) that require expensive Typeform upgrades.

Q: What's the cheapest form builder with unlimited responses? A: Tally offers unlimited responses A: Tally offers unlimited responses completely free . If you need premium features, Tally Pro at $29/month is more affordable than Typeform ($29/mo for only 100 responses), Jotform ($34/mo for 1,000 responses), or Paperform ($20/mo with limits).

Q: Can I switch form builders easily? A: Most form builders allow you to export response data as CSV or Excel files. However, you'll need to manually recreate your forms in the new platform. Tally's intuitive interface makes rebuilding forms quick.

Q: Which form builder is best for small businesses? A: Tally is ideal for small businesses because it provides unlimited usage and professional features without subscription costs. As you grow, affordable upgrades add team collaboration and advanced customization without breaking the budget.

Q: Are free form builders secure? A: Yes, reputable free form builders like Tally, Google Forms, and Typeform implement strong security measures. Tally is hosted in the EU, A: Yes, reputable free form builders like Tally, Google Forms, and Typeform implement strong security measures. Tally is hosted in the EU, GDPR-compliant , and offers features like password protection and two-factor authentication even on free plans.

Q: What’s the best form builder to create professional forms? A: Tally is increasingly popular among developers, marketers, and product teams for its flexibility, customizability and value for money. Typeform remains popular for its specific format (one question per page). Jotform is common in enterprise settings with complex requirements, but not known for design flexibility.