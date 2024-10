Tally or Fillout? Let’s compare!

Feeling constrained by Fillout's response limits? Upgrade to Tally for powerful, customizable forms without restrictions. Enjoy unlimited submissions for free, plus advanced features at a fraction of Fillout's cost. But it’s not just about features or cost—our user-friendly editor makes building forms easy and enjoyable. Who says form-building can’t be fun? Try out Tally, it’s free

Which form builder is right for you: Tally or Fillout?

Fillout, backed by numerous investors, is a powerful form builder offering automated workflows and business features. However, its plans come with monthly response limits, and advanced features like custom code are restricted to pricier tiers. The Business plan, at $89/month, is required for unlimited responses.

Tally, an EU-based bootstrapped alternative, offers unlimited responses and advanced features even on its free plan. Our Tally Pro plan at $29/month includes custom branding and CSS , matching Fillout's higher-tier capabilities at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're a student, freelancer, or business owner, Tally allows you to create everything from simple surveys to complex, multi-page forms without breaking the bank.

How do Tally and Fillout compare?

Features Tally Fillout Unlimited forms ✅ Free ✅ Free Unlimited responses ✅ Free ✅ $89/mo Unlimited questions ✅ Free ✅ Free Multi-page forms ✅ Free ✅ Free Column layout ✅ Free ✅ Free Form design (font, colors, background) ✅ Free ✅ Free Add a logo or cover image ✅ Free ✅ Free Text formatting ✅ Free ✅ Free Form templates ✅ Free ✅ Free Embed images and video ✅ Free ✅ Free Embed audio, maps, online files & more ✅ Free ✅ $19/mo to embed PDF and location coordinates Embed forms online ✅ Free ✅ Free Close forms on limit or date ✅ Free ✅ Free Prevent duplicate submissions ✅ Free ✅ $89/mo, only if used with integrations Receive file uploads ✅ Free for 10MB/file ✅ Free for 20MB/file Conditional logic ✅ Free ✅ Free Accept payments ✅ Free with 5% commission ✅ Free Answer piping ✅ Free ✅ Free Hidden fields ✅ Free ✅ Free Calculations ✅ Free ✅ Free Custom Thank You screens ✅ Free ✅ $19/mo Multiple language support ✅ Free ✅ Free (26 languages) RTL (right-to-left) support ✅ Free ✅ Free Redirect on completion ✅ Free ✅ $19/mo Self email notifications ✅ Free ✅ Free reCAPTCHA ✅ Free ❌ (only CAPTCHA) Two-factor authentication (2FA) ✅ Free ✅ Free Password-protected forms ✅ Free ✅ $19/mo Email verification ✅ $89/mo ✅ $100/mo add-on Airtable integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Make integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Notion integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Slack integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Webhooks ✅ Free ✅ Free Zapier integration ✅ Free ✅ Free Google Analytics integration ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Meta Pixel integration ✅ $29/mo ✅ $89/mo Removal of branding ✅ $29/mo ✅ $49/mo Custom domains ✅ $29/mo ✅ $89/mo Code injection ✅ $29/mo ✅ $89/mo Unlimited file uploads ✅ $29/mo ❌ No commission on payments ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Respondent email notifications ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Team collaboration ✅ $29/mo — unlimited ✅ Free Workspaces ✅ $29/mo ✅ Free Custom CSS ✅ $29/mo ✅ $49/mo Partial submissions ✅ $29/mo ✅ $89/mo Submissions data retention ✅ $89/mo ❌

Why choose Tally over Fillout?

Interface Tally Tally's interface is intuitive and flexible, allowing you to type and add elements using shortcuts—just like using a text editor. You can easily create multi-column layouts and rearrange elements with simple drag-and-drop. You can customize each block by clicking on it, which also includes any individual text. Any paid features are clearly labelled, so you don’t get caught out. Fillout Fillout offers a simple drag-and-drop interface with categorized elements for easy access. While you can create columns, resizing adjacent elements is challenging. All field types are available to select, but there's no clear distinction between free and premium features until you insert them into your form. To continue, you need to upgrade or remove the premium block.

Features Tally Tally focuses on simplicity with powerful functionality across all plans. Our free plan offers advanced logic, calculated fields, and rich media embeds—just to name a few. Create forms in any of 40+ supported languages and set up custom redirects post-submission, all without cost. Need more? Tally Pro unlocks custom domains and team collaboration, while Tally Business offers submissions data retention control. Fillout Fillout offers automation workflows and AI-powered template creation, with basic embed options like PDFs and voice recordings. However, many essential features are only available on paid plans. Custom endings and signatures start at $19/mo, while advanced features like custom domains and Meta Pixel integration are only available at $89/mo. This may require costly upgrades for full functionality.

Do more with Tally

Fillout offers powerful features, but if you’re running a business and want to remove limitations, you’ll need to upgrade to the Pro Plan at $49/month or beyond. Tally, on the other hand, bundles advanced features in a simple $29/month plan so you can customize forms without the limits.

Here are just some of the features Tally offers:

Collect digital signatures Add signature block to contracts, proposals, offers, and more. Custom CSS Fully control the design of your forms with custom CSS . Invite team members Add an unlimited number of team members to shared workspaces . Custom domains Connect forms to your (sub)domain for an on-brand experience. Accept payments Sell products and services directly through your forms—without limits. Embed anything Make your forms go further with a wide range of online embeds .

FAQs

Is Fillout free to use?

Yes, Fillout offers a free plan, but it comes with limitations. You're restricted to 1,000 responses per month, and certain question types like signature fields aren't included. However, the free plan does include features such as conditional logic and file uploads. For more advanced customization options or to remove response limits, you'll need to upgrade to a paid plan.

How does Fillout differ from Airtable?

Fillout is a dedicated form builder that integrates with Airtable, offering more advanced features like multi-page forms and enhanced conditional logic. While Airtable Forms are built into the Airtable platform and work well for internal data collection, Fillout offers greater customization and is better suited for creating customer-facing forms.

Is Fillout easy to use?

Fillout is generally user-friendly with its drag-and-drop interface, making it easy to create basic forms quickly. However, setting up more complex features like conditional logic and automated workflows may require a learning curve.

Does Fillout support other languages?

Yes, Fillout currently supports 26 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, and many others.

How easy is it to customize Fillout forms compared to Tally?

Fillout offers several preset layouts, text formatting, and the ability to add backgrounds and logos. However, Tally provides more flexibility in layout design, allowing users to easily drag and resize elements. For advanced customization, Tally offers custom CSS at $29/month compared to Fillout’s $49/month plan.