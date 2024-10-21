Tally or Fillout? Let’s compare!

Feeling constrained by Fillout's response limits? Upgrade to Tally for powerful, customizable forms without restrictions. Enjoy unlimited submissions for free, plus advanced features at a fraction of Fillout's cost.
But it’s not just about features or cost—our user-friendly editor makes building forms easy and enjoyable. Who says form-building can’t be fun?
Which form builder is right for you: Tally or Fillout?
Fillout, backed by numerous investors, is a powerful form builder offering automated workflows and business features. However, its plans come with monthly response limits, and advanced features like custom code are restricted to pricier tiers. The Business plan, at $89/month, is required for unlimited responses.
Tally, an EU-based bootstrapped alternative, offers unlimited responses and advanced features even on its free plan. Our Tally Pro plan at $29/month includes custom branding and CSS, matching Fillout's higher-tier capabilities at a fraction of the cost. Whether you're a student, freelancer, or business owner, Tally allows you to create everything from simple surveys to complex, multi-page forms without breaking the bank.
* Subject to our fair use policy guidelines.
How do Tally and Fillout compare?
Features
Tally
Fillout
Unlimited forms
✅ Free
✅ Free
Unlimited responses
✅ Free
✅ $89/mo
Unlimited questions
✅ Free
✅ Free
Multi-page forms
✅ Free
✅ Free
Column layout
✅ Free
✅ Free
Form design (font, colors, background)
✅ Free
✅ Free
Add a logo or cover image
✅ Free
✅ Free
Text formatting
✅ Free
✅ Free
Form templates
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed images and video
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed audio, maps, online files & more
✅ Free
✅ $19/mo to embed PDF and location coordinates
Embed forms online
✅ Free
✅ Free
Close forms on limit or date
✅ Free
✅ Free
Prevent duplicate submissions
✅ Free
✅ $89/mo, only if used with integrations
Receive file uploads
✅ Free for 10MB/file
✅ Free for 20MB/file
Conditional logic
✅ Free
✅ Free
Accept payments
✅ Free with 5% commission
✅ Free
Answer piping
✅ Free
✅ Free
Hidden fields
✅ Free
✅ Free
Calculations
✅ Free
✅ Free
Custom Thank You screens
✅ Free
✅ $19/mo
Multiple language support
✅ Free
✅ Free (26 languages)
RTL (right-to-left) support
✅ Free
✅ Free
Redirect on completion
✅ Free
✅ $19/mo
Self email notifications
✅ Free
✅ Free
reCAPTCHA
✅ Free
❌ (only CAPTCHA)
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
✅ Free
✅ Free
Password-protected forms
✅ Free
✅ $19/mo
Email verification
✅ $89/mo
✅ $100/mo add-on
Airtable integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Make integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Notion integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Slack integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Webhooks
✅ Free
✅ Free
Zapier integration
✅ Free
✅ Free
Google Analytics integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Meta Pixel integration
✅ $29/mo
✅ $89/mo
Removal of branding
✅ $29/mo
✅ $49/mo
Custom domains
✅ $29/mo
✅ $89/mo
Code injection
✅ $29/mo
✅ $89/mo
Unlimited file uploads
✅ $29/mo
❌
No commission on payments
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Respondent email notifications
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Team collaboration
✅ $29/mo — unlimited
✅ Free
Workspaces
✅ $29/mo
✅ Free
Custom CSS
✅ $29/mo
✅ $49/mo
Partial submissions
✅ $29/mo
✅ $89/mo
Submissions data retention
✅ $89/mo
❌
Why choose Tally over Fillout?
Tally
Tally offers unlimited forms and responses for free, including most advanced features at no cost. Tally Pro, at $29/month, adds business features like partial submissions, unlimited file uploads, and custom CSS. For organizations needing more, Tally Business ($89/month) provides email verification and submissions data retention control. All plans offer better value compared to Fillout's tiered pricing structure.
Fillout
Fillout offers a free plan and four paid tiers, with submission limits on all but the highest plans. Businesses looking for custom branding, emails, and CSS can subscribe to the $49/month Pro plan.
Additional business features are available as a Conversion Kit add-on, priced at $100/month in addition to your plan cost.
Tally
Tally's interface is intuitive and flexible, allowing you to type and add elements using shortcuts—just like using a text editor. You can easily create multi-column layouts and rearrange elements with simple drag-and-drop.
You can customize each block by clicking on it, which also includes any individual text. Any paid features are clearly labelled, so you don’t get caught out.
Fillout
Fillout offers a simple drag-and-drop interface with categorized elements for easy access. While you can create columns, resizing adjacent elements is challenging.
All field types are available to select, but there's no clear distinction between free and premium features until you insert them into your form. To continue, you need to upgrade or remove the premium block.
Tally
Tally focuses on simplicity with powerful functionality across all plans. Our free plan offers advanced logic, calculated fields, and rich media embeds—just to name a few.
Create forms in any of 40+ supported languages and set up custom redirects post-submission, all without cost. Need more? Tally Pro unlocks custom domains and team collaboration, while Tally Business offers submissions data retention control.
Fillout
Fillout offers automation workflows and AI-powered template creation, with basic embed options like PDFs and voice recordings. However, many essential features are only available on paid plans.
Custom endings and signatures start at $19/mo, while advanced features like custom domains and Meta Pixel integration are only available at $89/mo. This may require costly upgrades for full functionality.
Create a free Tally form
Just start typing, you don’t even need an account to try it out.
Do more with Tally
Fillout offers powerful features, but if you’re running a business and want to remove limitations, you’ll need to upgrade to the Pro Plan at $49/month or beyond. Tally, on the other hand, bundles advanced features in a simple $29/month plan so you can customize forms without the limits.
Here are just some of the features Tally offers:
Collect digital signatures Add signature block to contracts, proposals, offers, and more.
Custom CSS Fully control the design of your forms with custom CSS.
Invite team members Add an unlimited number of team members to shared workspaces.
Custom domains Connect forms to your (sub)domain for an on-brand experience.
Accept payments Sell products and services directly through your forms—without limits.
Embed anything Make your forms go further with a wide range of online embeds.
Templates designed for you
Start from scratch or explore templates specifically created for your use case.
FAQs
Is Fillout free to use?
Yes, Fillout offers a free plan, but it comes with limitations. You're restricted to 1,000 responses per month, and certain question types like signature fields aren't included. However, the free plan does include features such as conditional logic and file uploads. For more advanced customization options or to remove response limits, you'll need to upgrade to a paid plan.
How does Fillout differ from Airtable?
Fillout is a dedicated form builder that integrates with Airtable, offering more advanced features like multi-page forms and enhanced conditional logic. While Airtable Forms are built into the Airtable platform and work well for internal data collection, Fillout offers greater customization and is better suited for creating customer-facing forms.
Is Fillout easy to use?
Fillout is generally user-friendly with its drag-and-drop interface, making it easy to create basic forms quickly. However, setting up more complex features like conditional logic and automated workflows may require a learning curve.
Does Fillout support other languages?
Yes, Fillout currently supports 26 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, and many others.
How easy is it to customize Fillout forms compared to Tally?
Fillout offers several preset layouts, text formatting, and the ability to add backgrounds and logos. However, Tally provides more flexibility in layout design, allowing users to easily drag and resize elements. For advanced customization, Tally offers custom CSS at $29/month compared to Fillout’s $49/month plan.