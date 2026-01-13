Tally lets you capture form data even when a respondent doesn't hit the submit button. What if you could view unfinished submissions of respondents who haven’t completed your form? Partial submissions do just that! Gather data from lost leads, find drop-off points, and improve your form conversion rates.

Partial Submissions are available for Tally Pro users. For security reasons signatures don’t save as partial submissions. Partial submissions also can’t be synced to other applications using integrations and they won’t trigger email notifications.

Enable partial submissions

Open your form, click on Settings and enable Partial Submissions . New partial submissions will be displayed in your Submissions tab from now on, but we don’t store partial submissions from the past.

Partial submissions are only captured when you enable the option in form settings. Turning on the setting won’t reveal old partial submissions since they are collected only while the setting is on.

View partial submissions

Partial submissions are not included in the Summary tab of your submissions.

To view partial submissions, go to Submissions . You'll see all form submissions in the All tab, with partial submissions indicated with an icon.

Partial submissions are only captured when a respondent answers a form field.

You can also filter partial form submissions using the Partial tab.

Partial submissions and integrations

You can’t export partial submissions with integrations or enable email notifications.