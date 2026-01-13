Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

Partial submissions

Tally lets you capture form data even when a respondent doesn't hit the submit button.
What if you could view unfinished submissions of respondents who haven’t completed your form? Partial submissions do just that! Gather data from lost leads, find drop-off points, and improve your form conversion rates.
 
notion image
Partial Submissions are available for Tally Pro users. For security reasons signatures don’t save as partial submissions. Partial submissions also can’t be synced to other applications using integrations and they won’t trigger email notifications.
Partial Submissions are available for Tally Pro users. For security reasons signatures don’t save as partial submissions. Partial submissions also can’t be synced to other applications using integrations and they won’t trigger email notifications.
 
Enable partial submissionsView partial submissionsPartial submissions and integrations
 

Enable partial submissions

Open your form, click on Settings and enable Partial Submissions. New partial submissions will be displayed in your Submissions tab from now on, but we don’t store partial submissions from the past.
Partial submissions are only captured when you enable the option in form settings. Turning on the setting won’t reveal old partial submissions since they are collected only while the setting is on.
Partial submissions are only captured when you enable the option in form settings. Turning on the setting won’t reveal old partial submissions since they are collected only while the setting is on.
 
Enable partial submissions in Tally forms
 

View partial submissions

Partial submissions are not included in the Summary tab of your submissions.
To view partial submissions, go to Submissions. You'll see all form submissions in the All tab, with partial submissions indicated with an icon.
 
Partial submissions are only captured when a respondent answers a form field.
Partial submissions are only captured when a respondent answers a form field.
 
notion image
 
You can also filter partial form submissions using the Partial tab.
 
notion image
 

Partial submissions and integrations

You can’t export partial submissions with integrations or enable email notifications.
If you'd like to export your form’s partial submissions, go to the Partial tab and click Download CSV.
 
notion image