Help center
Search
Help Center
Get started
Features
Integrations
Guides
Plans & pricing
Resources
FAQ
Contact support
What's new
Roadmap
Feature requests

Electronic signatures

Tally lets you easily add a signature block to your form and capture simple electronic signatures for contracts, offers, payments, and more. Use this feature to skip the paperwork and securely capture electronic signatures with your form. Tally forms and the signature field are mobile-friendly and accessible on any device.
 
Create a digital form with an electronic signature
 
Electronic signatures are available for free to all Tally users.
Electronic signatures are available for free to all Tally users.
 
Add a signature field to your formView collected signaturesIntegrations
 
Please check the local requirements for valid eSignatures in your country, or seek legal advice if unsure how to collect signatures.
Please check the local requirements for valid eSignatures in your country, or seek legal advice if unsure how to collect signatures.
 

Add a signature field to your form

  • Create a new form or choose a form already in your dashboard
  • Type /signature and insert the block
 
notion image
 
  • Adjust the signature label if needed. You can do this by clicking :: next to the signature block and typing a new label.
 
notion image
 
  • Click the Publish button on your form, and you're ready to collect signatures!

View collected signatures

Signatures are saved securely as image files in your Tally dashboard. Go to the Summary or Submissions tab for an overview of the signature files. Click on the signatures files to open them.
 
notion image
 
For privacy reasons, signatures are not saved as partial submissions.
For privacy reasons, signatures are not saved as partial submissions.
 

Integrations

The signature field works with all Tally integrations (such as Notion, Airtable, and more), and you can sync it to any other tool using ZapierMake, or webhooks.