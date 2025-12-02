Make is a visual no-code platform that lets you design, build, and automate anything — from simple tasks to complex workflows. It lets you connect Tally to numerous apps, so whenever a new form response is recorded, a set of automated actions take place. The Make integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

With Make, you can send information between Tally and thousands of other apps to automate data collection for higher-quality feedback. It’s a fast, easy-to-use, visually intuitive tool that requires zero coding expertise.

To see available app options, browse the Tally integrations page . You can also find popular pre-made workflows there to use as templates.

Connect to Make

Start by creating a Make account or log in. You can sign up for free if you don't have an account yet.

In the Scenarios tab, you can connect different apps and tell Make what kind of data you want to send from one place to another. Press the + button, search for Tally, and click on it.

To learn more about creating scenarios with Make, take a look at this guide

Scenarios always start with a trigger. For Tally, this is Watch New Responses , which triggers when someone submits a selected Tally form.

To connect your Tally account to Make, you need to create a connection in Make. Start by clicking Add in the popup.

Enter a name for your webhook and click Create a connection . Add a name for your connection and press Save in the popup.

A new window will open, and you will be asked to grant Make access to your Tally account. Click Accept to continue.

Choose the form you wish to connect to Make from the Form ID dropdown and click Save . Once synced, press OK to continue with your setup.

When a trigger occurs, you need to select what should follow — the action. Hover over the right ear of the Tally module and select + Add another module .

A pop up will appear for you to add the next module. Click on Add another module and search for the app you want to connect.

Clicking on each app, you can see what automated actions are available. For example, we’ll search for Google Sheets and select the Add a Row action.

After selecting the app and the automated action you want the integration to perform, you’ll be prompted to set up a connection and customize your automation.

Now, you can map your Tally form records to the column headers in your sheet.

To test your scenario, click the Run once play button. Then, make a form submission which will test the automation.

Once done, activate your scenario by toggling the ON button and setting up the schedule of your automation.

Why people use the Make integration

People use the Make integration because it lets them turn a simple Tally form into the starting point of any workflow they can imagine. Make is incredibly flexible, but it needs a clear trigger. Tally gives you that trigger in the cleanest possible way: every form submission arrives instantly in Make as structured data you can use anywhere in your scenario.

A big reason people choose this integration is to avoid messy intake channels. Without it, information usually arrives through emails, chat threads or scattered spreadsheets. Data needs cleaning, files get lost and half the answers come in the wrong format. A Tally form solves that by collecting everything in a structured and predictable way. Make then picks up each submission and moves it through your systems automatically.

Another reason is that Tally’s forms are far more powerful than the basic forms automation tools often offer. People use them for multi step onboarding flows, conditional paths, file uploads, approval logic and detailed briefings. All of this lands in Make with a consistent schema, which makes it far easier to build complex automations on top of it.

Teams use the Make integration for tasks like:

Sending leads into their CRM and enriching them with external APIs

Notifying sales, support or operations in Slack, Discord or email

Creating tasks in Asana, ClickUp, Monday or Jira

Adding records to Airtable or Google Sheets with clean formatting

Routing files to Drive, Dropbox or Notion

Triggering scoring, tagging and qualification flows

Running multi step onboarding or internal request processes

Generating documents like contracts, invoices or reports

Connecting to custom APIs inside their own products or dashboards

Developers and technical teams also like the integration because it gives them more control than one click native integrations. With Make, a single Tally submission can kick off dozens of branches, filters and conditions. You can run multi stage approval workflows, combine data from different sources and build logic that would be too specific or too heavy to expect from native connectors.