Looking for a way to organize your Tally forms based on a team, topic or client? Tally Pro lets you group your forms in workspaces, invite team members , and manage access rights for every workspace. ✔️ Create unlimited workspaces ✔️ Organize forms ✔️ Invite team members

How to create workspaces

Go to your Tally dashboard and click New workspace at the top right of your home page.

Name the new workspace and click Complete to create the workspace.

Click Create a form next to your new workspace’s title to create a new form.

You can also move existing forms to your new workspace by clicking the three dots next to your form title and selecting Move to workspace .

To reorder your workspaces, simply drag and drop them in the sidebar.

Adding members to a workspace

… next to your workspace title to rename it, Click thenext to your workspace title to rename it, add members , or delete the workspace.

Troubleshooting your workspaces

If you’ve lost access to your workspace, please check with the owner of your organization. Team members can not access workspaces and forms if the organization’s owner doesn’t have Tally Pro

The owner of the organization can either upgrade to Tally Pro or move all forms to a single workspace to regain access. If the organization owner had forms saved across several workspaces, upon cancelling their Tally Pro plan, they’ll have the option to move all forms back to a single workspace.