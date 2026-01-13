Help center
Creating workspaces

Looking for a way to organize your Tally forms based on a team, topic or client? Tally Pro lets you group your forms in workspaces, invite team members, and manage access rights for every workspace.
 
✔️ Create unlimited workspaces
✔️ Organize forms
✔️ Invite team members
notion image
Creating workspaces is a Tally Pro feature.
How to create workspacesAdding members to a workspaceTroubleshooting your workspaces
 

How to create workspaces

Go to your Tally dashboard and click New workspace at the top right of your home page.
Create a new workspace in Tally
 
Name the new workspace and click Complete to create the workspace.
 
notion image
Click Create a form next to your new workspace’s title to create a new form.
 
notion image
 
You can also move existing forms to your new workspace by clicking the three dots next to your form title and selecting Move to workspace.
 
notion image
To reorder your workspaces, simply drag and drop them in the sidebar.
 
notion image
 

Adding members to a workspace

Click the next to your workspace title to rename it, add members, or delete the workspace.
 
notion image
 
Learn more about inviting team members to your workspaces.
Troubleshooting your workspaces

If you’ve lost access to your workspace, please check with the owner of your organization. Team members can not access workspaces and forms if the organization’s owner doesn’t have Tally Pro.
 
notion image
 
The owner of the organization can either upgrade to Tally Pro or move all forms to a single workspace to regain access. If the organization owner had forms saved across several workspaces, upon cancelling their Tally Pro plan, they’ll have the option to move all forms back to a single workspace.
 
notion image
 
If you still have issues accessing your workspaces, head to our support page, so we can assist you.
