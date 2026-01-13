Tally Pro helps teams work together by letting you invite an unlimited number of team members to shared workspaces. You can share your forms and results securely without exchanging private login credentials.

How to invite team members

Go to your Tally dashboard and click on Members to add new users to your workspaces.

Team members are invited on a workspace level. Click on Invite via email and select one or multiple workspaces to which you want to invite a team member.

Type or paste their email address(es), separated by commas.

Click the Invite team members button. The invited team members will receive an email with an invitation to join Tally.

❗ Tally accounts can only be part of one Tally Pro/Business organization. When a user accepts the invitation to join an organization, all forms they created are transferred into a private workspace in that organization, only accessible to them. There will be no way to later transfer those forms back to a personal account. We recommend creating separate Tally accounts for private and business use, as well as for every individual organization a user is involved with. If you want to move an account between two Tally Pro/Business organizations, please reach out to us first at When a user accepts the invitation to join an organization, all forms they created are transferred into a private workspace in that organization, only accessible to them. There will be no way to later transfer those forms back to a personal account. We recommend creating separate Tally accounts for private and business use, as well as for every individual organization a user is involved with. If you want to move an account between two Tally Pro/Business organizations, please reach out to us first at [email protected]

How to manage access rights

Click Members on your Tally dashboard sidebar to see an overview of the organization, workspaces, and their members.

All users within an organization have the same rights to create, edit, view, and delete forms and workspaces.

Organization members

Members can create new workspaces and invite others to join them. Without the invitation, other users can’t access new workspaces created by others.

To invite someone, go to the Invite via email tab, select the workspace, and enter the email addresses of the people you want to add.

If inviting someone already part of the organization, they'll be immediately added to the workspace.

If you invite someone who is not yet part of the organization, they'll receive an email invitation to join.

Only the organization owner and the workspace creator can remove members from a workspace by clicking the remove icon next to their name.

Removing a member from a shared workspace doesn’t mean deleting the user from the organization. Only organization owners can delete members.

Workspace members will also be displayed in the Tally dashboard. Click the profile pictures to open the member overview of each individual workspace.

Organization owner

In addition to the rights granted to regular members, the organization owner has two exclusive privileges:

Remove members from the organization

Transfer the organization ownership to another member

If you're the organization owner, you'll find these two options next to member names in the Members tab of your Tally dashboard.

A warning message will appear before transferring ownership or removing a member. You'll then need to confirm the action for the change to take effect. This confirmation step helps prevent accidental organizational changes.

Accepting an invitation

When you’ve been invited to join an organization, the invitation will appear in your Tally dashboard. You’ll also receive an email notification.

❗ Tally accounts can only be part of one Tally Pro/Business organization. When you accept the invitation to join an organization, all forms you created will be transferred into a private workspace in that organization, only accessible to you. There will be no way to later transfer those forms back to a personal account. We recommend creating separate Tally accounts for private and business use, as well as for every individual organization you’re involved with. If an account is moves from one Tally Pro/Business organizations to another one, all forms in all workspaces for which the account is the creator will also be transferred.

Leaving an organization

In the Members tab of your Tally dashboard, you’ll find the option to leave an organization.

❗ When you leave an organization, you immediately lose access to all forms and workspaces in that organization, including personal ones.

Transferring forms between organizations

Direct transfer of forms between accounts or organization is not currently supported in Tally. However, there are two possible workarounds:

Save your form as a template

This template can then be downloaded and used by your other account. Form responses from your first organization can’t be directly transferred, but you can export them as a .csv file.

Transfer between two Tally Pro/Business organizations

Forms can be transferred from Organization A to Organization B following these steps:

Create a new free Tally account for the transfer (e.g. [email protected] , this account can’t be in Organization A or Organization B at the start of the process)

Invite this account to Organization A, accept the invitation, and ensure it has access to all relevant workspaces

Using the transfer account, create a new "TRANSFER" workspace in Organization A and move all relevant forms into it

Invite the transfer account to Organization B, and upon accepting the invitation, the "TRANSFER" workspace will be transferred from Organization A to Organization B 🎉