Looking for a way to create memorable form URLs that match your brand? You can customize your Tally form links and metadata using your own (sub)domain. ✔️ Customize your form URL and metadata ✔️ Get access to code injection ✔️ Hosting and SSL certificates

Let’s assume your company’s website is acme.com, and you want to use the subdomain ask.acme.com to share your Tally forms. With Tally Pro, you can connect this subdomain to your Tally account and create pretty URLs for each form that could look like this:

ask.acme.com/contact ask.acme.com/customer-survey Examples:

Follow the steps below to connect your (sub)domain and start creating branded forms.

1. Connect a custom domain

Go to Domains in your sidebar and click Add domain .

You can add either:

a domain (e.g. acme.com)

a subdomain (e.g. ask.acme.com)

2. Add DNS records to your domain provider

After adding your domain, click on Configuration tab. Here you will find the generated DNS records you need to add to your domain name provider’s setting, like Cloudflare, Namecheap, GoDaddy or others.

Wait until the DNS records are verified — this can take from a few seconds to a few hours due to the time your DNS takes to propagate.

When your domain resolves to our servers, Tally will automatically issue an SSL Certificate. When the status light turns green , your domain is active.

When the connection to your domain fails, the status will turn red .

Double-check the DNS records and click Verify to retry.

Domain status

🔴 (loading) Verifying DNS records 🟠 Issuing an SSL certificate 🟢 Your domain is active 🔴 Connection failed, try again and verify

3. Configure your domain settings

When your domain is active, head to the Domain tab to configure your domain settings.

Pretty URLs

To map your forms to your domain and customize your form URLs, select a published form from the dropdown list and give it a more memorable and shorter slug — the end part of your URL.

Don't forget to save your changes.

Click the three dots on the right to delete a URL or to change the metadata of each form.

Metadata

You can control how your form URLs are displayed when shared on the web and social media. All you need to do is adjust the metadata information. You can do this individually for each form and for your domain.

Domain metadata

To add metadata for your domain, go to Domains page in your dashboard. Open the domain you want to edit and scroll down to the Meta data section.

Here you can upload an image, title, and description for your domain. This metadata will be displayed when any forms hosted on this domain are shared online. The image, title, and description will be applied to all forms using this domain.

Form metadata

You can also configure metadata at the form level for individual URLs. To do this, click the dots next to a pretty URL and open Page settings . Now you can adjust the meta title, description, and image.

Indexing

Forms hosted on a custom (sub)domain are, by default, indexed by search engines. To disable indexing:

Head to the Domains page in your dashboard

Click on the domain name

In the Domain tab, scroll down to Meta data

Disable “Search engine visibility”

Click Save changes

Hosting and SSL certificates

When you connect your custom domain to Tally, we automatically host your forms on our server. Tally also issues and renews SSL certificates, which encrypt the connection between your site and visitors' browsers for security.

4. Send email notifications from a custom domain

Add a custom domain as described in the previous steps

In the Configuration tab, scroll down to Email sending domain and click Enable

3 additional CNAME records with an “Email” label will appear under DNS records

Add these to your domain name provider’s setting, like Cloudflare, Namecheap, GoDaddy or others.

Click Validate until the email domain sending status shows a green dot

You can now update your form settings to send email notifications from [email protected]

If yourdomain.com is not a Tally custom domain page, but you still want to send email notifications from [email protected] , you should skip adding the "Host" DNS records and only add the "Email" DNS records (and click "Continue anyway" in response to that warning you’ll see).

General settings

Favicon

You can upload a favicon for your domain. It’s a small icon or logo next to a website’s name in the browser tab. We recommend a square icon of at least 60x60 pixels.

Code injection block

code injection block to further customize your forms. You can add tracking codes, Intercom, Hotjar, and other custom scripts or styles. Read more about Use theto further customize your forms. You can add tracking codes, Intercom, Hotjar, and other custom scripts or styles. Read more about how to use code injection here.