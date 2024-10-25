Tally, a powerful Notion Forms alternative

Notion has launched Notion Forms!

If you're a Notion user, you can now create simple forms directly within your Notion workspace. While this new feature is perfect for basic internal data collection, you might need something more advanced for customer-facing forms or complex workflows.

That's where Tally comes in! With our Notion-inspired interface and native Notion integration, you get the familiarity of Notion plus the power of a dedicated form builder.

Want to learn which option is best for you? Read below.

What are Notion Forms?

Notion Forms is a new feature that lets you create forms directly within your Notion workspace. Available on all Notion plans, it allows you to collect information from anyone, even if they don't use Notion. Every form connects directly to a Notion database, making organising and analysing responses easy.

Notion Forms key features:

Create forms from scratch or add them to existing databases

Collect responses in Notion databases

Make forms anonymous when needed

Customize submission messages and button text

Share forms with anyone (Notion users or external respondents)

Set up automations based on form responses

Create different views (tables, charts, boards) to analyze responses

Pricing options

Free plan: Create and share unlimited forms, with access to all essential form features

Plus ($12 per seat/month): Everything in Free plan plus additional form customization options

Business ($18 per seat/month): All form features from Plus and additional Notion workspace features

Keep in mind that the per-seat pricing model means costs increase with each team member who needs access to forms in your workspace.

Tally: A dedicated form builder with a Notion-like feel

If you love Notion's clean interface, you'll feel right at home with Tally. Our form builder uses familiar keyboard shortcuts and a minimalist design that makes form creation feel natural for Notion users. All you need to do is type / to add new question blocks, just like adding content to your Notion pages.

Tally’s key features

Unlimited forms and responses on the free plan

Native integration with Notion (send responses directly to your workspace)

Customizable fonts and colors, with more options available using custom CSS

A template library covering various form use cases

40+ language support

Pricing options

Free plan: Includes all essential features, unlimited forms and responses

Tally Pro ($29/month): remove Tally branding, unlimited team seats, and advanced customization

When to choose Tally or Notion Forms?

Here we could even have something like two columns with a few bulletpoints on each (while still highlighting that you can do everything in Tally that you can do in NF, it may just be personal preference to reduce apps used — and this way we're actually being helpful too unlike whoever it was Paperform or Jotform who did a Notion Forms guide and basically just said 'our product is better' and that's it

Choose Tally when: You need advanced featured like conditional logic, signatures, password protection, and more You're creating customer-facing forms You want more customization options You’re collecting sensitive data and/or need a GDPR-compliant form builder, hosted in Europe You need to embed forms or create form popups on your website or app You want to integrate with multiple tools beyond Notion Choose Notion Forms when: You want to keep everything in your Notion workspace You need simple internal forms (team surveys, quick feedback) You're collecting data that lives primarily in Notion You prefer using fewer tools in your workflow You want instant database updates in Notion without using an integration

You might find that using both tools makes sense for your workflow. Notion Forms for quick internal data collection, and Tally for more advanced, customer-facing forms. They complement each other well, especially with Tally's native Notion integration

Tally pricing: Free Plan: All essential features, unlimited forms and responses Pro ($29/month flat): Custom branding, team collaboration, advanced features No per-seat pricing — invite unlimited team members Pay for features, not users Notion Forms pricing: Free: Basic forms with unlimited creation Plus ($12/seat/month): Added form customization Business ($18/seat/month): Same form features as Plus Cost multiplies with each team member Form features tied to workspace-wide pricing

Choose the right form builder for your needs

Notion Forms is ideal to keep everything in your Notion workspace, especially for internal data collection. Meanwhile, Tally offers advanced features like conditional logic and payments, with flat-rate pricing that's perfect for growing teams.

The good news? You don't have to choose just one. You can use Notion Forms for quick internal data collection, while Tally can be used for customer-facing forms and complex workflows that need more customization.

Choose based on your needs:

Staying in Notion? Notion Forms is your native solution

Need advanced features or public forms? Tally's got you covered

Have a larger team? Tally's flat pricing will save you money

Want both? They work great together!

Learn more about Tally's integration with Notion

As a certified Notion technology partner , Tally seamlessly fits into any Notion workflow you can imagine. Whether you're running a business, managing a team, or building a personal project, you'll find Tally and Notion work together seamlessly.

Two ways to use Tally with Notion:

Embed forms in Notion Simply paste your Tally form URL into any Notion page Forms embed beautifully and match Notion's clean aesthetic Perfect for internal wikis, documentation, or team resources, especially when combined with Notion Sites Learn more → Direct integration Send form responses straight to Notion databases No need for third-party tools like Zapier or Make Keep your data organized exactly where you need it Learn more →

Tally and Notion guides