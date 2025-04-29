Easily collect student sign-ups, course preferences, and key details — all in one place.
What’s a Course Registration Form? 💡
A course registration form helps you collect the information you need to enroll participants in your course, whether it’s online, in-person, or hybrid.
This Tally-powered form makes it easy to:
- Collect names, emails, and contact info
- Let participants choose their course or time slot
- Ask about experience, expectations, or special needs
- Automatically confirm sign-ups and send notifications
What’s Included in the Template? 🧩
Here’s what’s already built in:
- Full Name
- Email Address
- Phone Number (optional)
- Course Selection (dropdown or checkbox)
- Previous Experience / Background
- Additional Notes or Questions
You can edit or remove any field. No code required.
Why use Tally? 🛠️
Tally gives you powerful forms without the bloat.
It’s clean, modern, easy to use, and free.
With Tally, you can:
- Customize every field with drag & drop
- Add logic jumps for different course types
- Send confirmation emails automatically
- Connect to Notion, Airtable, Mailchimp, Stripe & more
- Embed the form on your website or course landing page
Who’s This For? 🎯
- 🧑🏫 Online course creators (cohorts, webinars, bootcamps)
- 🏫 Schools & universities running student enrollment
- 🏢 HR & L&D teams onboarding employees into training programs
- 🎨 Workshop facilitators gathering sign-ups for events
Frequently Asked Questions ❓
What is a course registration form?
It’s an online form used to collect participant information for a course, training session, or educational program.
Can I customize this form?
Absolutely! With Tally, you can edit, add, or remove any field in just a few clicks.
Does this form support payments?
Yes, you can integrate with Stripe to collect payments directly through the form.
Do I need a Tally account?
No account needed to preview. You’ll only need to sign up (free) to collect responses.
Start Collecting Course Signups Today.
Use this free, customizable form to streamline your registration process and fill up your course with ease.