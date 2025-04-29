Easily collect student sign-ups, course preferences, and key details — all in one place.

What’s a Course Registration Form? 💡

A course registration form helps you collect the information you need to enroll participants in your course, whether it’s online, in-person, or hybrid.

This Tally-powered form makes it easy to:

Collect names, emails, and contact info

Let participants choose their course or time slot

Ask about experience, expectations, or special needs

Automatically confirm sign-ups and send notifications

What’s Included in the Template? 🧩

Here’s what’s already built in:

Full Name

Email Address

Phone Number (optional)

Course Selection (dropdown or checkbox)

Previous Experience / Background

Additional Notes or Questions

You can edit or remove any field. No code required.

Why use Tally? 🛠️

Tally gives you powerful forms without the bloat.

It’s clean, modern, easy to use, and free.

With Tally, you can:

Customize every field with drag & drop

Add logic jumps for different course types

Send confirmation emails automatically

Connect to Notion, Airtable, Mailchimp, Stripe & more

Embed the form on your website or course landing page

Who’s This For? 🎯

🧑‍🏫 Online course creators (cohorts, webinars, bootcamps)

🏫 Schools & universities running student enrollment

🏢 HR & L&D teams onboarding employees into training programs

🎨 Workshop facilitators gathering sign-ups for events

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

What is a course registration form?

It’s an online form used to collect participant information for a course, training session, or educational program.

Can I customize this form?

Absolutely! With Tally, you can edit, add, or remove any field in just a few clicks.

Does this form support payments?

Yes, you can integrate with Stripe to collect payments directly through the form.

Do I need a Tally account?

No account needed to preview. You’ll only need to sign up (free) to collect responses.