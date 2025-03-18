project intake form template to simplify your web design workflow? Tally helps web designers and agencies collect client details effortlessly with customizable, user-friendly forms. Here's how you can streamline your client onboarding with a web design intake form — and why it's an essential tool (but not the only one) in your toolkit. Looking for ato simplify your web design workflow? Tally helps web designers and agencies collect client details effortlessly with customizable, user-friendly forms. Here's how you can streamline your client onboarding with a— and why it's an essential tool (but not the only one) in your toolkit.

Website Design Intake Form Template

Why and When to Use a Website Design Intake Form

If you're a web designer or agency, you've likely faced the chaos of starting a new project without all the necessary information. That's where a website design intake form becomes invaluable. This form acts as a structured questionnaire to gather essential details from clients before you kick off a project.

Use a project intake form template when:

You're onboarding a new client for a web design or redesign project.

You need to clarify project scope, timeline, budget, and expectations upfront.

You want to avoid endless back-and-forth emails and missing information.

A well-structured web design intake form ensures both parties are on the same page from the start, helping you deliver better results faster.

Intake Forms Are Powerful, But Conversations Seal the Deal

While a website design intake form is a powerful tool, it's not a substitute for real conversations with your clients. In fact, many web designers agree that intake forms are just the starting point.

A form helps organize the basics, but every project is unique. You still need to talk through nuances and build trust.

Use intake forms to streamline repetitive tasks and collect consistent data, but don’t skip discovery calls or in-depth conversations. Forms are useful, but your expertise and understanding of client needs go beyond what any form can capture.

Essential Questions for Your Website Design Intake Form

To make your website design intake form truly effective, include questions that cover:

1. Basic Contact & Business Info

Name, email, company name, industry, website (if applicable)

2. Project Overview

What is the goal of your website?

Do you need a new site or a redesign?

Who is your target audience?

3. Content & Features

What pages do you need? (e.g., Home, About, Contact)

Will you provide content or need help creating it?

Any specific functionality needed? (e.g., e-commerce, booking system)

4. Design Preferences

Are there websites you like/dislike? Why?

Do you have brand guidelines or preferred colors/fonts?

5. Budget & Timeline

What is your estimated budget?

When do you need the website to go live?

These questions help uncover client needs, avoid scope creep, and create a clear project roadmap.

Build Your Web Design Intake Form with Tally (No Code Needed)

Tally makes it incredibly easy to build custom forms for your web design projects. With a user-friendly interface and no coding required, you can create professional forms in minutes — and start gathering client info right away.

Even better, you don’t have to start from scratch.

Web Project Intake Questionnaire template created by Andrea Grasso, a web designer who built it for his own client projects: Check out thiscreated by Andrea Grasso, a web designer who built it for his own client projects: View Template

Simply duplicate the template, customize it for your needs and branding, and share it with clients. Tally forms are fully responsive, embeddable on your site, and integrate seamlessly with your favorite tools like Notion, Airtable, and Zapier.

Ready to Get Started?

Streamline your client onboarding, save time, and set your web projects up for success. Start using Tally for your website design intake form today, and make every project run smoother.